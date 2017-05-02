Bath celebrates spring, yard sales, with Mayfair

BATH — With spring finally here, the City of Ships celebrates in its usual fashion with the annual Mayfair event Saturday, May 6.

A citywide yard sale – considered by some to be Maine’s largest, with 35 residents and nonprofit organizations as the vendors – will take place at a variety of locations and times throughout Bath.

Meanwhile, a “Maker Fair” will take place around downtown from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A map of the various stations – which include a community weave with Halcyon Yarn and paella making at Now You’re Cooking – can be found at downtown businesses.

About 15 downtown businesses will host sidewalk sales from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Musicians will roam the area from 10 a.m.-noon, trolley rides will be offered from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Farmers Market will hold its opening day at Waterfront Park, and free popcorn will be offered at the Customs House (1 Front St.), both from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Log onto visitbath.com/events/mayfair for more information, including the Maker Fair map and yard sale listings, or call the Main Street Bath organization at 442-7291.

Mayfair is “the first official event of the spring and summer season, where we get to come together as a community and celebrate Bath,” Jake Korb, director of Main Street Bath, said in an interview April 28.

“We have some new ways to do that, with the Maker Fair this year,” he added, “but it’s always good to see friends and neighbors at the yard sales, or around downtown at the Farmers Market.”

