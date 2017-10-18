Arts Calendar: Oct. 18-28

Greater Portland

Auditions

New Horizons Adult Concert Band welcoming new members of all abilities, meets 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the Conservatory, 202 Woodford St. Portland. Contact Nina Andersen, 415-0880, nina@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org, www.newhorizonsmusic.org.

Exhibits

Community House Artists, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., through October.

“Dahlov Ipcar: Stories,” Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, to Dec. 23.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Film

Thursday 10/19

“Overburden,” 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., explores social, environmental and economic complexities of coal country.

Tuesday 10/24

“The Phantom of the Opera,” Halloween Silent Film Night, Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, 6 p.m., pre-concert activities; 6:30 p.m., costume contest; 7:30 p.m. screening of 1925 silent film accompanied by organist Tom Trenney, tickets $10/$20 at boxoffice.porttix.com.

Wednesday 10/25

“Thelonius Monk: Straight, No Chaser,” 7 p.m., hosted by Merrill Film Society, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Thursday 10/26

“Henry David Thoreau: Surveyor of the Soul,” 7 p.m., Talbot Hall, Luther Bonney Hall, University of Southern Maine, Portland.

Galleries

“Confabulations of Millennia,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Portland, contemporary artists inspired by 17th, 18th & 19th centuries, to Dec. 8.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, fall exhibits by Liz Hoag, “Everyday Maine”; John Knight, “Making Paths Through Gilsland Farm”; and Michel Droge, “Between Dreams,” through Oct. 21.

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, to Dec. 20.

Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, three Maine artists, 772-2693, info@greenhutgalleries.com, to Oct. 28

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

“Mawooshen: Life and Landscape of the Maritime Archaic,” by Jonathan Levitt, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to Nov. 11.

“Nostalgisms,” work of 13 artists, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Dec. 2.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

“Deep in a Dream and Other Works” by Tom Flanagan, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Oct. 28.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5.

“Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival,” traveling exhibit, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, to January.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 or by appointment.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series, premier, featuring pianist Diane Walsh with works by Beethoven and Debussy, 12:15 -12:50 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 7, First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St. (third Thursday at Portland Public Library.) Free. Complete listing: portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/noonday/.

Wednesday 10/18

Slaid Cleaves, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, Americana singer/songwriter, $25/$30 day of, onelongfellowsquare.com.

We Came As Romans, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18/$20, www.ticketmaster.com.

Friday 10/20

Side Door Coffee House with Rough Sawn, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic sign-up at 6:45, main feature, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 10/21

Truth About Daisies, 10 a.m., monthly Music & Muffins series at Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free.

Holy Grounds Coffeehouse featuring Juniper, 6 p.m., 1047 Congress St., Portland, by donation.

Royal River Community Theatre preview 0f 1930s musical renditions from the upcoming show, 6 p.m., Muddy Rudder, 1335 US Route 1, Yarmouth

Sunday 10/22

Fiddle-icious, 2 p.m., South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave., $5/ students, $10/adults, 12 and under free.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” 7 p.m. Oct. 20; 3 & 7 p.m. Oct 21; 3 p.m. Oct. 22, Falmouth High School Theatre Company, 74 Woodville Rd., tickets $5-$7 at the door.

“An Evening in Hell,” Pie Man Theatre Company, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. Oct. 19-29, www.piemantheatre.org.

“Complications from a Fall,” Oct. 24 – Nov. 12, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, www.portlandstage.org.

“Sex With Strangers,” Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 22, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $24/$32, www.goodtheater.com, 835-0895.

The Haunting Hour, 7 p.m. Oct. 25- Nov. 4, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., raw, edgy and dangerous short stories brought to life, $18, pay-what-you-can Oct. 25.

The Golden Age of Radio, First Universalist Church in Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & 27; 1:30 & 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets at www.RoyalRiverCommunityTheatre.com.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

“Sebascodegan Artists – Off Season,” Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, to Oct. 31.

Thursday 10/19

“What’s Cooking? A Night of Food Photography,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., First Light Camera Club, Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, free for members, or $10.

Film

The Vietnam War in Film, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 7, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free admission & refreshments.

Thursday 10/26

“Bounty & Her Captain,” 6:30 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, marks fifth anniversary of the sinking, members $5; nonmembers $7.

Galleries

Santa Fe glass artist David Shanfeld, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick. Paired with work by Maine artist Scott Shaw, Day of the Dead-inspired art, through Nov. 8.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Dmitri Baltermants: Documenting and Staging a Soviet Reality,” premier Soviet photojournalist, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 7.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 10/20

Casco Bay Tummlers, 7:30 p.m., Minnie Brown Center, 906 Washington St., Bath, interactive concert with Portland-based klezmer band, free.

Saturday 10/21

Home Again, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, tribute to Carole King, $28-$32, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Sunday 10/22

The Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick with guest quartet Exchange Street, a Brunswick High School a capella group, tickets $5-$15, www.noreasterschorus.org, or call Charlie, 353-2464.

“Fairy Tales and Dances,” 2:30 p.m., Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, with music by Ravel, Hindemith and Dvorak. Tickets $20 at the door, 846-5378, www.midcoastsymphony.org. Under 18 & college students are free.

Fiddle-icious, Maine’s Largest Fiddle Orchestra, 7 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, Tickets $5/$10 at the door, 12 and under free.

Friday 10/27

World Music Ensembles,7:30 p.m., Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, The Middle Eastern Ensemble and the West African Ensemble will perform. Free and open to the public, 798-4141, lrussell@bowdoin.edu.

Saturday 10/28

Maine Songwriters Association Song Contest showcase, 8 p.m., Frontier, Brunswick, $15 at the door or www.explorefrontier.com.

Under the Song Tree Reunion Concert, Concerts for a Cause, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, $6-$12, 729-8515, http://songtree.brownpapertickets.com/.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Detroit,” Thursday-Saturday, 7:30; Sunday, 2 p.m. through Oct. 29, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Dark comedy, pay-what-you-want, 729-8584, www.theaterproject.com.

“Voices From Life in Maine,” monthly open mic for songwriters, poets, storytellers, and listeners, 7-9 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, Wednesdays Oct. 18, Nov. 29 & Dec. 27. Free, but donations of baked goods appreciated.

Saturday 10/21

Halloween-themed comedy improv night, 7:30 p.m., Bath Golf Club, 387 Whiskeag Rd., hosted by Studio Theatre of Bath and Modeled after the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?), $10 at the door.

Sunday 10/22

“To Bee or Not To Bee,” 3 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, puppetry, clowning, dance, live music. audience participation. Free.

