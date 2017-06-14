Baseball: Scarborough dispatches Windham

SCARBOROUGH – The Storm jumped out huge on Windham in the teams’ tournament prelim on Wednesday, June 7, Tim Carion, Cam Seymour and Zoltan Panyi all logging hits in the surge. The Eagles chipped away at their deficit on offense by Tanner Bernier, Tim Greenlaw and others in the third and fourth, but they’d simply fallen too far behind and succumbed 6-4 in the end.

“We didn’t play our best defense, which we knew we needed to do, in order to win,” said Windham head coach Brody Artes. “A couple of plays that we didn’t make, that we usually do, were the difference in the unearned runs given up by (starting pitcher) Bryce Afthim.”

Carion, Panyi, Wyatt Plummer and Zach Alofs all rounded the bases for Scarborough in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of some early Afthim struggles. Alofs and Carion both scored again in the second.

“Bryce wasn’t as sharp at the beginning of the game, leaving a lot of pitches up in the zone,” Artes said. “But at the end of the day he pitched to contact and we just didn’t make the plays.”

Scarborough’s offense dried up after the second, while Windham’s finally warmed up. Bernier and Greenlaw both scored in the third, as did Kobe Lauzier and Cam McCartney in the fourth. The Eagles had made it a game, to be sure. Ultimately, though, they couldn’t recover.

“I was proud of the team’s overall efforts in being down 6-0 and coming back to give ourselves a chance to tie the game in the later innings,” Artes said. “Just a tough loss overall.”

Artes took a moment to applaud Eagle Zach Skillings, who closed out the afternoon pitching. “Zach did a nice job in relief on the mound,” Artes said.

Windham retires till 2018 at 7-10. Scarborough fell to No. 1 Falmouth 9-2 the following day, exiting the tournament at 10-8.

Windham’s Kobe Lauzier shoots back to first, where Dominic Spina of Scarborough hopes to catch him out.

Windham catcher Tanner Bernier turns a play at home as Scarborough runner Matt Cook attempts to score.