As February nears, all eyes on the postseason-Northern edition

North Yarmouth Academy’s Lindsay Tufts goes up for a shot during last week’s 45-40 loss at Waynflete.

Falmouth goalie Spencer Pierce makes a save during Saturday’s 5-4 home loss to defending Class A champion Lewiston.

Yarmouth’s Spencer King and Greely’s Colby Robinson battle for possession during the Clippers’ 3-2, come-from-behind overtime win Saturday night.

Freeport’s Tara Migliaccio runs to victory in the senior 400 at last weekend’s league meet.

(Ed. Note: For the full NYA-Waynflete girls’ basketball and Falmouth-Lewiston, Greely-Yarmouth and Yarmouth-Portland/Deering boys’ hockey game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

February is right around the corner and every game/event takes on additional importance.

As January dwindles, here’s a look at what occurred last week and what’s to come:

Boys’ basketball

North Yarmouth Academy’s boys’ basketball team earned a landmark win last Tuesday, when it beat Waynflete for the first time since Jan. 3, 2009 (41-37, in Portland), snapping a 15-game skid against its rival. Te’Andre King scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jake Malcom added 10 points.

“This was certainly a big win for the team, helping to keep momentum at a critical point in the schedule,” said NYA coach Jason Knight. “While we came up a just bit short at home, the team had great deal of confidence that they carried forward. With their history of success, Waynflete has been a measuring stick each season. Hopefully this win creates another building block for the future of our own program.”

The Panthers then extended their win streak to six last Thursday (their longest streak since winning 13 in a row during the 2004-05 season) with a 61-44 victory at Sacopee Valley (King had 25 points and 18 rebounds and Haven Cutko added 10 points and 11 assists). Saturday, NYA fell to 7-5 with a 61-42 loss at Traip Academy (Cutko and King had 10 points apiece). The Panthers (sixth in the Class C South Heal Points standings at press time) host Richmond Wednesday, go to Old Orchard Beach Friday and welcome Pine Tree Academy Wednesday of next week.

Defending Class A state champion Falmouth improved to 11-2 and extended its win streak to five after beating visiting Waynflete (45-32) last week. Sean Walsh had 13 points, Colin Coyne added 11 and Jack Bryant finished with 10. The Yachtsmen (second in the Heals) had an interclass showdown at defending Class AA South champion South Portland Wednesday and welcome Fryeburg Academy Friday.

Greely stayed perfect and atop the Class A South Heals after Friday’s 61-42 win at York improved its record to 12-0. Jordan Bagshaw led the way with 21 points and Matt McDevitt added 15. The Rangers hosted Gray-New Gloucester Wednesday, welcome Marshwood in a playoff rematch Friday and visit Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth started the week second to Spruce Mountain in Class B South after improving to 10-2 with decisive victories at Wells (91-63) and at home over Poland (64-26). Against the Warriors, Gibson Harnett had 23 points, Aleksandar Medenica added 19, Igor Nikolic had 14 and Nolan Hagerty finished with 11. Medenica had 16 points and Harnett 11 in the win over the Knights. The Clippers’ home game versus Traip Academy was postponed. They play at Cape Elizabeth Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and visit Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Freeport remains very competitive. After losing, 42-39, at Fryeburg Academy Friday, the Falcons improved to 4-8 with a 59-43 home win over Fryeburg Academy. Toby Holt had 13 points and Connor Dostie 11 in the loss. In the victory, Nate Thomas and Colby Wagner both had a dozen points. Freeport hosted Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, visits St. Dom’s Friday and welcomes Poland Tuesday of next week. The Falcons were 10th in the Class B South Heals at press time. Nine teams make the playoffs. Freeport’s last postseason appearance came in 2007-08.

Girls’ basketball

Greely’s girls’ team took a seven-game win streak into Wednesday’s home showdown against defending Class B South champion Gray-New Gloucester. Friday, the Rangers improved to 11-1 after holding off visiting York, 58-54. Anna DeWolfe led the way with 30 points and Isabel Porter added 13. Greely (first in the Class A South Heal Points standings) goes to Marshwood Friday and visits Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth fell to 6-7 and sixth in A South after a 32-29 setback at Waynflete Friday. Adelaide Cooke had 18 of the Yachtsmen’s points. After hosting South Portland Wednesday, Falmouth visits Fryeburg Academy Friday.

