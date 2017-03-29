Arts Calendar: March 29-7

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., showcases objects that tell an interesting story, to May 31.

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement, Self Portraits,” Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to May.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

USM Juried Student Selected Works, April 6-May 1, USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, USM Portland Campus, 35 Bedford St.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom, CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to May 11.

Diane Dahlke, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through May 5.

Thursday 3/30

Chinese Contemporary Artist Haitao Pang, 7-8 p.m., University of Southern Maine, Luther Bonney Hall, Room 100. Traditional Chinese art and its influence throughout East Asian, demonstration, Q & A, Chinese snacks. Free.

Film

Wednesday 3/29

“Struggle for Recovery,” documentary about women in war-torn Uganda, 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Thursday, 4/6

Donnie Darko 15th anniversary edition, 7:30 p.m., co-presented by SPACE Gallery at Nickelodeon Cinemas, 1 Temple St., Portland, admission $10.

Galleries

“Day Dreams,” collages by Rebecca Goodale, Ocean House Gallery, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to April 8.

“Under the Northern Sky: Nathaniel Meyer,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, to April 15.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to May.

“Land Sea Stone,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

“Momentary Certainties,” photographic work by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd, PhoPa Gallery, Portland. Artist talk April 6 at 5:30 p.m., on view through April 8.

SPACE Gallery in Portland will re-open April 7 for First Friday.

“Unloaded,” ICA at MECA, 522 Congress St., Portland. Multimedia group exhibit explores historical and social issues surrounding the availability, use and impact of guns in our culture, through April 14; also 5-8 p.m. First Friday, April 7.

William Harrison, Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, pen and ink realism, to March 31.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, Yarmouth Frame & Gallery, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

“Hooked Rugs,” Maine Tin Pedlars, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, Yarmouth, to April 30.

Museums

Juried Teen Art Show, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to March 26, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Maine Jewish Museum exhibits: “Life: Some Assembly Required -Scaintings by Mirlea Saks”; “Randy Fein: Forty Years in Maine: Finding Her Way with Clay”; “Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest: Photographs of Portland,” 267 Congress St. Portland, regular hours through April 30; 5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk, mainejewishmuseum.org, free.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

Youth Art Month, Portland Museum of Art, more than 90 works of art from K-12 students throughout the state, to April 2.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

April Fest, Portland Conservatory Of Music’s Dimensions In Jazz month-long celebration, Woodfords Church, Portland, 8 p.m. April 1, 14 & 21, Tickets $5-$15/advance at Starbird Music & Jet Video, Portland; $20/door.

Thursday 3/30

Lez Zeppelin, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18/advance, $20/day of, $35/preferred, www.portcitymusichall.com.

Saturday 4/1

Maine Youth Rock Orchestra w/ Armies and Wild Adriatic, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18/advance, $23/day of, $30/preferred, all ages, , www.portcitymusichall.com.

Friday 3/31

Don Roy Ensemble, 1 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, www.oceanviewrc.com/spring-oceanview-luncheon/.

Mark Tipton & Les Sorciers Perdus CD Release Party for “Alchemist’s Dream,” 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, tickets $6-$20 at mayostreetarts.org.

Saturday 4/2

Le Vent du Nord, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $30-$35, http://bit.ly/2nrBEDi.

Sunday 4/3

An Evening with Miqayel Voskanyan and Friends, 8 p.m., presented by One Longfellow Square and Armenian Cultural Association of Maine, OLS, 181 State St., Portland. Tickets $20 at or 761-1757.

Tuesday 4/4

Taking Flight, featuring Yarmouth Music School 317 Main Flight 317 and The Teen Girls Vocal Ensemble, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, free.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Swan Lake,” through April 9, Maine State Ballet, Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 7 p.m. Friday; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $19-$25 at mainestateballet.org or 781-7672.

“The Trip to Bountiful,” March 29-April 30, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary, 885-5883, www.goodtheater.com.

“Spring Awakening,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St, South Portland, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through April 2. Tickets $19-$23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through April 9, with ALS interpretation April 3. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $15 students, 799-7337, portlandplayers.org.

“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, Thursday – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. through April 9. Tickets $20/$23, pay-what-you-can Thursdays, madhorse.com, 747-4148.

Thursday 3/30

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That?, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Tickets: $49.75-$69.75, 842-0800, tickets.porttix.com/public/venue_areas.asp.

Saturday 4/1

African DUNDADA, Acholi Dancers, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Tickets $15/advance at brownpapertickets.com, $10/door, $4/kids. Benefits immigrant programs.

The Fool’s Ball, 6 p.m., fundraiser for Acorn and Mechanics Hall, The Ballroom at Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, $25, or $40/couple, acorn-productions.org.

Sunday 4/2

LuxoticaLounge Cabaret burlesque show, 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. Tickets $12/advance, $15/door, luxoticaloungecabaret.com.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Cabin Fever Art Show, Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick. Works by people in recovery from mental illness. All proceeds benefit artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through April 21.

Wednesday 5/5

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, Brunswick, 4 p.m. reception, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

Galleries

Friday 3/31

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, opening reception 5-7 p.m., Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, on view through May 19.

Thursday 4/6

“Fine Art and Restoration,” 7 p.m., Douglas Bane, owner of Gun Point Cove Gallery, will discuss cleaning and restoration, Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Wednesday 4/5

Jazz Night/Dessert Auction, Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Raod, Bath features Morse High School Jazz Band and Mixed Choir, and the BMS Jazz Band and Honors Chorus, 6:30 p.m., funds raised benefit school music departments.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Life Begins @ 40”: Celebrating 40 years of arts at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7 p.m., March 30, 31, April 1, and 2 p.m. April 2. Tickets $15 at ChocolateChurchArts.org, 442-8455 or box office.

Friday 3/31

“Midcoast Maine’s Got Talent,” 7 p.m., Crooker Theater, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. Tickets at Shaw’s, Cook’s Corner; Riley’s Insurance, 139 Maine St.; Indrani’s, Tontine Mall; at the door. Proceeds benefit Rotary Club of Brunswick’s scholarship fund.

