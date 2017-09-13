Arts Calendar: Sept. 13-22

Greater Portland

Auditions

“Nutcracker” treble choir auditions, Sept. 23 & 25, Maine State Ballet studios, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, mainestateballet.org.

Exhibits

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,“ Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum, to Sept. 22.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

“My Maine,” series of 17 oil paintings by Ann Getsinger, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth beginning Sept. 18.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

“Whose Streets?” Sept. 18 & 20, SPACE artist-in-residence and filmmaker Sabaah Folayan’s documentary on the Ferguson uprising, as part of the Maine ACLU film series, 538 Congress St., Portland, 828-5600, www.space538.org.

Thursday 9/14

“A Plastic Ocean,” with panel discussion, 6 p.m., hosted by Upstream at the Portland Museum of Art, by donation.

Thursday 9/21

“Voyagers Without Trace,” 7 p.m., free screening by Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 East Elm St., co-hosted by Royal River Conservation Trust.

Galleries

“Signs of Your Identity “ by Daniella Zalcman, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington St., Portland, artist’s reception Sept. 19, on view to Sept. 30.

Residents’ Art Gallery, open 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sundays, 75 State St., Portland.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

“Rocks, Trees, Sand & Sea: Popham to Blue Hill,” by Tina Ingraham, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, on view to Dec. 8.

Thursday 9/14

“Deep in a Dream and Other Works” by Tom Flanagan, 5:30-7 p.m. opening reception, Stonewall Gallery inside Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Oct. 28.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

Thursday 9/14

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, 5-7 p.m. opening reception, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5. Art talk with Stein 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 9/13

Son Little, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Modern soul innovator and Grammy- winning producer, tickets $12.

Friday 9/16

Kotzschmar Konversation, 6:30 p.m., by organist Nathan Laube, Merrill Auditorium rehearsal room, Myrtle Street; 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets $10-$20, PortTix Box Office, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, 842-0800 or www.PortTIX.

Sunday 9/17

Public Concert Series of the Portland Rossini Club, 3 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland, by donation, www.rossiniclub.org.

The National Reserve, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., tickets $8/$12, portlandhouseofmusic.com/.

Friday 9/22

Dan Schall Ministries, 6:30 p.m., North Pownal UMC, 851 Lawrence Road, Pownal.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Bandaloop, two free public performances by vertical dance pioneers, noon Sept. 28, Westin Portland Harborview Hotel; 5 p.m. Sept. 29, One City Center.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Sept. 15-Oct. 18, recounts Billie Holiday’s life story. Tickets $35-$68, group and other discounts, portlandstage.org.

“Nice Work If You Can Get It,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St. South Portland, Sept. 15-Oct. 1, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m., ASL interpreted performance Sept. 16. Tickets $19/$23, 799-1421, lyricmusictheater.org.

Sunday 9/17

Sunday Night Stand Up, featuring Sam Ike, 8 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., 21+, tickets $12, www.portlandempire.com.

Monday 9/18

“Things That Are Round,” 7:30 p.m., Portland Stage studio series, 25A Forest Ave., by donation, portlandstage.org.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Friday 9/22

10×10 Benefit Art Exhibit & Sale, 6-8 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Film

Get Reel! Documentary Film Series & Community Conversation, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Sept. 25: 6:30 p.m., “One Big Home.” Free, reservations not required.

Galleries

“Harvesting Summer’s Colors,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, to Sept. 30, glass, jewelry, fiber, ceramics.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 9/23

“One Light, Many Candles,” 7 p.m., The Rev. Betty Stookey and Noel Paul Stookey, First Parish Church of Brunswick, 9 Cleaveland St., diverse, faith-based readings and music. Free.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Oklahoma!,” Chocolate Church Arts Center season opener, Sept. 17 & 24 at 2 p.m., 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $12/$15, 442-8455, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Described as “realism with a twist,” a connected series of oil paintings called “My Maine” will be on exhibit at the Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth from Sept. 18-Oct. 27.