In Class B South, Freeport and Yarmouth continue to cement their status as top threats to Gray-New Gloucester.

The Falcons bounced back from a rare loss with a 52-40 home win over Fryeburg Academy Friday to improve to 9-3 and fourth in the Heals. Regan Lynch led the way with 16 points, while Jessie Driscoll had 11 and Taylor Rinaldi 10. Freeport went to Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, hosts St. Dom’s Friday and goes to Poland Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth won twice last week to improve to 8-4 and third in the region. After downing visiting Wells, 42-30, the Clippers won at Poland, 48-40. Sara D’Appolonia had a team-high 18 points, while Clementine Blaschke added 12 against the Warriors. In the win over the Knights, D’Appolonia and Johanna Hattan had 13 points each.

“I think defense is definitely our strong suit,” Yarmouth coach Christina Strong said. “When we played (Poland) last time, they hit I think three or four 3s toward the end of the game that brought them back into it. We knew that we had to adjust our defense. We came out in one zone, then we adjusted to a different zone when they started hitting their 3s and I think that helped us.”

Yarmouth’s game at Traip Academy Tuesday was postponed by bad weather. The Clippers host Cape Elizabeth Friday and have a showdown at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, NYA had its four-game win streak snapped last Tuesday at Waynflete, 45-40, as it lost to the Flyers for the 24th straight time. Nine first quarter turnovers spelled a 15-4 deficit, but Katie Larson sparked a 12-0 run to help the Panthers pull within a one point. NYA never could grab the lead, however, and fell just short, despite 18 points from Larson and 10 points from Sydney Plummer.

“The kids worked hard,” Panthers coach Seth Farrington said. “We followed the scouting report better after the first quarter. We got better handling pressure.”

NYA then fell to 5-7 after losses to visiting Sacopee Valley (36-31) and at Traip Academy (47-23). Maggie Larson led the way with 12 points in the loss to the Hawks. Lindsay Tufts had nine points against the Rangers. The Panthers (12th in Class C South) hosted Richmond Wednesday, go to Old Orchard Beach Friday and host Pine Tree Academy Wednesday of next week.

Boys hockey

Yarmouth’s defending Class B South champion boys’ hockey team is peaking. After a 2-3-1 start, the Clippers have won four in a row, capped by wins last week at Portland/Deering (4-3) and Greely (3-2, in overtime). Chris Romano had two goals, while Cooper May and Joe Truesdale also had goals against Portland/Deering, as Yarmouth held on late.

“It was a fun one,” Romano said. “It was a heck of a game. It felt like a playoff game out there with the physicality. It came down to work ethic the whole game. We just picked it up.”

“We’ve played Portland the past three, four years and it’s always a tough game for us,” said St. Pierre. “Tonight felt like a playoff game, to be honest. I’m proud of how the guys kept their heads facing adversity. We kept our cool. I didn’t have to say much. The guys knew what was at stake and they knew what they had to do to finish. They put their hard hats on and went out and did it.”

Yarmouth trailed, 2-0, at Greely in the third period before roaring back to force overtime on goals from Owen Ramsay and Cooper May. Midway through OT, after goalie Dan Latham made several nice saves to prolong the game, the Clippers won it on Dom Morrill’s goal.

“My mentality is just to throw it on net low,” Morrill said. “Good things happen when you go low. That’s how I’ve scored all year long. I’m happy we got the win. This means a lot.”

“I thought Greely played a terrific game tonight,” St. Pierre said. “For long stretches, they outplayed us. Like any tough rivalry game, I felt good, but I knew any shot could go in at any time.”

Yarmouth (6-3-1 and fourth in the Class B South Heal Points standings) had its home game versus Cheverus Tuesday postponed. The Clippers play host to Kennebunk Saturday.

Greely fell to 3-5 after its loss to Yarmouth, which was the Rangers’ fourth in a row. Ben Kennedy and Matt Kramlich scored for a 2-0 lead, but Greely couldn’t hold it.

