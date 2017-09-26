Arts Calendar: Sept. 27

Greater Portland

“Dahlov Ipcar: Stories,” Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Oct. 6-Dec. 23.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Friday 9/29

Lisa Gent Trunk Show, 5-8 p.m., Railroad Square Gallery, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Thursday 9/28

Maine Outdoor Film Festival Awards, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Tickets $10/advance at onelongfellowsquare.com, $12/door.

Galleries

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, fall exhibits by Liz Hoag, “Everyday Maine”; John Knight, “Making Paths Through Gilsland Farm”; and Michel Droge, “Between Dreams.” Through Oct 21.

“Rocks, Trees, Sand & Sea: Popham to Blue Hill,” by Tina Ingraham, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Signs of Your Identity “ by Daniella Zalcman, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

“Deep in a Dream and Other Works” by Tom Flanagan, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Oct. 28.

Thursday 9/28

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” opening reception, 5-7 p.m., University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Panel discussion 4 p.m. Oct. 14; on view to Dec. 20.

Thursday 10/5

“Mawooshen: Life and Landscape of the Maritime Archaic,” by Jonathan Levitt, opening reception 5-7 p.m., PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, on view to Nov. 11.

Sunday 10/7

“Scenes of Maine,” artist reception, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island, annual exhibit of imagery of Maine. Call 712-1097 for time.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 or by appointment.

Tuesday 10/3

Artist’s Talk: “Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein, 6-8 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Waking Windows, Sept. 29 & 30, Bayside & Congress Street, Portland, bands, writers, artists, DJs, comedians, performers, 100+ acts at 17 venues. Schedule and tickets at ticketfly.com/event/1526288.

Thursday 9/28

Quad, Builder of the House, and Gregoire Pearce, 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, eclectic local band, 21+, www.portlandempire.com , $7.

Friday 9/29

The Appleseed Collective, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12.

Saturday 9/30

Shiva Lila & Swan Kirtan, 6-9:30 p.m., CD release party of devotional chanting and drum circle by Namory Keita and Todd Glacy, 1 Halls Hill Road, Falmouth, all welcome, by donation.

Tiger Bomb, 9 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, high-energy Power Pop Music along with Watts and The Connection, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl. Free.

Sunday 10/1

Coco Montoya, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist, tickets $22/advance, $27/door, www.onelongfellowsquare.com, 761-1757.

Monday 10/2

15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular, 7 p.m., hosted by WMPG Community Radio at One Longfellow Square, 181 State State St., Portland, with Tricky Britches, The Intergalactic Yurt Band and The Grassholes. Tickets $12/advance, $15/door, OneLongfellowSquare.com.

Saturday 10/7

“Don’t be Denied: Neil Young’s “Ditch Trilogy,” Seth Warner, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Raises awareness and funds for opioid addiction treatment and recovery. Tickets $12/$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“The Little Mermaid,” Oct. 7-15, Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 1 & 4 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets $15-$20, www.mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

“The Servant of Two Masters,” through Oct. 1, Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Carlo Goldoni’s classic commedia dell’arte. Tickets $12/advance, $15/door, www.fcponline.org.

“Anything Helps, God Bless,” Sept. 29-Oct. 8, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland. Tickets $20, www.snowlionrep.org, 518-9305.

Bandaloop, free public performances by vertical dance pioneers, noon Sept. 28, Westin Portland Harborview Hotel; 5 p.m. Sept. 29, One City Center.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., through Oct. 18, recounts Billie Holiday’s life story. Tickets $35-$68, group and other discounts, portlandstage.org.

“Sex With Strangers,” Wednesdays-Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 22, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $24/$32, www.goodtheater.com, 835-0895.

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” through Oct. 15, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, rock musical, tickets $20/$23, www.madhorse.com.

“Nice Work If You Can Get It,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St. South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 1, tickets $19/$23, 799-1421, lyricmusictheater.org.

Monday 10/2

Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Paula Vogel, 7 p.m. talk and reception, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, free, reservations recommended, www.portlandstage.org.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

“White Christmas,” all-ages auditions 6-8 p.m. Oct. 1 & 2, Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Saturday 9/30

“Suddenly Last Summer,” Studio Theatre of Bath, Tennessee Williams’ one-act 11 a.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Email studiotheatrebath@gmail.com for details.

Galleries

Icon Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, new work by Mark Wethli, Cassie Jones and Steve Barlett, to Oct. 14.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 9/29

Katie Daggart, 6-9 p.m., Brunswick Hotel & Tavern, 4 Noble St.

Saturday 9/30

“Great Scott!” pianist Richard Dowling, part of Klavierfest Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick. Free and open to the public, http://www.bowdoin.edu/music.

Sunday 10/1

Jonathan Paull Gertler, 4-5:30 p.m., benefit for The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Tickets $25 through Wendy Poole at thetheaterproject@me.com or 729-8584.

Wednesday 10/4

Martin Gibson, award-winning singer-songwriter, 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free.

Songwriters on Stage, presented by Maine Songwriters Association, 7 p.m., Frontier, Brunswick, featuring Dave Provost, Jenny Jumpstart and Ted DeMille, tickets $10, www.explorefrontier.com or at the door, first Wednesday of the month through May,

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“The Fantasticks,” Sept.29-Oct. 8, Studio Theatre of Bath at Chocolate Church Arts Center, studiotheatreofbath.com, 358-0031.

Sunday 10/8

“An Evening of Wonders,” illusionist, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15/advance, $18/door, $12 under 12, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

“The Fantasticks” will be staged by the

Studio Theatre of Bath Sept. 29-Oct. 8 at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. The world’s longest-running musical, the plot centers around two fathers who trick their children into falling in love, only to have their scheme discovered. Tickets are $12 at http://studiotheatreofbath.com/tickets/.