Arts Calendar: Nov. 1-11

Greater Portland

Auditions

Royal River Chorus, women of all ages invited for holiday caroling. Rehearsals start 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Lunt Auditorium in Falmouth. Call Leigh, 712-7244 or leighmk2050@gmail.com.

Exhibits

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Friday 11/3

First Friday Art Walk for Kids, 5-8 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, exhibit, art reception and workshop.

Thursday 11/9

Artists in their Studios Photography Project, opening reception 5-7 p.m., Macpage LLC, 30 Long Creek Dr., South Portland, to May 4

Film

Iranian Film Festival, Wishcamper Center, USM Portland campus, Fridays to Nov. 17, (Nov. 10 – MCA). Two different films at 5:30 & 5:45 p.m., free and open to the public.

Saturday 11/4

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, 10th Anniversary Reception, 2 p.m., festival doors open 3 p.m. with snacks, cash bar, raffle. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com, benefits Friends of Casco Bay.

Sunday 11/5

“Bronx Gothic,” with Okwui Okpokwasili, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8/$6 members and students.

Thursday 11/9

“Keepers of the Trail,” Royal River Film Series, 7 p.m., Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 E. Elm St., follows winter travelers in Canada with guest speaker from film.

Galleries

“Confabulations of Millennia,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Portland, contemporary artists inspired by 17th, 18th & 19th centuries, to Dec. 8.

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, to Dec. 20.

“Mawooshen: Life and Landscape of the Maritime Archaic,” by Jonathan Levitt, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to Nov. 11.

“Nostalgisms,” work of 13 artists, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Dec. 2.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, to Dec. 8.

Thursday 11/2

“Scenes I’ve Seen,” by Thomas Connolly, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, opening reception 5-7 p.m., to Nov. 25

Friday 11/3

“Memories,” The Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland, artists’ reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Also open 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18 & 19.

“Serenity – 2017,” annual group exhibit by Richard Boyd Gallery artists, 10 a.m., 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, to Nov. 26.

Museums

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Holocaust Heroes: Fierce Females,” by Linda Stein and “Renewing the Act of Creation Every Day,” by Rabbi David Sandmel, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to Nov. 5.

“Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival,” traveling exhibit, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, to January.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series, 12:15 -12:50 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 7, First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St. (third Thursday at Portland Public Library.) Free. Complete listing: portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/noonday/.

Friday 11/3

Jonathan Edwards, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road South Portland, for tickets see www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3093333, benefits Greater Portland Family Promise.

Saturday 11/9

DaPonte String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, $25, www.DaPonte.org.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“An Inspector Calls,” Nov. 1-26, Good Theater, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25/$32, 835-0895, www.goodtheater.com.

“Complications from a Fall,” to Nov. 12, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, www.portlandstage.org.

Guys & Dolls, Thursday-Saturday Nov. 16-18, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., Greely High School, 303 Main St., Cumberland Center. Tickets$8/$10, www.greelydramaboosters.org.

The Haunting Hour, 7 p.m. to Nov. 4, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., raw, edgy, and dangerous short stories brought to life, $18.

“The Twenty,” Portland Ballet Theater, 517 Forest Ave., 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 & 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 11 & 12, multi-media performance, (http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3090131)

Thursday 11/2

“Sirens,” preview performance, 7 p.m., Acorn Productions, Maine Charitable Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, www.acorn-productions.org.

Thursday 11/9

REVEL!, Happy hour fundraiser for STAGES Youth Theater, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 202 Woodford St., Portland, unveiling, film, presentation, beer/wine, $20, 21+.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Margaret Leonard paintings, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, paintings of Italy and landscapes of Maine, mfleonardsart.webs.com/, to Nov. 30.

Film

Tuesday 11/7

The Vietnam War in Film, 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free admission & refreshments.

Galleries

Santa Fe glass artist David Shanfeld, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick. Paired with work by Maine artist Scott Shaw, Day of the Dead-inspired art, through Nov. 8.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Dmitri Baltermants: Documenting and Staging a Soviet Reality,” premier Soviet photojournalist, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 7.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 11/10

The DaPonte String Quartet, performance and discussion, 12:15 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free and open to the public.

Saturday 11/11

Blue Heron, 2 p.m., Bowdoin Chapel, presented in conjunction with the exhibit “The Ivory Mirror,” Bowdoin College, Brunswick.

Don Campbell, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, local vets admitted free to patriotic concert.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Voices From Life in Maine,” monthly open mic for songwriters, poets, storytellers, and listeners, 7-9 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, Wednesdays Nov. 29 & Dec. 27. Free, but donations of baked goods appreciated.

“Cow and Leaves Falling” is among the paintings of Italy and Maine that Brunswick native Margaret Leonard is showing at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick through November.