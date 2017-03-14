Band, bee raise funds for Falmouth Education Foundation

FALMOUTH —The Falmouth Education Foundation has two upcoming fundraisers. One features the band Motor Booty Affair and the second is the foundation’s annual spelling bee.

Tickets for the Motor Booty Affair concert, which will be held on Friday, March 24, at Empire on Congress Street in Portland, are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The evening also includes a raffle. Tickets are available at www.falmoutheducationfoundation.org.

Teams are now being sought for the spelling bee, which will be held Thursday, April 6, in the cafeteria at Falmouth Elementary. Teams are encouraged to wear costumes and bring along a mascot. The cost participate is $100 per person or $300 per team. Email scouchkelly@gmail.com to sign up or for more information.