Bands aid Cape Elizabeth in moth battle

Cape Elizabeth tree warden Todd Robbins, left, and Tom Atwell, a member of the Fort Williams Park Foundation board of directors, demonstrate application of a BugBarrier Tree Band Nov. 11, when foundation members were joined in the park by more than 50 volunteers to band approximately 100 trees to help combat infestation by the winter moth, an invasive species that has destroyed thousands of trees in Cape Elizabeth. Adhesive on the bands trap female moths before they can climb the trees to lay their eggs. The banding stays in place for two to three weeks – long enough for the moths to end their egg-laying cycle. Tree-trunk banding is considered the most effective way to treat winter moth infestations.

