Bath council delays Washington Street permit parking

BATH — The City Council on Wednesday tabled action on the conversion of time-limit parking spaces along Washington Street to permit-only spots.

The panel also established boundaries for the city-owned former YMCA property on Summer Street, and paid tribute to Ward 7 Councilor Leverett “Tink” Mitchell.

The council unanimously tabled the permit parking issue in order to verify that the proposed Parking Ordinance language change was correctly worded. The panel could take up the matter again at next month’s meeting.

Currently composed of two-hour parking spaces, the roughly 500-foot stretch of Washington Street from South Street north to Fisher Court, running past Bath Iron Works’ panel shop, would become permit-only spaces from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Police Chief Mike Field said Wednesday.

Spaces designated for two-hour, 15-minute and 30-minute parking – in front of BIW’s main offices, One Stop Food and Ice, and the Cabin Restaurant – would remain in place. A bus zone, for which there has been no need, would be eliminated, Field said.

About 20 permit spaces would be available for purchase from the Police Department. The spaces would likely be occupied by BIW employees.

“We have a huge waiting list for permit parking,” with as many as 60 people in line, Field said.

The council on Wednesday also unanimously approved issuing deeds to resolve a survey question about the now-vacant YMCA lot at 26 Summer St.

A recent survey revealed a discrepancy between two prior surveys pertaining to the western boundary between the city-owned property and the neighboring properties of Thomas Rice and Donald Wright.

The latter properties are elevated from the YMCA site and marked by a retaining wall, and the city has no “beneficial interest in owning property above the retaining wall, nor would this be of advantage to any potential developer,” an order approving the new boundary line states.

The council was scheduled to hold an executive session Wednesday night to discuss two proposals the city has received concerning redevelopment of the lot.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first with Councilor Aaron Park, who was elected Feb. 21 in Ward 7, replacing Mitchell, who died last December.

In a resolution, councilors praised Mitchell. State Rep. Jennifer DeChant, D-Bath, also read a legislative proclamation in Mitchell’s honor.

The late councilor’s wife and son also presented the veterans flag from Mitchell’s funeral to Bath as a gift.

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.

James and Diane Mitchell, the respective son and wife of Leverett “Tink” Mitchell, present the late city councilor’s veterans flag to City Council Chairwoman Mari Eosco on March 1.