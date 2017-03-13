Basketball season brought thrills and close calls-Southern edition

Cape Elizabeth junior Finn Bowe had his season compromised by injury, but he and his teammates still managed to produce some dramatic moments.

Scarborough junior Sophie Glidden was one of the conference’s best players this winter and led the Red Storm to the Class AA South semifinals.

South Portland junior Meghan Graff helped her team to the regional final, where the Red Riots nearly toppled defending champion Gorham.

The 2016-17 basketball season now belongs to the history books, but it’s certainly worth revisiting.

From the second weekend in December right through the first weekend in March, local players and teams provided entertainment and thrills.

Michael’s Top Five Stories

5) Scarborough boys persevere, reach semifinals

G

4) Red Storm girls enjoy great season

Ya

3) Bowe returns in heroic fashion

Fa

2) SP boys repeat as regional champs

N

1) SP girls come oh so close

G

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.