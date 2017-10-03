Arts Calendar: Oct. 4

Greater Portland

Auditions

New Horizons Adult Concert Band welcoming new members of all abilities, meets 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the Conservatory, 202 Woodford St. Portland. Contact Nina Andersen, 415-0880, nina@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org, www.newhorizonsmusic.org.

Exhibits

“Dahlov Ipcar: Stories,” Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Oct. 6-Dec. 23.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Film

Galleries

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, fall exhibits by Liz Hoag, “Everyday Maine”; John Knight, “Making Paths Through Gilsland Farm”; and Michel Droge, “Between Dreams.” Through Oct 21.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

“Deep in a Dream and Other Works” by Tom Flanagan, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Oct. 28.

Thursday 10/5

“Mawooshen: Life and Landscape of the Maritime Archaic,” by Jonathan Levitt, opening reception 5-7 p.m., PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, on view to Nov. 11.

Saturday 10/7

“Scenes of Maine,” artist reception, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island, annual exhibit of Maine imagery. Call 712-1097 for time.

Saturday 10/14

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” 4 p.m. panel discussion, University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, to Dec. 20.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5.

“Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival,” traveling exhibit, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, to January.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 or by appointment.

Sunday 10/15

Soup & Cider Day, noon-3 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, museum and walking trails will be open, miniature horse-drawn wagon rides. To volunteer or donate bread/soup, call 846-4379.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 10/5

Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series premier, featuring pianist Diane Walsh with works by Beethoven and Debussy, 12:15 -12:50 p.m. every Thursday, First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St., except third Thursday at Portland Public Library. Free. Complete listing: portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/noonday/.

Saturday 10/7

“Don’t be Denied: Neil Young’s “Ditch Trilogy,” Seth Warner, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Raises awareness and funds for opioid addiction treatment and recovery. Tickets $12/$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Thursday 10/12

Hymn for Her & Muddy Ruckus, 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $7.

Friday 10/13

Side Door Coffee House featuring Putnam Smith & Ashley Storrow, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road.

Saturday 10/14

Klezmer Night, The Casco Bay Tummlers with Sruli and Lisa, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, Portland, mayostreetarts.org, 615-3609.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“The Little Mermaid,” Oct. 7-15, Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 1 & 4 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets $15-$20, www.mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

“Anything Helps, God Bless,” to Oct. 8, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland. Tickets $20, www.snowlionrep.org, 518-9305.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., through Oct. 18, recounts Billie Holiday’s life story. Tickets $35-$68, group and other discounts, portlandstage.org.

“Sex With Strangers,” Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 22, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $24/$32, www.goodtheater.com, 835-0895.

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” through Oct. 15, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, rock musical, tickets $20/$23, www.madhorse.com.

Tuesday 10/10

“Krish Mohan: Approaching Happiness,” 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland. Comedian explores the idea of happiness and perceptions of mental illness in today’s society, $12/advance, www.brownpapertickets.com, $15/door.

Port Veritas Spoken Word Open Mic & Slam, 7:30 p.m., Bull Feeney’s, 575 Fore St., Portland, by donation, all ages.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Film

The Vietnam War in Film, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 17-Nov. 7, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Oct. 17: “The Deer Hunter.” Free admission & refreshments.

Galleries

Icon Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, new work by Mark Wethli, Cassie Jones and Steve Barlett, to Oct. 14.

Friday 10/13

Santa Fe glass artist David Shanfeld, 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick. Paired with work by Maine artist Scott Shaw, Day of the Dead-inspired art, through Nov. 8.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Dmitri Baltermants: Documenting and Staging a Soviet Reality,” premier Soviet photojournalist, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 7.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 10/7

Steven Doane, cello & Xak Bjerken, piano, 7:30 p.m., Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, free.

Friday 10/13

“Heritage Winds,” U.S. Air Force Woodwind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Sunday 10/15

Band Together for Madeline, benefit concert for Madeline Marzen, 2-4 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15 at the door.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“The Fantasticks,” to Oct. 8, Studio Theatre of Bath at Chocolate Church Arts Center, studiotheatreofbath.com, 358-0031.

Sunday 10/8

“An Evening of Wonders,” illusionist, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15/advance, $18/door, $12 under 12, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

“Detroit,” Thursday-Saturday, 7:30; Sunday, 2 p.m. Oct. 12-29, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Dark comedy, pay-what-you-want, 729-8584, www.theaterproject.com.

Visitors to the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland are invited to learn about the Tet Fesitval and traditions, values, and daily experiences of people who live in Vietnam. The traveling exhibit will be open until January. For more, see kitetails.org.