“We grabbed a 2-0 lead, so it’s very disappointing,” said Rangers coach Barry Mothes. “I thought it’s some of the best hockey we’ve played all year for huge chunks of the game, but unfortunately, they were opportunistic on some mistakes we made and that was the difference.”

Greely (fifth in Class B South) was scheduled to play at Brunswick Tuesday, but that game was postponed. The Rangers play at Camden Hills Saturday.

Falmouth had its six-game win streak (which was capped by handing defending Class A state champion Lewiston its first loss) snapped last Wednesday with a 2-1 loss at St. Dom’s. Brendan Hickey had the lone goal.

“It was a let-down game,” Yachtsmen coach Deron Barton said. “A very emotional game, very physically draining game. It’s always tough to rebound, no matter who you’re going to play. It’s a good lesson. It’s a good time of year for that to happen to us.”

Saturday, Falmouth fell to 7-2-1 with a 5-4 home loss to Lewiston. The Yachtsmen fell behind 3-0 in the first period, but roared back behind a pair of Hickey goals, then went ahead on two improbable shorthanded goals in 15 seconds from Robbie Armitage. The Blue Devils rose off the deck, however, scored twice and held on to hand Falmouth a tough setback.

“We have to get rid of first period jitters,” said Barton. “The good news is we can come back against one of the strongest teams. I’m proud of my guys. They played three periods of hockey. They executed the systems we put into place.”

The Yachtsmen (first in Class A South) were supposed to host St. Dom’s Tuesday, but that game was postponed by bad weather. Falmouth hosts Bangor Saturday before having a showdown at defending Class A South champion Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ hockey

Greely’s girls’ team extended its win streak to 12 after holding off visiting Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester, 7-4, Saturday. Bridget Roberts had a hat trick.

“We’ve been putting together some ‘W’s’ and it’s nice to see,” said Rangers coach Nate Guerin. “We know we’ll get our opponents’ best effort. Yarmouth played great and we didn’t play our best game. It helps us to have the best goalie in the state (Nica Todd) and one of the best players in the state in Courtney (Sullivan) and strong role players. We know we’ll be competitive in every game.”

The Rangers (12-1 and second to undefeated, defending state champion St. Dom’s in the North Region Heal Points standings) were at Lewiston Wednesday, host Edward Little/Leavitt Thursday and welcome Winslow Saturday before getting another shot at St. Dom’s (the only team to beat Greely this year). Feb. 2 in Lewiston.

“We talk about St. Dom’s every day,” Guerin said. “They’re our target. Our goal is to improve enough to where we’re comfortable playing them. I look forward to seeing them again. We’re a much different team than we were at the start of the season (a 9-2 loss back on Nov. 26). We hope to give them more of a run next time.”

The Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG co-op squad fell to 5-10 with its 7-4 loss at Greely. Caroline Grant scored twice. Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG was clinging to the sixth and final North Region playoff spot at press time and hopes to end its seven-game skid when it goes to Mt. Ararat/Morse Saturday. Lewiston pays a visit Tuesday of next week.

In the South Region, Falmouth began the week in the top spot at 11-3. The Yachtsmen hosted Scarborough Wednesday. Falmouth goes to Portland/Deering Monday and has another showdown at Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

Track

Greely’s indoor track teams swept another WMC meet last weekend, downing eight other squads.

The Rangers boys got wins from Luke Stickney in the junior 400 (56.29 seconds), Max Stickney in the open 800 (2 minutes, 7.78 seconds), Luke Marsanskis in the open two-mile (10:30.91), Gavin Poperechny in the senior 55 hurdles (9.37), Sam Bonnevie in the open pole vault (11 feet-6 inches) and their junior 4×200 (1:42.24) and open 4×800 (8:49.03) relay teams.

Greely’s girls got first-place showings from Skylar Cooney in the junior 55 hurdles (9.44), Katherine Leggat-Barr in the open 800 (2:22.21) and the open two-mile (11:20.67), Kate Curran in the open mile (5:31.01), Maggie McCormick in the open pole vault (9-6), Elizabeth Brown in the open long jump (15-00.50) and their junior 4×200 relay team (1:56.18).

