Arts Calendar: May 17-26

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., to May 31.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Student Art Show, Portland Public Schools, Portland City Hall, 389 Congress St., through May 18.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, May 12 through the first week of July, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist’s reception 5-7 p.m. June 8.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, May 18-July 12.

Thursday 5/18

Spring 2017 Fine Art Exhibition, 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Macpage LLC, 30 Long Creek Drive, South Portland.

Film

Thursday 5/18

“Lion,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 2016 biographical film based on “A Long Way Home,” by Saroo Brierley. Free, all welcome.

Galleries

“A Keen Eye and Soft Focus – Pictorialism Revisited,” work by Maine photographers, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through May 27.

“A Walk in the Woods,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island, to May 30.

“Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland Campus, popular art of northeast Brazil, through May 25,

“Grit, Grime & Grace,” UMVA Gallery at CTN, 516 Congress St., Portland, to May 29.

James Graham, Brunswick-based artist, Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

“Master Prints and Master Printers,” presented by Don Gorvett Galleries, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, through May 27.

William Harrison, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, through May.

William Irvine & Nancy Morgan Barnes, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to May 27.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, First Friday Art Walk June 2, on view to July 5.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Saturday 5/20

Cul de Sax with guest performer Jud Caswell, 7:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Monday 5/22

Fredrick Moyer Piano Concert, 1 p.m., OceanView, 18 Blueberry Lane, Falmouth, 781-4460, www.oceanviewrc.com/moyer/. Free.

Friday 5/26

Choro Louco – International Heritage Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

“Jesus Cactus,” 8 p.m., Space Gallery, ambient-electro-chamber jazz featuring drummer/composer R. J. Miller, Dave Noyes of Rustic Overtones and Patrick Corrigan, $8-$12, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Thursday 5/25

Muddy Ruckus, 9 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, local Americana-rock duo,$5 suggested donation.

Theater/Dance

“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday to May 21; 2 p.m. May 14, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of award-winning Broadway play, tickets $18.

“Disgraced,” to May 21, Porland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., various ticket prices, portlandstage.org/tickets/.

“Mr. Burns,” Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, to May 21. Tickets at www.madhorse.com.

“Rock of Ages,” The Portland Players, May 19-June 4, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m., wild 1980’s rock jukebox musical, tickets $15-$20, portlandplayers.org.

Saturday 5/20

“Sleeping Beauty Kids,” Harrison Middle School fifth-graders, 11 a.m. & 7 p.m., 220 McCartney St., Yarmouth, $3/students, $6/adults at the door.

Saturday 5/27

Miss Maine Pinup Contest and Burlesque Show, 8 p.m. To compete, buy a ticket and email holly.danger@live.com to register.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Natasha Kempers-Cullen, The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick, through June 7.

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

“Paintings Big and Bold,” by Ed McCartan, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, May 11-June 4; artist’s talk 6 p.m. May 31.

Friday 5/12

Madison MacDonald solo exhibit opening reception, 5 p.m., Patten Free Library , through May 31.

Natasha Kempers-Cullins, 2nd Friday Artist Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick, through June 7.

Film

Wednesday 5/24

“A Stray,” 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, part of the Seventh Art Stand – An Act of Cinematic Solidarity Against Islamophobia, admission $6/$8.

Galleries

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, through May 19.

“Black and White,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front Street, Bath, Maine artisans’ wearables, jewelry, weavings, and tiles, to May 31.

Call for Artists: 10th Annual Art Exhibit and Sale to benefit Arts Are Elementary. Applications due June 1, www.10x10brunswick.org/application-form/.

Garry Mitchell show, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to May 27.

Friday 5/19

Collagraph Prints by Kathleen Buchanan, 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Green Lion Gallery, 104 Front St., Bath, through June 12.

Friday 5/26

Pastel Artist Kay Sullivan and members’ work, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey of collection of drawings, through Sept. 3.

Saturday 5/20

Free Community Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Crafts, games, lobsterman’s relay race, face painting.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 5/19

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside, Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic 7 p.m., featured band at 8:30 p.m.

Ozere, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, Celtic music quartet, tickets $15/advance, $18/ door, 442-8455, chcolatechurcharts.org.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Hansel and Gretel,” presented by Elizabeth Drucker’s Ballet School, 3 p.m. May 20 & 21, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $10 child/senior; $12 adult at the door.

“Home in the Time of the Great War: 1914-1918,” is the Pejepscot Historical Society’s new World War I exhibit, opening Saturday, May 27 at the museum at 159 Park Row in Brunswick. The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of America’s involvement in the war.