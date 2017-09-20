Arts Calendar: Sept. 20-30

Greater Portland

Auditions

“Nutcracker” treble choir auditions, Sept. 23 & 25, Maine State Ballet studios, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, mainestateballet.org.

Exhibits

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Saturday 9/23

Art on Wheels, 5-7 p.m., Bickford Collection Truck Museum, 38 Yarmouth Junction, Yarmouth. Benefit auction, live music, family BBQ. Tickets $15 each or $25/family, bickfordcollection.org/tickets or at the door.

Friday 9/29

Lisa Gent Trunk Show, 5-8 p.m., Railroad Square Gallery, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Thursday 9/21

“Voyagers Without Trace,” 7 p.m., free screening by Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 East Elm St., co-hosted by Royal River Conservation Trust.

Monday 9/25

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” 1 p.m., Monday Matinee at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

“Un Couer en Hiver,” (A Heart in Winter), 7 p.m., hosted by Merrill Film Society at Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

Tuesday 9/26

“The Ornithologist,” 7 p.m., Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $6/$8.

“The Guys Next Door,” 7 p.m., hosted by First Parish Church and Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to all.

Thursday 9/28

Maine Outdoor Film Festival Awards, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Tickets $10/advance at onelongfellowsquare.com, $12/door.

Galleries

“Signs of Your Identity “ by Daniella Zalcman, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

Residents’ Art Gallery, open 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sundays, 75 State St., Portland.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

“Rocks, Trees, Sand & Sea: Popham to Blue Hill,” by Tina Ingraham, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

“Deep in a Dream and Other Works” by Tom Flanagan, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Oct. 28.

Thursday 9/21

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 5-7 p.m. opening reception for fall exhibits by Liz Hoag, “Everyday Maine,” John Knight, “Making Paths Through Gilsland Farm” and Michel Droge “Between Dreams.” Through Oct 21.

Thursday 9/28

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” opening reception, 5-7 p.m., University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Panel discussion 4 p.m. Oct. 14; on view to Dec. 20.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. Art talk with Stein 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3, on view to Nov. 5.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 or by appointment, donations welcome.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 9/22

Dan Schall Ministries, 6:30 p.m., North Pownal UMC, 851 Lawrence Road, Pownal. Free.

Saturday 9/23

Duo Terlano, 7 p.m., Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road (Route 77). Award-winning violinist and cellist. Free.

Zeme Libre w/ El Malo & A Mighty Lion, 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, 21+, $7.

Friday 9/29

The Appleseed Collective, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12.

Saturday 9/30

Shiva Lila & Swan Kirtan, 6-9:30 p.m., CD release party of devotional chanting and drum circle by Namory Keita and Todd Glacy, 1 Halls Hill Road, Falmouth, all welcome, by donation.

Tiger Bomb, 9 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, high energy Power Pop Music along with Watts and The Connection, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl. Free.

Sunday 10/1

Coco Montoya,8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, legendary blues-rock guitarist and vocalist, tickets $22/advance, $27/door, www.onelongfellowsquare.com, 761-1757.

Monday 10/2

15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular, hosted by WMPG Community Radio at One Longfellow Square, 7 p.m., with Tricky Britches, The Intergalactic Yurt Band and The Grassholes. Tickets $12/advance, OneLongfellowSquare.com, or $15/door.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“The Servant of Two Masters,” through Oct. 1, Friday/Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Carlo Goldoni’s classic commedia dell’arte. Tickets $12/advance, $15/door, www.fcponline.org.

“Anything Helps, God Bless,” Sept. 29-Oct. 8, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland. Tickets $20, www.snowlionrep.org, 518-9305.

Bandaloop, free public performances by vertical dance pioneers, noon Sept. 28, Westin Portland Harborview Hotel; 5 p.m. Sept. 29, One City Center.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., through Oct. 18, recounts Billie Holiday’s life story. Tickets $35-$68, group and other discounts, portlandstage.org.

“Sex With Strangers,” Wednesdays-Sundays Sept. 27-Oct. 22, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $24/$32, www.goodtheater.com, 835-0895.

“Nice Work If You Can Get It,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St. South Portland, through Oct. 1, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m., tickets $19/$23, 799-1421, lyricmusictheater.org.

Sunday 9/24

Sunday Night Comedy Series, stand up featuring Mark Turcotte, 8 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, 21+, free.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

“White Christmas,” all-ages auditions 6-8 p.m., Oct. 1 & 2, Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Exhibits

Friday 9/22

Arts Are Elementary fundraiser, exhibit & sale, Curtis Memorial Library and the Parish Hall of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brunswick, admission $5.

Film

Monday 9/25

Get Reel! Documentary Film Series & Community Conversation, 6:30 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, “One Big Home.” Free, reservations not required.

Tuesday 9/26

“National Bird,” 6:30-9 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, interviews with veterans involved with military drones, part of the “Peace Wave” initiated by the Japanese peace movement. Free.

Galleries

“Harvesting Summer’s Colors,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, glass, jewelry, fiber, ceramics, to Sept. 30.

Icon Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, new work by Mark Wethli, Cassie Jones and Steve Barlett, to Oct. 14.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 9/23

“One Light, Many Candles,” 7 p.m., The Rev. Betty Stookey and Noel Paul Stookey, First Parish Church of Brunswick, 9 Cleaveland St., diverse, faith-based readings and music. Free.

Grdina-Houle-Loewen, 7:30 p.m., Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, free and open to the public, http://www.bowdoin.edu/music.

Tuesday 9/26

William Pint and Felicia Dale, maritime music old and new, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15, 442-8455, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Saturday 9/30

“Great Scott!” pianist Richard Dowling, part of Klavierfest Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick. Free and open to the public, http://www.bowdoin.edu/music.

Wednesday 10/4

Martin Gibson, award-winning singer-songwriter, 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Oklahoma!,” Chocolate Church Arts Center season opener, Sept. 17 & 24 at 2 p.m., 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $12/$15, 442-8455, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

“The Fantasticks,” Sept.29-Oct. 8, Studio Theatre of Bath at Chocolate Church Arts Center, studiotheatreofbath.com, 358-0031.

WMPG Community Radio presents the 15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular at One Longfellow Square on Monday, Oct. 2. Local bluegrass bands Tricky Britches, (shown here,) The Intergalactic Yurt Band and The Grassholes will perform. Tickets are $12 in advance, online at OneLongfellowSquare.com.