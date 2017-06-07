Arts Calendar: June 7-17

Greater Portland

Auditions

“A Cherry Orchard in Maine,” Portland Ballet Studio Theater, performing April 20-29; rehearsals begin March 24. Email margit@snowlionrep.org with photo/resume for an appointment.

“Nice Work if You Can Get It,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, June 11 & 12, 6-9 p.m. by appointment. Contact Nancy Lupien at nlupien1@gmail.com, 653-6677, FMI lyricmusictheater.org.

Exhibits

Bruce Barlow photographs, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, road trip photos of the U.S., through June.

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, to July 12.

Thursday 6/8

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, artist’s reception 5-7 p.m., CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to July 8.

Thursday 6/15

Marguerite Lawler, New Works in Oils, 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, to June 30.

Film

Movies at the Merrill: June 14, “Stop Making Sense,” 7 p.m.; June 26, “Lion,” 1 p.m.; June 28, “Something Wild,” 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Galleries

“Painting and Photography: An Alliance of Mediums,” by Michelle Hauser, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, June 14-July 15, opening reception 5-7 p.m. June 15.

“Small Things,” solo show by Mary Bourke, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 1.

“Swallowed Whole,” photographic collection by Mary Jo Marquis featuring works from a journey through Cuba. The Oak Street Loft Gallery, 72 Oak St., Portland, to July 2.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, on view to July 5.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic, Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm Carriage Museum, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, quotes from people who remember horse-drawn era, more than 30 vehicles, Sundays through June 18, 1-4 p.m. Free admission.

Sunday 6/11

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, artist talk with Richard Brown Lethem, 2 p.m., in conjunction with current exhibit, free admission.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 6/7

David Power and Willie Kelly, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, 7:30 p.m., Big Names, Small Room Series, traditional Irish music on fiddle and Uilleann pipes, tickets $20.

Thursday 6/8

The Pines, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, indie folk group, tickets $12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 6/9

Coffee House featuring Choro Louco, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road.

Saturday 6/10

Casco Bay Tummlers, 7-8:30 p.m., After Hours Concert, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.

Thursday 6/15

“Running on Empty,” tribute to Jackson Browne by Seth Warner and his band, 7:30 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $15 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2949885.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Legbala Is A River,” Mayo Street Arts, Portland, 7:30 p.m. June 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17; 3:30 p.m. June 11. Original collaborative performance by four Maine artists, tickets at legbalaisariver.brownpapertickets.com.

“Oriana’s Eyes,” Saint Lawrence Arts Center, Portland, 7:30 p.m. June 8-10; 2 p.m. June 11. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2945088, benefit Southern Maine Agency on Aging and Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, orianaseyes.com.

“Catch Me If You Can: The Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. to June 18. Tickets $19-$23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night, last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Galleries

Collagraph Prints by Kathleen Buchanan, Green Lion Gallery, 104 Front St., Bath, through June 12.

“Wow In Wool!,” new work by Sue Stasiowski, Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, to June 30; June 16 during Bath Art Walk.

Ellen Golden and Brooke Nixon, 4-6 p.m. opening for recent paintings and drawings, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to July 1.

Friday 6/9

“Chaos to Clarity,” reception 5 to 7 p.m., Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St. Paintings, prints, drawings, ceramics and photographs.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Urban Impressions: New York City in Prints, 1900–1940,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to July 9.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

Friday 6/9

Fifty-year Anniversary Kick-off, Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, 2-5 p.m. Tours, demos, hands-on activities for all ages.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 6/10

An Evening with Cheryl Wheeler and John Gorka, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $30-$42 at the box office, 442-8455 or chocolatechurcharts.org.

Friday 6/16

The Roaring Forties, 7 p.m., Sidedoor Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church, Brunswick. Australian sailor work songs and ballads, $15 at the door, $12 in advance at 737-2187, www.roaringfortiesfolk.com.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Always, Patsy Cline,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, June 7-24.

Wednesday 6/14

Peek Behind the Curtain – “Always, Patsy Cline,” noon-1 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Moderated talk about current production at Maine State Music Theatre.

Catch the high-flying adventure,”Catch Me If You Can: The Musical,” at Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m., through June 18. Tickets are $19-$23 at lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.