Arts Calendar: Sept. 6-16

Greater Portland

Auditions

Sunday 9/10

Greater Freeport Community Chorus begins rehearsals for winter concerts , Freeport Performing Arts Center at Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St. Registration 6-6:30 p.m., with rehearsal to follow.

Maine State Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” Sept. 8 & 9, Maine State Ballet studios, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, www.mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

Saturday 9/9

Nutcracker Burlesque, 10 a.m.-noon, Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook by Vivid Motion of Portland, vividmotion.org.

Portland Youth Dance, 2017-18 season, 1-3:30 p.m., Casco Bay Movers Dance Studio, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, portlandyouthdance.org.

Exhibits

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,“ Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum, to Sept. 22.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford and “Hard Pics,” by Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

“World of Animals,” pen and ink drawings by Sylvia Bangs, Merrill Memorial Library 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through Sept. 15.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

“Whose Streets?” Sept. 18 & 20, SPACE artist-in-residence and filmmaker Sabaah Folayan’s documentary on the Ferguson uprising, as part of the Maine ACLU film series, 538 Congress St., Portland, 828-5600, www.space538.org.

Monday 9/11

“The Revival: Women and the Word,” 7 p.m., Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, chronicles tour of black lesbian poets and musicians, followed by a live BloodLetting reading, $8/$6, 828-5600.

Galleries

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, to Sept. 15.

“Signs of Your Identity “ by Daniella Zalcman, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington St., Portland, artist’s reception Sept. 19, to Sept. 30.

Residents’ Art Gallery, open 1:30-3:30 p.m., Sundays, 75 State St., Portland.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

Thursday 9/7

“Rocks, Trees, Sand & Sea: Popham to Blue Hill,” by Tina Ingraham, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, on view to Dec. 8.

Saturday 9/9

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” 10 a.m. opening by Amy Bickford and Julianne Garvey, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, Peak’s Island, Portland.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Tuesday 9/12

“Keeping Tradition Alive: Native American Art Ecology in Maine and the Nation,” Theresa Secord, 2017 Bernard Osher Lecture speaker, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Portland Museum of Art at USM’s Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Tickets $5-$15, portlandmuseum.org.

Thursday 9/14

Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein, opening reception 5-7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 9/8

Coffee House featuring Chris Kemp White, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, local musicians, non-alcoholic beverages and other treats, appropriate for all ages, by donation.

Saturday 9/9

Blues Prophets, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, blues band from Maine formed in the 70s, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Cul-de-Sax, 7-8:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library’s After Hours concert series, 482 Broadway. Free.

Sunday 9/10

Porchfest in Deering Center, 1-4 p.m., local music from Brighton to Forest & Woodfords to Ludlow, Portland. Free.

Wanderlost w/ Shanna Underwood & Pete Witham, 4 p.m., rooftop at Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, all ages, free.

Tuesday 9/12

Portland Conservatory of Music and Space Gallery present master drummer Tom Rainey and his trio, 8 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland. Tickets $5-$20 at Jet Video + Starbird in Portland and at the door.

Wednesday 9/13

Son Little, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Modern soul innovator and Grammy- winning producer, tickets $12.

Sunday 9/17

Public Concert Series of the Portland Rossini Club, 3 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland, by donation, www.rossiniclub.org.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

King of Crows: The King Comes Here Tonight Short Play Festival, Sept. 7 – 10, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15.

“The All Night Strut,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, tickets through 774-0465, portlandstage.org, through Sept. 10.

The Freedom Project, Sept. 6-9, Space, 538 Congress St. Portland, multimedia physical theater exams mass incarceration in America, 828-5600, space538.org.

“Nice Work If You Can Get It,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St. South Portland, Sept. 15-Oct. 1, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m., ASL interpreted performance Sept. 16. Tickets $19/$23, 799-1421, lyricmusictheater.org.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Joy of Art and Joy of the Lens Winners Exhibit, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, juried art and photography show winners, through Sept. 14.

Thursday 9/14

Susan Weems, director of Brunswick Public Art, will discuss past, present, and future art projects throughout the Brunswick community, 3 p.m., Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick.

Film

Get Reel! Documentary Film Series & Community Conversation, through September at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Sept. 7, 7 p.m., “Sacred Cod”; Sept. 12, 6 p.m., “Food Stamped”; Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m., “One Big Home.” Free, reservations not required.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

“Harvesting Summer’s Colors,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, to Sept. 30, glass, jewelry, fiber, ceramics.

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Friday 9/8

Points of View Artists, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., 373-9300.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 9/8

COIG, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, Celtic band, tickets $20 advance/$23 door, chocolatechurcharts.org/.

Saturday 9/9

Lipbone Redding, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick UU Church, 1 Middle St. Storyteller, songwriter, guitarist and voice-strumentalist for all ages. Tickets $15/$18/$8 at the church office and http://lipbone.brownpapertickets.com.

Maranatha Band from the Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., United Baptist Church, 1 Elm Street, Topsham,

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Oklahoma!,” Chocolate Church Arts Center season opener, Sept. 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17 & 24 at 2 p.m., 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $12/$15, 442-8455, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

“Nice Work If You Can Get It,” a “sparkling tale that combines laughter, romance and Broadway magic for an evening bursting with girls, glamour and the glorious songs of the Gershwins,” opens at Lyric Music Theater in South Portland on Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 1, Call the box office at 799-1421, or see lyricmusictheater.org.