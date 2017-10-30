Bath arts center provides free tickets for Veterans Day show

BATH — As a way of showing gratitude to people who’ve served in the armed forces, the Chocolate Church Arts Center is giving them free tickets to the venue’s Veterans Day concert.

Don Campbell will perform in the concert Saturday, Nov. 11. The 804 Washington St. show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jennifer DeChant, the center’s executive director, said she has wanted to do something for Veterans Day for the past few years.

The concert, part of the center’s 40th anniversary, is “for fuller awareness, ownership and appreciation of the day,” DeChant said. “The approach has been that music is the great equalizer. It is a patriotic concert, it is non-partisan. It is an opportunity for all of us certainly to acknowledge and appreciate veterans.”

The center reached out to American Legion Posts in Bath, Brunswick and Topsham, as well as the Mid-Coast Veterans Resource Center in Brunswick, to distribute the complementary tickets.

DeChant, who has represented Bath in the state House of Representatives since 2012, noted that at a time “when everything seems to divisive in language, politics and policy, I really think that now is a really time to drop back and reconnect to what connects us.”

“And that’s good music, and patriotism,” she added. “We all love our country.”

The Chocolate Church has 270 seats, at least half of which DeChant said are expected to be filled through the complimentary tickets. The cost of the free passes has been underwritten by Reed & Reed – the Woolwich-based company that completed reconstruction of the Bath viaduct weeks ahead of schedule in May – and Byrnes’ Irish Pub at 38 Centre St.

