Balfantz declares Portland School Board candidacy

PORTLAND — Mark Balfantz announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the School Board.

Balfantz, a father of two, is a former U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate and a private attorney at the law firm of Norman, Hanson & DeTroy

He said he’s running on a platform that’s “focused on sustainability and bridging the achievement gap among students,” according to a press release.

In addition to the at-large seat, now held by John Eider, the District 4 and District 5 board seats, held by Stephanie Hatzenbuehler and Marnie Morrione, respectively, are also up for election on Nov. 7.

Nomination papers are available Wednesday, July 5, at City Hall.