Arts Calendar: May 10-20

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., to May 31.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Student Art Show, Portland Public Schools, Portland City Hall, 389 Congress St., through May 18.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, May 12 through the first week of July, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist’s reception 5-7 p.m., June 8.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

Thurday 5/18

Spring 2017 Fine Art Exhibition, 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Macpage LLC, 30 Long Creek Drive, South Portland.

Film

Wednesday 5/10

Maine Mayhem Film Festival, showcases the work of SMCC seniors, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Nickelodeon Cinemas, 1 Temple St., Portland, tickets $10 at The Nick’s website.

Thursday 5/18

“Lion,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, 2016 biographical film based on “A Long Way Home,” by Saroo Brierley. Free, all welcome.

Galleries

“Larinda Meade: Place Considered,” Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to May 13.

“A Keen Eye and Soft Focus – Pictorialism Revisited,” work by Maine photographers, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through May 27.

“A Walk in the Woods,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peak’s Island, to May 30.

“Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland Campus, popular art of northeast Brazil, through May 25,

“Black Ice,” SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, joint exhibit by Shoshannah White and Charley Young based upon travels to the Arctic, through May 13.

“Grit, Grime & Grace,” UMVA Gallery at CTN, next door to MECA, 516 Congress St., Portland, to May 29.

James Graham, Brunswick-based artist, Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

“Master Prints and Master Printers,” presented by Don Gorvett Galleries, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, through May 27.

William Harrison, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, through May.

Thursday 5/11

William Irvine & Nancy Morgan Barnes, artists’ reception, 5-7 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, on view to May 27.

Friday 5/12

MFA Thesis Exhibition Opening, 5 p.m., ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, free.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, First Friday Art Walk June 2, on view to July 5.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Pink Talking Fish, 9 p.m. May 12 & 13, Portland House of Music and Events, 21+, tickets $15/$18 at portlandhouseofmusic.com/.

TIQA Live, Thursday nights 6-8 p.m. through mid-May, 327 Commercial St. Featuring Maine musicians Pete Kilpatrick, Ryan Halliburton, Katie Daggett and Danny Rand, no cover.

Thursday 5/11

DaPonte String Quartet, “Memento Mori,” 7:30 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. Tickets $20 at www.daponte.org, Longfellow Books in Portland, 529-4555.

Muddy Ruckus, 6-8:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. Portland-based Americana-rock duo. Tickets $10 at the door and https://give.classy.org/MMP5.

Friday 5/12

Coffee House featuring Will Woodson and Eric McDonald, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Free will offering.

Saturday 5/13

Kate Aldrich, renowned mezzo-soprano, with pianist Martin Perry, 7:30 p.m., presented by Opera Maine (formerly PORTopera) in USM’s Hannaford Hall, Portland. Tickets $10-$108 at http://katealdrichinconcert.bpt.me/.

“A British Isles Medley,” Renaissance Voices of Portland, spring concert, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. Tickets $10-$20, renaissancevoices.net.

After Hours concert, 7-8:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, featuring Fodhla, a trio of traditional Irish musicians.

Sunday 5/14

Spring Concert, 2:30 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. Chancel Choir, Hand Bell Choir, Youth Choir, String Ensemble, and Tona Trio. Free.

Guy Mendilow Ensemble, 6 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, multi-instrumentalist singer shares the history of the Sephardic Jews, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 5/19

Mary Fahl, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Tickets $28/advance, $33/door, 956-6000, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 5/20

Cul de Sax, with guest performer Jud Caswell, 7:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“South Pacific,” May 11-13, The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School, 7 p.m. May 4 & 11; 7:30 p.m. May 5, 12 & 13. Adults $8; students, children and seniors $6. FMI theatre@falmouthschools.org.

“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday May 11-21; 2 p.m. May 14, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of award-winning Broadway play, tickets $18.

“Disgraced,” to May 21, Porland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., various ticket prices, portlandstage.org/tickets/.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” all-ages dance show, St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, May 12 at 7:30p.m.; May 13 at 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.; May 14 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $14, $7/children, vividmotion.org.

“Mr. Burns,” Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, to May 21. Tickets at www.madhorse.com.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

“Paintings Big and Bold,” by Ed McCartan, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, May 11-June 4; artist’s talk 6 p.m. May 31.

Friday 5/12

Madison MacDonald solo exhibit opening reception, 5 p.m., Patten Free Library , through May 31.

Natasha Kempers-Cullins, 2nd Friday Artist Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Mix, 53 Maine St., Brunswick, through June 7.

Film

Film Fridays, hosted by Maine State Music Theatre at Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, 6 p.m. May 12: “Grease”; May 19: “Newsies,” followed by Talk Back, free and open to all.

Galleries

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, through May 19.

Garry Mitchell show, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to May 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey of collection of drawings, through Sept. 3.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 5/12

Jazz saxophonist Dave Pietro, 7 p.m., Brunswick High School’s Crooker Theater.

Sunday 5/14

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series IV “Idyllic Scenes,” 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Music by Weber, Canteloube, and Mahler featuring guest soloist Rachele Schmiege. Tickets $20/door, 846-5378, or midcoastsymphony.org. Under 18 and college students free.

Thursday 5/18

Evening of Piano Quintets, 6:30 p.m., DaPonte String Quartet 25th Anniversary with Awadagin Pratt, Studzinski Recital Hall Bowdoin College, Brunswick, tickets $25 at www.DaPonte.org.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

Sunday 5/14

Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Topsham, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham. Dancing showgirls, comedy, variety, lounge singers. Veterans admitted free while tickets last, general admission $20/online, $25/door, www.pinupsontour.com.

“Hansel and Gretel,” presented by Elizabeth Drucker’s Ballet School, 3 p.m. May 20 & 21, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $10 child/senior; $12 adult at the door.

Pink Talking Fish is appearing May 12 & 13 at Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St. Tickets to the show billed as “a fusion between Pink Floyd, the Talking Heads and Phish” are $15-$18 at www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.