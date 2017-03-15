Arts Calendar: March 15-24

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., showcases objects that tell an interesting story, to May 31.

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement, Self Portraits,” Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to May.

Travis Mercier, Maine landscape photographer, Lois’ Natural Marketplace, Route 1, Scarborough.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom, CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to May 11.

Thursday 3/16

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement,” 6-8 p.m., Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, art opening & PussyCATwalk Fundraiser, donations will be accepted for Planned Parenthood.

Film

March Movies, 5 p.m. Sundays at Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. Focuses on race in America. March 19 – “Ruby Bridges”; March 26 – “42.”

Thursday 3/16

“Night of Eire,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., 70 Falmouth St., Southworth Planetarium, Portland. Commemorates the old spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, usm.maine.edu/planet.

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, open to all.

Saturday 3/18

Maine Jewish Film Festival kick-off, “The Women’s Balcony,” 11 a.m., Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick. Comedy about complex relationships in Jerusalem. Films will be shown in Portland, Brunswick, Lewiston, and Waterville through March 25. Tickets and festival schedule at mjff.org.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Galleries

“Day Dreams,” recent collage work by Rebecca Goodale, Ocean House Gallery, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to April 8.

“Under the Northern Sky: Nathaniel Meyer,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, to April 15.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“It’s Not So Black and White,” annual exhibit at Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, explores works by five artists, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday – Sunday through March 31.

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” through March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus an exhibit of several paintings.

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to May.

“Land Sea Stone,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

SPACE Gallery in Portland will re-open April 7 for First Friday.

“Unloaded,” March 16-April 14, ICA at MECA, 522 Congress St., Portland. Multimedia group exhibit explores historical and social issues surrounding the availability, use, and impact of guns in our culture, also 5-8 p.m. First Friday, April 7.

William Harrison, Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, pen and ink realism, to March 31.

“Momentary Certainties,” photographic work by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd, PhoPa Gallery, opening reception 5-7 p.m.; artist talk April 6 at 5:30 p.m., on view through April 8.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, Yarmouth Frame & Gallery, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

“Hooked Rugs,” Maine Tin Pedlars, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, Yarmouth, to April 30.

Museums

“Recollections: Horse & Sleigh Days,” Skyline Farm museum, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, open for public viewing Sunday through March 26, 1-4 p.m. Free admission; donations are appreciated.

Juried Teen Art Show, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to March 26, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Maine Jewish Museum exhibits: “Life: Some Assembly Required -Scaintings by Mirlea Saks”; “Randy Fein: Forty Years in Maine: Finding Her Way with Clay”; “Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest: Photographs of Portland,” 267 Congress St. Portland, regular hours through April 30; 5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk, mainejewishmuseum.org, free.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

Youth Art Month, Portland Museum of Art, more than 90 works of art from K-12 students throughout the state, to April 2.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 3/15

Griffin House, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, tickets $18-23, onelongfellowsquare.com, 761-1757.

Saturday 3/18

Flutist Nicole Rabata, 10 a.m., Irish flute, part of the monthly Music & Muffins series at Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free.

Dimensions in Jazz Series, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music celebrates release of the Satoko Fujii/Joe Fonda CD, “Duet,” Woodfords Church, Portland. Tickets $5-$20; advance tickets at Jet Video and Starbird Music in Portland.

Thursday 3/23

“Bees in Your Bonnet,” featuring quintets by Beethoven and Brahms and Bach fugues by The DaPonte String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. Tickets $20 at the door, DaPonte.org.

Friday 3/24

Johnny A, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Tickets at songkick.com.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“The Naked Truth,” The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Pay-what-you-can Thursdays, 7 p.m.; $15/$18 Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. to March 25. 747-5434, thefootlightsinfalmouth.com.

Saturday 3/25

“Peril on the High Seas,” March 24-26, Greely High School, Cumberland, 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $8/$10 March 20-24 during school lunches and 4-6 p.m. at main entrance. Reserve at greelydramaboosters.org.

“Swan Lake,” March 24-April 9, Maine State Ballet, Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 7 p.m. Friday; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $19-$25 at mainestateballet.org or 781-7672.

Freeport Open Stage Coffee House, 6:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., music, skits, poetry, comedy. Free.

Puppet Cabaret with Shoestring Theater and a Thunder Show, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, March 17 and 18. Tickets $18, early bird, $8, kids, $8, mayostreetarts.org.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Teen art show submissions being accepted until March 31 by Patten Free Library’s Teen Library Council for annual show in Bath. Students in grades 7-12 in the library’s service area or RSU 1 schools are eligible.

Film

Saturday 3/18

Galleries

Jym St. Pierre, Maine photographer, Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, through March.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“Modern Medieval:Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Music in March concert series, Topsham Public Library, every Saturday in March at 1 p.m., free and open to all.

Saturday 3/18

Folk singer-songwriter Martin Swinger, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Tickets $12/door, $10 at the box office, online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

“St. CATrick’s Day,” Pat Colwell’s Soul Sensations Band, 7:30 p.m., Winter St. Center, Bath. tickets $20 benefits Paw in the Door cat rescue. Tickets at door or mail to 16 Winter St., Bath. Seating limited.

Sunday 3/19

“TOMMY: A Bluegrass Opry,” by The HillBenders, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $22/advance, chocolatechurcharts.org or 442-8455; $25/door.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Les Misérables,” Brunswick High School Players, Crooker Theatre, Brunswick High School, 7 p.m. March 23, 24, 25; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Adults $15, seniors/students $12, our.show/bhsplayers/lesmis or at the door.

Mark and Lisa Evans, one of three “power couples” who regularly perform at the Freeport Open Stage Coffeehouse. The next “safety zone for creativity” will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr. Performers can just “show up and sign up,” and admission is free