Arts Calendar: May 24-June 3

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., to May 31.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, May 12 through the first week of July, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist’s reception 5-7 p.m. June 8.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, May 18-July 12.

Film

Wednesday 5/31

“Last Men in Aleppo,” 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, winner of the Grand Jury Documentary prize at the Sundance Film Festival, $8, $6 members/students.

Galleries

“A Walk in the Woods,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island, to May 30.

“Grit, Grime & Grace,” UMVA Gallery at CTN, 516 Congress St., Portland, to May 29.

James Graham, Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

“Master Prints and Master Printers,” by Don Gorvett Galleries, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, through May 27.

William Harrison, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, through May.

William Irvine & Nancy Morgan Barnes, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to May 27.

Friday 6/2

Antique maps of Maine, historic U.S. and world maps, 5-7 p.m., First Friday, Mainely Frames and Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland.

Saturday 6/3

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, pre-Revolutionary home opens for the season, 10 a.m. & noon musket-firing ceremony, 2 p.m. special architectural tour, admission $5.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, First Friday Art Walk June 2, on view to July 5.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic, Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, May 26-Oct. 29.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm Carriage Museum, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, quotes from people who remember horse-drawn era, more than 30 vehicles, Sundays through June 18, 1-4 p.m. Free admission.

Thursday 6/1

“Small Things,” solo show by Mary Bourke, opening reception 5 – 7 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 1.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 5/26

Choro Louco – International Heritage Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

“Jesus Cactus,” 8 p.m., Space Gallery, ambient-electro-chamber jazz featuring drummer/composer R. J. Miller, Dave Noyes of Rustic Overtones and Patrick Corrigan, $8-$12, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Thursday 6/1

Laurence Juber, two-time Grammy winner, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20/$25 day of, onelongfellowsquare.org.

Sunday 6/4

Jim Nga and Beth Harmon, Schubert and Gershwin favorites, 6:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 282 Main St., Cumberland, $15.

Wednesday 6/7

David Power and Willie Kelly, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, 7:30 p.m., Big Names, Small Room Series, traditional Irish music on fiddle and Uilleann pipes, tickets $20.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Thursday 5/25

Muddy Ruckus, 9 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, local Americana-rock duo,$5 suggested donation.

Theater/Dance

“Look Homeward, Angel,” June 1 & 2, 7 p.m., by Maine Coast Waldorf School Class of 2017, MCWS’s Community Hall, 57 Desert Road, Freeport. Donation at the door, mainecoastwaldorf.org.

Rock of Ages, The Portland Players, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m., to June 4. Wild 1980s rock jukebox musical, tickets $15-$20, portlandplayers.org.

“Oriana’s Eyes,” Saint Lawrence Arts Center, Porrland, 7:30 p.m. June 1-3; 2 p.m. June 4; 7:30 p.m. June 8-10; 2 p.m. June 11. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2945088, benefit Southern Maine Agency on Aging and Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, orianaseyes.com.

Saturday 5/27

Miss Maine Pinup Contest and Burlesque Show, 8 p.m. To compete, buy a ticket and email holly.danger@live.com to register.

Wednesday 6/3

“El Lobo y La Paloma (The Wolf and The Dove),” modern flamenco dancer Lindsey Bourassa, South Portland Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., 409- 4070.

Rosa Noreen’s Springtime Spectacular variety show, 8 p.m., Portland Ballet Theater, 517 Forest Ave., from belly dance to blues, $20/advance, $25/ door, rosanoreen.com/.

Ongoing

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” showing Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Arts Are Elementary, exhibit and sale, apply by June 1, www.10x10brunswick.org/application-form/.

Exhibits

Natasha Kempers-Cullen, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick, through June 7.

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

Madison MacDonald, Patten Free Library, Bath, through May 31.

Wednesday 5/31

“Paintings Big and Bold,” Ed McCartan, artist’s talk/reception 6-8 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, to June 6.

Galleries

“Black and White,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front Street, Bath, Maine artisans’ wearables, jewelry, weavings, and tiles, to May 31.

Collagraph Prints by Kathleen Buchanan, 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Green Lion Gallery, 104 Front St., Bath, through June 12.

Garry Mitchell show, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to May 27.

Friday 5/26

Pastel Artist Kay Sullivan and members’ work, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath.

Saturday 6/3

Ellen Golden and Brooke Nixon, 4-6 p.m. opening for recent paintings and drawings, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to July 1.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey of collection of drawings, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Voices in the Mirror,” original sketch comedy by local teens, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, June 2-4, Friday/Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., suggested $12, 729-8584 or theaterproject.com.

Thursday 6/1

Preview of Maine State Music Theater performance season with artistic director Curt Dale Clark, 7 p.m., Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road (Route 24), Orr’s Island.

The 10th anniversary of Rosa Noreen’s Springtime Spectacular variety show will be Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. at the Portland Ballet Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland. Open to people of all ages, tickets are $20 in advance at http://rosanoreen.com/ or $25 at the door.