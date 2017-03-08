Arts Calendar: March 8-18

Greater Portland

Auditions

2017 MAMM SLAM, registration open until March 10, for Maine’s High School Rock Off. Open to bands and solo artists; register online at mainetoday.com/mammslam.

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., showcases objects that tell an interesting story, to May 31.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom,CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, March 9-May 11; artists’ reception 5-7 p.m. March 16.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, Yarmouth Frame & Gallery, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

“Hooked Rugs,” Maine Tin Pedlars, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, Yarmouth, to April 30.

Thursday 3/16

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement, Self Portraits,” 6-8 p.m. reception, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to May.

Film

March Movies, 5 p.m. Sundays at Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. Focuses on race in America. March 12 – “The Butler”; March 19 – “Ruby Bridges”; March 26 – “42.”

Friday 3/11

“After Spring,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by Yarmouth High School’s Global Action Coalition at Yarmouth Performing Arts Center, 286 West Elm St., focuses on the Syrian Refugee Crisis. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Thursday 3/16

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, open to all.

“Night of Eire,” 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., 70 Falmouth St., Southworth Planetarium, Portland. Commemorates the old spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, 7 p.m., third Thursday through March, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., free.

Galleries

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” through March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus an exhibit of several paintings.

“It’s Not So Black and White,” annual exhibit at Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, explores works by five artists, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday – Sunday through March 31.

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to May.

“Land Sea Stone,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

SPACE Gallery in Portland will close March 8 for upgrades and re-open April 7 for First Friday.

William Harrison, Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, pen and ink realism, to March 31.

Thursday 3/9

“Under the Northern Sky: Nathaniel Meyer,” 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, to April 15.

“Momentary Certainties,” photographic work by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd, PhoPa Gallery, opening reception 5-7 p.m.; artist talk April 6 at 5:30 p.m., on view through April 8.

Saturday 3/11

“Day Dreams,” artist reception 2-4 p.m., for recent collage work by Rebecca Goodale, Ocean House Gallery, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to April 8.

Museums

Juried Teen Art Show, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to March 26, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

Youth Art Month, Portland Museum of Art, more than 90 works of art from K-12 students throughout the state, through April 2.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 3/10

Coffee House featuring Mark Horton & Friends, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, acoustic and electric folk, classic rock, blues. All ages, refreshments available.

Saturday 3/11

Dr. Wen Ling Chua and Sherry Xiao Hu, music by Mozart, Gershwin and Prokofiev, 2 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, United Church of Christ, 282 Main St., Cumberland Center. Free.

The Amarantos Quartet, 8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, tickets $5-$20 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2676342.

Hadacol Bouncers, After Hours jazz concert, 7-8:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, free.

Wednesday 3/15

Griffin House, 8 p.m., One Long Fellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, tickets $18-23, onelongfellowsquare.com, 761-1757.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Teen art show submissions being accepted until March 31 by Patten Free Library’s Teen Library Council for annual show in Bath. Students in grades 7-12 in the library’s service area or R.S.U. 1 schools are eligible.

Joy of the Lens, Topsham Public Library, applications accepted until March 18 for annual photography exhibit at the library or online at friendstopshamlibrary.org.

Film

Friday 3/10

“Red Carpet Revival,” film series at Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Screening of Best Picture Oscar winner, 1:30 p.m. Free admission and refreshments, patten.lib.me.us, Facebook,

“Thirty Seconds to Midnight – The Final Wake Up Call,” 7 p.m., Curtis Library, Brunswick, PeaceWorks presents new film by local filmmaker, Regis Tremblay, free and open to the public.

Galleries

Jym St. Pierre, Maine photographer, Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, through March.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“Modern Medieval:Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Music in March concert series, Topsham Public Library, every Saturday in March at 1 p.m., March 11: Jud Caswell with banjo-picking, Irish drinking songs and originals. Free and open to the public.

Saturday 3/18

Folk singer-songwriter Martin Swinger, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Tickets $12/door, $10 at the box office, online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

“St. CATrick’s Day,” Pat Colwell’s Soul Sensations Band, 7:30 p.m., Winter St. Center, Bath. tickets $20 benefits Paw in the Door cat rescue. Tickets at door or mail to 16 Winter St., Bath. Seating limited.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

Tuesday 3/14

Celebrity BOB DYLAN Poetry Slam!, 7-9 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15.

“Momentary Certainties,” featuring photographs by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd, will be on view March 8-April 8 at PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland. An opening reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.