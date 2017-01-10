Bath arts center to stage Celtic music series

BATH — The sounds of Cape Breton Celtic music will fill the Chocolate Church Arts Center for three shows this winter.

The series kicks off Friday, Jan. 30, at 804 Washington St. with a performance of Celtic-inspired music and sea shanties by fiddler Richard Wood and guitarist and vocalist Gordon Belsher. Tickets are $15, and all three shows of the series begin at 7:30 p.m.

Guitarist Scott MacMillan and fiddler Colin Grant take the stage Friday, Feb. 10. Macmillan is a music director and arranger, along with a composer, producer and conductor, and Grant is a former member of Celtic group Coig. Tickets are $15.

The final concert on Friday, March 10 will deliver a performance by Lennie Grant, an Order of Canada inductee who offers a blend of folk, pop, rock and Celtic music. Tickets cost $20.

Call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org to buy tickets.