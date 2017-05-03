Arts Calendar: May 3-13

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., to May 31.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Friday 5/5

Student Art Show, Portland Public Schools, opening reception, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Portland City Hall, 389 Congress St., with performance a by the Lincoln Middle School Select Orchestra at 4 p.m.; on view through May 18.

Senior Showcase, artists’ reception, 5-8 p.m., Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. Southern Maine Community College students premier artwork, on view also 10 a.m-5 p.m. May 4; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Diane Dahlke, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through May. 5.

Film

Sunday 5/7

Polyphonic Portraits of A New America,” films by Natalie Bookchin followed by video chat, 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Admission $8, free for members and students.

Wednesday 5/10

Maine Mayhem Film Festival, showcases the work of SMCC seniors, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Nickelodeon Cinemas, 1 Temple St., Portland, tickets $10 at The Nick’s website.

Galleries

“Larinda Meade: Place Considered,” Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to May 13.

“A Keen Eye and Soft Focus – Pictorialism Revisited,” work by Maine photographers, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through May 27.

“A Walk in the Woods,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island, to May 30.

“Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland Campus, popular art of northeast Brazil, through May 25,

“Black Ice,” SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, joint exhibit by Shoshannah White and Charley Young based upon travels to the Arctic, through May 13.

James Graham, Brunswick-based artist, Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom, CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to May 11.

Friday 5/5

“Master Prints and Master Printers,” presented by Don Gorvett Galleries, opening 5-7 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, through May 27.

William Harrison, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, through May.

Thursday 5/11

William Irvine & Nancy Morgan Barnes, artists’ reception, 5-7 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, on view May 4-27.

Museums

Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, open weekends in April and daily beginning May 6.

Thursday 5/4

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Also 5-8 p.m. on First Friday Art Walks May 5 & June 2, on view to July 5. Free admission.

Saturday 5/6

Plow Day, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Skyline Farm, The Lane, North Yarmouth, exhibits, wagon rides, blacksmith demos, dog trainer, refreshments. Rain date May 7.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

DaPonte String Quartet’s “Memento Mori,” 3 p.m., May 7, Brunswick, Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St.; 7:30 p.m. May 11, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Pink Talking Fish, 9 p.m. May 12 & 13, Portland House of Music and Events, 21+, tickets $15/$18 at portlandhouseofmusic.com/.

TIQA Live, Thursday nights 6-8 p.m. through mid-May, 327 Commercial St. Featuring Maine musicians Pete Kilpatrick, Ryan Halliburton, Katie Daggett and Danny Rand, no cover.

Friday 5/5

“Celebrate with Song,” Wescustago Youth Chorale, 7 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, with 70 auditioned students from over 12 towns. Tickets $10/adult, $5/students, $8/seniors.

An Intimate Evening with Paranoid Social Club w/ Dominic Lavoie, and Yes We Kin, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15-$20.

“Cinco de Mayo Celebration,” University Chorale, 5 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, tickets $5-$8.

Saturday 5/6

“Planting Roots: Phoenix Chorale Spring Concert,” music from African and Western cultures, and singers from In Her Presence, 3 p.m., Saint Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. By donation.

Sunday 5/7

“Love’s Great Ocean: Songs of Love and Loss,” 7:30 p.m., Greater Freeport Community Chorus will perform “Heavenly Hurt,” based on Emily Dickinson poems, 2:30 p.m., Tuttle Road United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, tickets $10 at www.gfccsings.org.

Tuesday 5/9

Mastodon, 6:30 p.m., State Theater, Portland, with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles, tickets $37.50/advance,$42.50/door.

Starset, with I Prevail, Vamps, As Lions, 7 p.m. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. Tickets at http://bit.ly/2qjXINA.

Saturday 5/13

Kate Aldrich, renowned mezzo-soprano, with pianist Martin Perry, 7:30 p.m., presented by Opera Maine (formerly PORTopera) in USM’s Hannaford Hall. Tickets $10-$108 at http://katealdrichinconcert.bpt.me/.

Sunday 5/14

Spring Concert, 2:30 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. Chancel Choir, Hand Bell Choir, Youth Choir, String Ensemble, and Tona Trio. Free.

Friday 5/19

Mary Fahl, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Tickets $28/advance, $33/door, 956-6000, www.onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Calendar Listing

“South Pacific,” May 4 & 5, 11-13, The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School 7 p.m. May 4 & 11; 7:30 p.m. May 5, 12 & 13. Adults $8, students, children and seniors $6. FMI theatre@falmouthschools.org.

“Hunchback of Notre Dame,” May 12 & 13, St. Lawrence Arts, Portland. Tickets $14/$7, vividmotion.org.

Maine Playwrights Festival, through May 6, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., $16/$18, acorn-productions.org/Playwrighttxs.html.

“Mr. Burns,” May 4-21, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets at www.madhorse.com.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

“Let Us Resolve,” exhibit addresses current political climate, Unitarian Church, Brunswick, 725-6294, to May 10.

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

“Paintings Big and Bold,” by Ed McCartan, Topsham Public Library, May 11-June 4; artist’s talk 6 p.m. May 31.

Saturday 5/6

Joy of the Lens Photographer Talk, Friends’ Lottery and People’s Choice Award, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road.

Friday 5/12

Natasha Kempers-Cullins, 2nd Friday Artist Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick, through June 7.

Film

Film Fridays, hosted by Maine State Music Theatre at Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, 6 p.m. May 12: “Grease”; May 19: “Newsies,” followed by Talk Back, free and open to all.

Galleries

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, through May 19.

Garry Mitchell show, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to May 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey of collection of drawings, through Sept. 3.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 5/6

“Love’s Great Ocean: Songs of Love and Loss,” 7:30 p.m., Greater Freeport Community Chorus will perform “Heavenly Hurt,” based on Emily Dickinson poems, Universalist Unitarian Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., tickets $10 at www.gfccsings.org.

Sunday 5/14

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series IV “Idyllic Scenes,” 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Music by Weber, Canteloube, and Mahler featuring guest soloist Rachele Schmiege. Tickets $20/door, 846-5378, or midcoastsymphony.org. Under 18 and college students free.

Thursday 5/18

Evening of Piano Quintets, 6:30 p.m., DaPonte String Quartet 25th Anniversary with Awadagin Pratt, Studzinski Recital Hall Bowdoin College, Brunswick, tickets $25 at www.DaPonte.org.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

Saturday 5/6

Peter Boie, Magician for Non-Believers, 7 p.m. Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Tickets $15/adults, $8/students at MSAD 75 Business Office, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham or orionperformingartscenter.org.

Sunday 5/14

Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Topsham, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham. Dancing showgirls, comedy, variety, lounge singers. Veterans admitted free while tickets last, general admission $20/online, $25/door, www.pinupsontour.com.

“Hansel and Gretel,” presented by Elizabeth Drucker’s Ballet School, 3 p.m. May 20 & 21, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $10 child/senior; $12 adult at the door.

"Abstract Ocean" by Marti DeCoste is being featured in the Senior Showcase at Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. The event showcases premier work by Southern Maine Community College students; an artists' reception will be held First Friday, May 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. The show will also be open 10 a.m-5 p.m. May 4; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 5.