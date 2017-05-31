Arts Calendar: May 31-June 9

Greater Portland

Auditions

Wescustago Youth Chorale new singer auditions June 5 & 13 in Freeport for 2017-18 season for youth in grades 3-12. Sign up with Leigh at wyc.palmer@gmail.com or 846-0705.

Exhibits

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, to July 12.

Friday 6/2

“Portland Dining Scene,” new works by Dan Graziano, 5-8 p.m., Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through June 29.

Tuesday 6/6

“Under Review: The American Dream,” launch of TEMPOart summer program, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bunker Brewing, 17 Westfield St., Portland.

Thursday 6/8

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, artist’s reception 5-7 p.m., CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, through the first week of July.

Film

Wednesday 5/31

“Last Men in Aleppo,” 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, winner of the Grand Jury Documentary prize at the Sundance Film Festival, $8, $6 members/students.

Galleries

Friday 6/2

Antique maps of Maine, historic U.S. and world maps, 5-7 p.m., First Friday, Mainely Frames and Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, First Friday Art Walk June 2, on view to July 5.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic, Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, May 26-Oct. 29.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm Carriage Museum, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, quotes from people who remember horse-drawn era, more than 30 vehicles, Sundays through June 18, 1-4 p.m. Free admission.

Thursday 6/1

“Small Things,” solo show by Mary Bourke, opening reception 5 – 7 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 1.

Saturday 6/3

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, pre-Revolutionary home opens for the season, 10 a.m. & noon musket-firing ceremony, 2 p.m. special architectural tour, admission $5.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 6/1

Laurence Juber, two-time Grammy winner, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20/$25 day of, onelongfellowsquare.org.

Psychopomp, 8 p.m., Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, mix of flamenco, ’70s-era cartoon music, punk, and 20th century classical. Tickets $12/$18 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2949284.

Sunday 6/4

Jim Nga and Beth Harmon, Schubert and Gershwin favorites, 6:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 282 Main St., Cumberland, $15.

Wednesday 6/7

David Power and Willie Kelly, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, 7:30 p.m., Big Names, Small Room Series, traditional Irish music on fiddle and Uilleann pipes, tickets $20.

Thursday 6/8

The Pines, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, indie folk group, tickets $12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Look Homeward, Angel,” June 1 & 2, 7 p.m., by Maine Coast Waldorf School Class of 2017, MCWS’s Community Hall, 57 Desert Road, Freeport. Donation at the door, mainecoastwaldorf.org.

Rock of Ages, The Portland Players, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m., to June 4. Wild 1980s rock jukebox musical, tickets $15-$20, portlandplayers.org.

“Oriana’s Eyes,” Saint Lawrence Arts Center, Portland, 7:30 p.m. June 1-3; 2 p.m. June 4; 7:30 p.m. June 8-10; 2 p.m. June 11. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2945088, benefits Southern Maine Agency on Aging and Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, orianaseyes.com.

Wednesday 6/3

“El Lobo y La Paloma (The Wolf and The Dove),” modern flamenco dancer Lindsey Bourassa, South Portland Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., 409- 4070.

“Legbala Is A River,” original collaborative performance, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., June 8-17, tickets at legbalaisariver.brownpapertickets.com.

Rosa Noreen’s Springtime Spectacular variety show, 8 p.m., Portland Ballet Theater, 517 Forest Ave., from belly dance to blues, $20/advance, $25/ door, rosanoreen.com/.

Saturday 6/10

Royal River Community Theatre Coffeehouse, First Universalist Church, 97 Main St., Yarmouth. Time TBD. To perform, email RRCTFundMe@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” showing Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Exhibits

Natasha Kempers-Cullen, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick, through June 7.

“Paintings Big and Bold,” Ed McCartan, artist’s talk/reception 6-8 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, to June 6.

Galleries

Collagraph Prints by Kathleen Buchanan, Green Lion Gallery, 104 Front St., Bath, through June 12.

Saturday 6/3

Ellen Golden and Brooke Nixon, 4-6 p.m. opening for recent paintings and drawings, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to July 1.

Friday 6/9

2nd Friday Art Walk, Brunswick’s season opener with more than 30 venues, artists, businesses, restaurants and museums, live performances. For map & listings see brunswickdowntown.org.

Film

Friday 6/9

“The Joy of Laughter: Silent Film Comedy” with live piano accompaniment, 7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Tickets $12/advance/$15/door; $8/under 12, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Walker Art Building, comprehensive collection of drawings, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 6/10

Jud Caswell, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. Tickets $12/advance, $15/door, $6/students/children, 729-8515, judcaswell.brownpapertickets.com.

Pichintu Multicultural Chorus, 5 p.m., Harpswell Community School, 308 Harpswell Island Road.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Voices in the Mirror,” original sketch comedy by local teens, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, June 2-4, Friday/Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., suggested $12, 729-8584 or theaterproject.com.

Thursday 6/1

Preview of Maine State Music Theater performance season with artistic director Curt Dale Clark, 7 p.m., Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road (Route 24), Orr’s Island.

Maine’s Jud Caswell is a little bit like a one-man folk festival. You’ve got your banjo picking, your Irish drinking songs, a rack of acoustic instruments, and a deep catalog of award-winning originals. Don’t miss Caswell June 10, when UUCB Concerts for a Cause hosts a show at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.Tickets are available online at online at judcaswell.brownpapertickets.com.