Freeport’s boys were second and the girls placed third. Jacob Tomm won the boys’ senior 200 (24.29) and senior shot put (40-2.25), Henry Jaques took the boys’ open mile (4:44.37), Mikaeala Fleenor won the girls’ senior 200 (28.73). Tara Migliaccio took the girls’ senior 400 (1:02.70) and the girls’ senior 4×200 relay squad (1:56.38) also came in first.

Yarmouth’s boys finished sixth while the girls came in seventh. Cole Buchanan won the boys’ junior 200 (25.68 seconds), Gabriella Colby-George took the girls’ junior shot put (29-2).

In the other meet, which York swept, Falmouth’s boys and girls came in second.

The Yachtsmen boys produced event winners Kyle Bouchard in the junior 55 (7.20) and junior 200 (24.88), Ben Wyman in the senior high jump (5-10), Ted Pierson in the senior shot put (43-9.25), John Auer in the open two-mile (10:02.12), Aaron Thomas in the open pole vault (13-0) and their junior 4×200 (1:44.87) and open 4×800 (8:59.88) relay teams.

The girls’ team got first-place showings from Delaney Goodell in the junior 400 (1:06.24), Chelsea Zhao in the open pole vault (9-4), Danielle Casavant in the open long jump (14-4.75) and their open 4×800 relay team (11:07.33).

NYA’s boys finished seventh while the girls’ team was eighth. Isabelle See won the senior girls’ high jump (4-10)

Swimming

Falmouth’s girls beat Maine Girls’ Academy, 107-56.

The Yachtsmen got wins from Ada Causey in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 21.61 seconds), Marina Fuentes-Cantillana in the 50 free (28.29 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:12.55), Mae Causey in the 100 free (1:00.26), Emma Robinson in the 500 free (6:49.95), Keller Gardner in the 100 backstroke (1:14.15) and their medley (2:07.90), 200 free (1:54.88) and 400 free (4:33.66) relay teams.

Greely’s girls defeated Massabesic, 51-42, while the boys lost to the Mustangs, 46-33.

The girls got wins from Lily Black in the 200 free (2:07.43), Lauren Williams in the 50 free (27.43) and 100 free (59.74), Sarah Beretich in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.75) and their 200 free relay team (1:49.74). Boys’ winners included Will Nicholson in the backstroke (1:15.85) and the medley relay squad (1:57.75).

Yarmouth’s girls edged Waynflete, 76-71, while the boys lost to the Flyers, 58-53.

The girls got wins from Calista McLaughlin in the 200 individual medley (2:36.74) and the backstroke (1:11.25), Eliza Lunt in the 50 free (26.90) and breaststroke (1:13.51), Elizabeth Hansen in the 100 fly (1:19.91), Natalie Bourassa in the 500 free (6:08.68) and their medley (2:07.78), 200 free (1:54.68) and 400 free (4:19.24) relay teams. Boys’ event winners included Camden Thaxter in the 50 free (25.00) and breaststroke (1:18.39), Braelan Creswell in the 500 free (6:00.35) and the 200 free relay (1:54.68).

Yarmouth will host Scarborough Thursday and Friday, Falmouth swims at Cape Elizabeth while Greely welcomes Waynflete.

Skiing

The Maine Coast Waldorf School girls’ Nordic ski team came in fifth at Saturday’s Maranacook Wave race. Olivia Skillings was second individually in 16 minutes, 19.1 seconds. Greely didn’t score as a team, but Isabella Perry had the 22nd-fastest time (19:07.7).

In the boys’ meet, MCW placed sixth and Greely was 14th. Tucker Pierce of MCW had the fastest time (12:59.5). The Rangers were paced by Silas Cunningham (39th, 16:30.8).

On the Alpine side, Falmouth swept a five-team WMC/SMAA slalom meet, which also included Freeport, Cheverus, Gorham and Gray-New Gloucester, Monday at Shawnee Peak.

The Yachtsmen boys were led by Gibson Scott, who was first individually with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 35.90 seconds. The girls were paced by Caroline Keller, who was runner-up in 1:42.86.

The Falcons boys and girls both placed third. Individually, Bella St. Cyr was sixth on the girls’ side (2:19.78) and Liam Grogan came in eight among the boys (1:50.98).

Sun Journal staff writer Wil Kramlich contributed to this story

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.