Bath boosters to hold fundraising barbecue

BATH — Heritage Days may be over, but the city hopes to keep the momentum going with the inaugural Mid-Summer Barbecue.

The 6-10 p.m. event Saturday, Aug. 5, at Library Park was inspired by the Main Street Bath organization’s “Over the Moon, Under the Stars” 15th anniversary celebration a year ago, MSB Director Jake Korb said in an interview July 26. That tented gala was held at Library Park, too.

“We just got enough positive feedback from folks that attended that event,” Korb said, noting that since it was “really fun to have something to do and get together for in August, we decided to keep it going.”

The barbecue will be a fundraiser for MSB and its community programs. It remains to be seen whether it will become an annual event, Korb said.

“We have some pretty talented folks around … who are pretty big barbecue masters,” he said. “… So we were excited to have that be the theme for this year.”

The menu will include pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw, corn bread, and blueberry cobbler. A cash bar will be available, and music will be provided by the Scott Davis Blues Band.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased from an MSB board member, by calling the MSB office at 442-7291, or at Ornament, 70 Front St., or Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front St.

A limited number of the total 225 tickets will be available at the door, so advanced purchases are encouraged, Korb said.

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.