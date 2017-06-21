Arts Calendar: June 21-30

Greater Portland

Auditions

“Servant of Two Masters,” June 26 & 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Roles for ages 16 and up. Performances Sept. 14-17, 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct 1. www.fcponline.org/auditions/.

“A Cherry Orchard in Maine,” Portland Ballet Studio Theater, performing April 20-29; rehearsals begin March 24. Email margit@snowlionrep.org with photo/resume for an appointment.

Call for Artists

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is accepting submissions for the 2018 Common Ground Fair poster until Aug. 4. Guidelines at mofga.org/TheFair/Poster/tabid/107/Default.aspx.

Exhibits

Marguerite Lawler, New Works in Oils, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, to June 30.

Bruce Barlow photographs, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, road trip photos of the U.S., through June.

Collect, MECA’s 2017 Art Sale, ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, 10 a.m. June 29 & 30, July 1.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to July 8.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, to July 12.

Sunday 6/25

Kinetic sculptor George Sherwood, 2 p.m., slide lecture, Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal. Free and open to the public as a part of the Embracing Earth sculpture show 1-4 p.m., on view to July 24, junelacombesculpture.com.

Wednesday 6/28

Maine Charitable Mechanic Association’s Makers at the Hall Series, 7 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, Jamie Johnston, furniture maker and teacher.

Film

Movies at the Merrill: June 26, “Lion,” 1 p.m.; June 28, “Something Wild,” 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Galleries

“Dedicated to Art: Celebrating Corcoran & George Washington University Artists in Maine,” Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport, thosmoser.com.

Alia Ali, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, photography and textile-based installation, through July 29.

“Small Things,” solo show by Mary Bourke, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 1.

“Swallowed Whole,” photographic collection by Mary Jo Marquis featuring works from a journey through Cuba. The Oak Street Loft Gallery, 72 Oak St., Portland, to July 2.

“Painting and Photography: An Alliance of Mediums,” by Michelle Hauser, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to July 15.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, to July 5.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic, Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Friday 6/23

Ice Cream Train, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co & Museum, 4:30-8 p.m., rides on the hour 5- 7 p.m. Enjoy an ice cream cup, ride the train and explore the museum for a special rate.

Saturday 6/24

Circus Ship Day, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, face painting, meet Henry the Tiger and Emma Rose, reading of “The Circus Ship,” workshops, www.kitetails.org, 828-1234.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Bach Festival, June 14-25, performances and educational events throughout Portland and neighboring towns. For details and tickets, see PortlandBachFestival.org.

There Ain’t No More!, Portland Fringe Festival at Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, 7 p.m. June 22; 10:30 p.m. June 23; 1:45 p.m. Tickets $10 at http://portfringe.com/portfolio/there-aint-no-more/.

Wednesday 6/21

Make Music Portland annual free concert series, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., private and public venues all around Portland, makemusicportland.org.

Saturday 6/24

Freeport Open Stage Coffee House, 7 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Magic Eight Ball, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, tribute to Tom Waits, $15.

Wednesday 6/28

Neal Jandreau, 7:30 p.m., “In Retrospect” CD Release Party, Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, 21-plus, $5.

Thursday 6/29

Muddy Ruckus, 8 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, with Molly Gibbs and Snug House, tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Maine State Ballet’s Dancer’s Choice Showcase, 7 p.m., June 22 & 23, Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth. Tickets $13-$20, mainestateballet.org , 781-7672.

Port Fringe Festival, June 20-24, experimental theater and performance, www.portfringe.com.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Exhibits

Film

Thursday 6/29

“Born to Rewild,” documentary and author reading from “Heart Of A Lion,” 7 p.m., Frontier Café, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s,) Bath, to Sept. 16.

“Wow In Wool!,” new work by Sue Stasiowski, Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, to June 30.

Ellen Golden and Brooke Nixon, recent paintings and drawings, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to July 1.

Saturday 6/24

Sebascodegan Gallery, 2-4 p.m. opening reception for 20 traditional and contemporary artists, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, through Labor Day.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Urban Impressions: New York City in Prints, 1900–1940,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to July 9.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

Saturday 9/17

“Into the Lantern: A Lighthouse Exhibit,” grand opening, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, full-scale replica of the top of Two Lights, discounted cruises, lighthouse-themed games and activities. Free.

Saturday 6/24

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, curator talk, 4 p.m., Kresge Auditorium; reception and family-oriented activities at the museum, 5 p.m., through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Charles Wesley Singers, youth mission tour from Maryland: June 24, 7:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath; June 25, 10:15 a.m. United Methodist Church service, Waterfront Park, Bath.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Always, Patsy Cline,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, through June 24.

“We Are Rebels,” Resurgence Dance Company, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7 p.m. June 23-24 and 2 p.m. June 25. Original contemporary ballet, Tickets $16/$12 at the door, $12/$8 advance at chocolatechurcharts.org.

Celebrated kinetic sculptor George Sherwood is giving an illustrated lecture at June LaCombe Sculpture at Hawk Ridge Farm in Pownal at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The lecture is free and open to the public as a part of LaCombe’s Embracing Earth sculpture show featuring 127 sculptures by New England artists, open 1-4 p.m. Sherwood has been shown throughout the country, including the Hudson River Park in New York City, the Boston Greenway and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.