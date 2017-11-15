Arts Calendar: Nov. 15-25

Greater Portland

Exhibits

Bradbury Mountain Arts Holiday Show & Sale of Fine Arts & Crafts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Rd., Pownal. Sixteen artists of varied media; food & baked goods, handicapped accessible, www.facebook.com/bradburymountainarts.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

“Molecular Prints,” by Dash Masland, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., to Jan. 5.

Film

Galleries

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, to Dec. 20.

“Confabulations of Millennia,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Portland, contemporary artists inspired by 17th, 18th & 19th centuries, to Dec. 8.

“Memories,” The Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland, open 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18 & 19.

“Nostalgisms,” work of 13 artists, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Dec. 2.

“Scenes I’ve Seen,” by Thomas Connolly, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Nov. 25.

“Serenity – 2017,” annual group exhibit by Richard Boyd Gallery artists, 10 a.m., 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, to Nov. 26.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

Museums

“Artifact and Artifice” by Jeffrey Ackerman and “Hours and Days” by Kathy Weinberg, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, mainejewishmuseum.org, to Jan. 7.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival,” traveling exhibit, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, to January.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday & Friday.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series, 12:15 -12:50 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 7, First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St. (third Thursday at Portland Public Library.) Free. Complete listing: portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/noonday/.

Saturday 11/18

“Childsplay: Fiddlers, Fiddles and Fiddlemaker,” Portland High School Auditorium, 284 Cumberland Ave., tickets $30, www.Childsplay.org.

Gaelynn Lea, 8 p.m., Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, classically trained violinist and winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk contest, tickets $12/$15.

Music’s Quill, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland, 17th-19th-century songs from Elizabethan and Spanish traditions, free.

Sunday 11/19

Celebration Concert by organist George Bozeman, 3 p.m., Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough, followed by reception, free.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Guys & Dolls, Nov. 16-18, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, 2 p.m., Greely High School, 303 Main St., Cumberland Center. Tickets $8/$10, www.greelydramaboosters.org.

“A Christmas Carol – The Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, Nov. 17-Dec. 3, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2:30 p.m., ASL-interpreted Nov. 25. Tickets $19/$23, group rates available, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.

“An Inspector Calls,” Good Theater, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25/$32, 835-0895, www.goodtheater.com, to Nov. 26.

“The Nutcracker,” Nov. 24-Dec. 3, Merrill Auditorium, Maine State Ballet production, tickets $21-$66 through Porttix, 842-0800, www.porttix.com, discounts available.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Margaret Leonard, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, paintings of Italy and landscapes of Maine, mfleonardsart.webs.com/, to Nov. 30.

Galleries

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Dmitri Baltermants: Documenting and Staging a Soviet Reality,” premier Soviet photojournalist, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 7.

“Glancing Back: Acquisitions from the Museum’s First Years,” Hubbard Hall foyer, Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 9 South Campus Dr., Bowdoin College campus, Brunswick, to Jan. 22.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

“Threads of Change: Arctic Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, to December 2019, free.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday; 10:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, noon- 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 63 Federal St., Brunswick, free.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

“A Celtic Christmas,” Bowdoin Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 & 3 p.m. Nov. 18, Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Brunswick. Free.

Sunday 11/19

“Southern Harmony,” Bowdoin College Concert Band, 2 p.m., Kanbar Auditorium, Studzinski Recital Hall, Brunswick. Free.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Voices From Life in Maine,” monthly open mic for songwriters, poets, storytellers, and listeners, 7-9 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, Wednesdays Nov. 29 & Dec. 27. Free, but donations of baked goods appreciated.

Barbara Laveault as The Ghost of Christmas Future and Bob Gauthier as Ebenezer Scrooge in Lyric Music Theater’s “A Christmas Carol – The Musical,’ being staged in South Portland Nov. 17-Dec. 3, with a special matinee on Saturday, Dec. 2.