Arts Calendar: June 28-July 8

Greater Portland

Call for Artists

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is accepting submissions for the 2018 Common Ground Fair poster until Aug. 4. Guidelines at mofga.org/TheFair/Poster/tabid/107/Default.aspx.

Exhibits

Marguerite Lawler, New Works in Oils, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, to June 30.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

Summer Art Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., June 29-July 1, MECA’s Institute of Contemporary Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. Original works of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends, proceeds benefit MECA’s Student Scholarship Fund.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to July 8.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, to July 12.

Wednesday 6/28

Maine Charitable Mechanic Association’s Makers at the Hall Series, 7 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, Jamie Johnston, furniture maker and teacher.

William Harrison, 5-8 p.m. July 1 & 2, Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, pen and ink drawings.

Friday 6/30

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, opening reception, 6-8 p.m., Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

Friday 7/7

“Passionate Color,” by Susan Roux, 5-8 p.m., First Friday, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through July 28.

Film

Wednesday 7/5

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Presented with the Chinese & American Friendship Association of Maine, story of the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges after the 2008 financial crisis, $6/$8.

Galleries

“Dedicated to Art: Celebrating Corcoran & George Washington University Artists in Maine,” Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport, thosmoser.com.

Alia Ali, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, photography and textile-based installation, through July 29.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

“Small Things,” solo show by Mary Bourke, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 1.

“Swallowed Whole,” photographic collection by Mary Jo Marquis featuring works from a journey through Cuba. The Oak Street Loft Gallery, 72 Oak St., Portland, to July 2.

“Painting and Photography: An Alliance of Mediums,” by Michelle Hauser, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to July 15.

Saturday 7/1

Patricia Chandler, solo exhibit, noon-3 p.m. reception, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, Portland, through July 30.

Thursday 7/6

“Finding Values,” 5-7 p.m. opening reception for Henry Isaacs, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 29.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, to July 5.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic, Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Thursday 6/29

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” 6-8 p.m. opening reception, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave. Portland, to Sept. 30.

Wednesday 7/5

MFA Lecture Series: Ruth Erickson, Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

The Kids Are Alright, family friendly, local music series, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. every Friday in July, Deering Oaks Park bandstand, Portland.

Wednesday 6/28

Neal Jandreau, 7:30 p.m., “In Retrospect” CD Release Party, Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, 21-plus, $5.

Thursday 6/29

Muddy Ruckus, 8 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, with Molly Gibbs and Snug House, tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Friday 6/30

The Songwriters Circus, hosted by Will Bradford of SeepeopleS, Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. To perform, email seepeoplespr@gmail.com.

Sunday 7/2

Iration with Slightly Stoopid, Maine State Pier, Portland, tickets $30, waterfrontconcerts.com/events/2017/Slightly-Stoopid.

Wednesday 7/5

In This Moment with Motionless in White, 7 p.m., The State Theatre, Portland. Tickets $30/$35, www.statetheatreportland.com.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Thursday 6/29

Peter Boie – Magician for Non-Believers, 11 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Film

“Third Thursday Movies in the Park,” Davis Park is on Pleasant Street, Brunswick, at dusk on July 20 & Aug. 17, rain dates the following Sundays. Concessions, picnicking encouraged.

Thursday 6/29

“Born to Rewild,” documentary and author reading from “Heart Of A Lion,” 7 p.m., Frontier Café, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s,) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Ellen Golden and Brooke Nixon, recent paintings and drawings, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to July 1.

Saturday 7/8

Tom Burckhardt and Duncan Hewitt, 4-6 p.m. opening reception, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, painting and sculpture, to Aug. 5.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Urban Impressions: New York City in Prints, 1900–1940,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to July 9.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

Saturday 6/24

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, curator talk, 4 p.m., Kresge Auditorium; reception and family-oriented activities at the museum, 5 p.m., through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Sunday 7/2

The Django Festival AllStars, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Gypsy Jazz, tickets $25, call 442-8455 or chocolatechurcharts.org.

Wednesday 7/5

Bowdoin International Music Festival, Chopin, Hindemith, and Weber, 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick. For tickets and a full schedule of festival events, see http://bit.ly/2rZs6ST.

Tuesday 7/11

DaPonte String Quartet, “More for Four,” 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $30, www.DaPonte.org.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Guys and Dolls,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, June 28-July 15. For tickets and show times, see msmt.org/guys-and-dolls/ or call 725-8769.

“We Are Rebels,” Resurgence Dance Company, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7 p.m. June 23-24 and 2 p.m. June 25. Original contemporary ballet, Tickets $16/$12 at the door, $12/$8 advance at chocolatechurcharts.org.

Wednesday 7/5

Peek Behind the Curtain – “Guys and Dolls,” noon-1 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick.

“The Australian Pink Floyd Show – The Best Side of the Moon 2017,” will be at the State Theatre in Portland on July 26. Performing with note for note perfection, the critically acclaimed tribute show has been striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences.