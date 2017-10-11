Arts Calendar: Oct. 11-20

Greater Portland

Auditions

New Horizons Adult Concert Band welcoming new members of all abilities, meets 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the Conservatory, 202 Woodford St. Portland. Contact Nina Andersen, 415-0880, nina@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org, www.newhorizonsmusic.org.

Exhibits

Community House Artists, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, through October.

Freeport Fall Festival, Oct. 6-8, 100+ artists, music, local food, kids’ activities.

“Dahlov Ipcar: Stories,” Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, to Dec. 23.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Film

Friday 10/13

Found Footage Film Festival Vol. 8, 6:45 & 9 p.m. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, VHS gems, $6/$8, 828-5600.

Thursday 10/19

“Overburden,” 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., explores social, environmental and economic complexities of coal country.

Galleries

“Confabulations of Millennia,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Portland, contemporary artists inspired by 17th, 18th & 19th centuries, to Dec. 8.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, fall exhibits by Liz Hoag, “Everyday Maine”; John Knight, “Making Paths Through Gilsland Farm”; and Michel Droge, “Between Dreams,” through Oct. 21.

Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, three Maine artists, 772-2693, info@greenhutgalleries.com, to Oct. 28

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

“Mawooshen: Life and Landscape of the Maritime Archaic,” by Jonathan Levitt, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to Nov. 11.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

“Deep in a Dream and Other Works” by Tom Flanagan, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Oct. 28.

Friday 10/13

“Nostalgisms,” 5-8 p.m. opening reception for work of 13 artists, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Dec. 2.

Saturday 10/14

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” 4 p.m. panel discussion, University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, on view to Dec. 20.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5.

“Mourning in the Mansion,” 6 & 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 & 14, Victoria Mansion , Danforth Street, Portland, tour about Victorian death practices and excerpts from Portland Ballet’s upcoming production of “Giselle.” Tickets $15-$25, 772-4841 ext. 104.

“Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival,” traveling exhibit, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, to January.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 or by appointment.

Sunday 10/15

Soup & Cider Day, noon-3 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, museum and walking trails will be open, miniature horse-drawn wagon rides. To volunteer or donate bread/soup, call 846-4379.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series premier, featuring pianist Diane Walsh with works by Beethoven and Debussy, 12:15 -12:50 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 7 at First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St. (third Thursday at Portland Public Library.) Free. Complete listing: portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/noonday/.

Thursday 10/12

Hymn for Her & Muddy Ruckus, 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $7.

Friday 10/13

Side Door Coffee House featuring Putnam Smith & Ashley Storrow, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road.

Sam Amidon, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, jazz improviser, $12/$15 day of, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 10/14

Klezmer Night, The Casco Bay Tummlers with Sruli and Lisa, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, Portland, mayostreetarts.org, 615-3609.

Thelonious Monk scholar, guitarist/composer Gary Wittner, Woodfords Congregational church, Portland Conservatory of Music’s Dimensions in Jazz, 828-1310 or info@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for time/info.

Sunday 10/15

Pihcintu, multi-national refugee and immigrant girls chorus, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, by donation.

Tuesday 10/17

Melvin Seals & JGB, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland, 18+, tickets $20-$45, www.ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday 10/18

Slaid Cleaves, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, Americana singer/songwriter, $25/$30 day of, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 10/21

Truth About Daisies, 10 a.m., monthly Music & Muffins series at Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“The Little Mermaid,” Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 1 & 4 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays to Oct. 15; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets $15-$20, www.mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

“An Evening in Hell,” Pie Man Theatre Company, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. Oct. 19-29, www.piemantheatre.org.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., through Oct. 18, recounts Billie Holiday’s life story. Tickets $35-$68, group and other discounts, portlandstage.org.

“Sex With Strangers,” Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 22, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $24/$32, www.goodtheater.com, 835-0895.

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” through Oct. 15, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, rock musical, tickets $20/$23, www.madhorse.com.

The Golden Age of Radio, First Universalist Church in Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & 27; 1:30 & 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets at www.RoyalRiverCommunityTheatre.com.

Tuesday 10/17

Tony Brown, 7:30 p.m., Port Veritas Spoken Word Open Mic, Bull Feeney’s, 375 Fore St., Portland, $3-$5.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Film

The Vietnam War in Film, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 17-Nov. 7, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Oct. 17: “The Deer Hunter.” Free admission & refreshments.

Galleries

Icon Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, new work by Mark Wethli, Cassie Jones and Steve Barlett, to Oct. 14.

Friday 10/13

Santa Fe glass artist David Shanfeld, 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick. Paired with work by Maine artist Scott Shaw, Day of the Dead-inspired art, through Nov. 8.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Dmitri Baltermants: Documenting and Staging a Soviet Reality,” premier Soviet photojournalist, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 7.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Friday 10/20

242ndbirthday of the United States Navy, 6-9 p.m. in the Brunswick Naval Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick. cash bar and hors d’ouvres; museum flight simulator will be available. Proceeds benefit museum and the Navy League’s Youth Program Scholarships. RSVP by Oct. 13 to Lee Fournier, leefournier49@gmail.com, 720-0530.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 10/13

“Heritage Winds,” U.S. Air Force Woodwind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Sunday 10/15

Band Together for Madeline, benefit concert for Madeline Marzen, 2-4 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15 at the door.

Sunday 10/22

The Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick with guest quartet Exchange Street, a Brunswick High School a capella group, tickets $5-$15, www.noreasterschorus.org, or call Charlie, 353-2464.

“Fairy Tales and Dances,” 2:30 p.m., Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, with music by Ravel, Hindemith and Dvorak. Tickets $20 at the door, 846-5378, www.midcoastsymphony.org. Under 18 & college students are free.

Fiddle-icious, Maine’s Largest Fiddle Orchestra, 7 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, Tickets $5/$10 at the door, 12 and under free.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Detroit,” Thursday-Saturday, 7:30; Sunday, 2 p.m. Oct. 12-29, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Dark comedy, pay-what-you-want, 729-8584, www.theaterproject.com.

“Voices From Life in Maine,” monthly open mic for songwriters, poets, storytellers, and listeners, 7-9 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, Wednesdays, Oct. 18, Nov. 29 & Dec. 27. Free, but donations of baked goods appreciated.

Greenhut Galleries in Portland has hung its first exhibition of works by Neil Welliver, considered by art critic Robert Hughes to be “among the strongest images in modern American art.” Welliver, George Lloyd and J. Thomas R. Higgins will be on display at the Middle Street gallery until Oct. 28.