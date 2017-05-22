Awards recognize Maine's best family-owned businesses

PORTLAND — Companies from across the state were honored last week at the Maine Family Business Awards gala at the Holiday Inn by the Bay.

Presented by the Institute for Family-Owned Business in partnership with MEMIC, the awards recognized Maine firms that demonstrate excellence in family involvement, business success, and commitment to employees, customers and community.

An independent panel of judges, facilitated by Maureen Costello Wedge of Sun Media Group, parent company of The Forecaster, selected the winners from among 20 finalists. There were 166 nominations for the seven awards, now in their 18th year.

OceanView at Falmouth received the HUB/Norton Insurance and Financial Services Environmental Leadership Award, recognizing the sustainable practices that make it Maine’s “greenest” retirement community. The company’s sustainable practices include recycling 95 percent of the waste they generate, a composting program to manage food waste, and use of solar energy.

Guilford-based Puritan Medical Products won the People’s United Bank Innovation and Technology Award in recognition of the company’s ability to adapt to a changing marketplace and preserve more than 200 manufacturing jobs. Founded nearly a century ago to produce wooden toothpicks, ice cream spoons and other consumer products, Puritan is now a leading producer of single-use specimen collection devices used by the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Homeland Security, among others.

The Holiday Inn by the Bay First Generation Award was presented to Custom Composite Technologies of Bath, which was started by a husband-and-wife team to help custom boat builders improve and lighten their product design. Today, the company serves diverse industries, including robotics, defense, art and architecture, in addition to boat builders.

Hanson Enterprises of Ogunquit was named the Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award winner. The two-generation hospitality business, which comprises three lodging properties and a restaurant in the Wells-Ogunquit area, has received consistently high marks from guests and has earned industry honors from leading travel companies like Trip Advisor and Expedia.

The Shep Lee Community Service Award, named for one of the founders of IFOB, went to Geaghan’s Pub & Craft Brewery, a popular Bangor eatery and the ninth largest production brewery in Maine. The business was recognized for the ways it is immersed in the community, supporting dozens of nonprofit and civic organizations, including its own fundraising event to support cancer research.

Highland Avenue Greenhouse of Scarborough received the Maddy Corson Small Business Award, presented to an exemplary business with fewer than 25 employees. This nearly 70-year-old company was acknowledged for the ways it has evolved, adding services that provide value and convenience to customers and adopting new approaches to make their business more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Capozza Tile & Floor Covering Center was named the Renys Large Business of the Year, designated for companies with more than 25 employees. The company, founded in 1974 by Joseph Capozza Jr., is now run by the third generation of Capozzas and has grown to three locations in southern and central Maine.

Members of the Capozza family with the Renys Large Business of the Year Award, presented last week to Capozza Tile & Floor Covering Center by the Institute for Family-Owned Business.

Joe and Christine Viscone of Highland Avenue Greenhouse with the Maddy Corson Small Business Award from the Institute for Family-Owned Business.