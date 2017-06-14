Arts Calendar: June 14-24

Greater Portland

Auditions

“A Cherry Orchard in Maine,” Portland Ballet Studio Theater, performing April 20-29; rehearsals begin March 24. Email margit@snowlionrep.org with photo/resume for an appointment.

Exhibits

Marguerite Lawler, New Works in Oils, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, to June 30.

Bruce Barlow photographs, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, road trip photos of the U.S., through June.

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to July 8.

Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society, prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, to July 1.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, to July 12.

Film

Movies at the Merrill: June 26, “Lion,” 1 p.m.; June 28, “Something Wild,” 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Tuesday 6/20

“Citizen Jane: Battle Cry for the City,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, activist and writer who fought to preserve urban communities in the face of development projects, $8/$6 members and students.

Galleries

“Small Things,” solo show by Mary Bourke, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 1.

“Swallowed Whole,” photographic collection by Mary Jo Marquis featuring works from a journey through Cuba. The Oak Street Loft Gallery, 72 Oak St., Portland, to July 2.

Thursday 6/15

“Painting and Photography: An Alliance of Mediums,” by Michelle Hauser, opening reception 5-7 p.m., PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to July 15.

Thursday 6/22

“Dedicated to Art: Celebrating Corcoran & George Washington University Artists in Maine,” opening reception 6-8 p.m., Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport, thosmoser.com.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, Richard Brown Lethem and Michael Ross, on view to July 5.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic, Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

“Recollections: Horse & Buggy Days,” Skyline Farm Carriage Museum, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, quotes from people who remember horse-drawn era, more than 30 vehicles, Sundays through June 18, 1-4 p.m. Free admission.

Friday 6/23

Ice Cream Train, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co & Museum, 4:30-8 p.m., rides on the hour 5- 7 p.m. Enjoy an ice cream cup, ride the train and explore the museum for a special rate.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Bach Festival, June 14-25, performances and educational events throughout Portland and neighboring towns. For details and tickets, see PortlandBachFestival.org.

There Ain’t No More!, Portland Fringe Festival at Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, 7 p.m. June 22; 10:30 p.m. June 23; 1:45 p.m. Tickets $10 at http://portfringe.com/portfolio/there-aint-no-more/.

Thursday 6/15

“Running on Empty,” tribute to Jackson Browne by Seth Warner and his band, 7:30 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $15 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2949885.

Mary Ann Driscoll, 8 p.m., Dimensions in Jazz, Woodfords Church , 202 Woodford St., Portland. Tickets $5-$15 in advance at Starbird Music and Jet Video In Portland Maine and Gulf Of Maine Books in Brunswick, $20 at the door.

Saturday 6/17

Laurie Jones: “Bridges” CD release, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, $15/advance, $18/door.

Monday 6/19

Portland Piano Trio with violist Bryan Brash, 6 p.m., One Longfellow Square, includes works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Stephanie Ann Boyd, a Manhattan-based composer. Free.

Wednesday 6/21

Make Music Portland annual free concert series, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., private and public venues all around Portland, makemusicportland.org.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Circus Maine, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland, 7 p.m. June 16 & 17; 4 p.m. June 18. Contemporary circus staged in an intimate nightclub setting. Cocktails, food trucks, live music. For tickets see circusmaine.org.

“Legbala Is A River,” Mayo Street Arts, Portland, 7:30 p.m. June 14, 15, 16, 17; 3:30 p.m. June 11. Original collaborative performance by four Maine artists, tickets at legbalaisariver.brownpapertickets.com.

“Catch Me If You Can: The Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. to June 18. Tickets $19-$23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night, last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Exhibits

Friday 6/16

3rd Friday Art Walk, 4-7 p.m., downtown Bath, more than 25 artists, live music, trolley tour, map at visitbath.com/events/3rd-friday-artwalk/.

Galleries

“Wow In Wool!,” new work by Sue Stasiowski, Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, to June 30; June 16 during Bath Art Walk.

Ellen Golden and Brooke Nixon, recent paintings and drawings, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to July 1.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Urban Impressions: New York City in Prints, 1900–1940,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to July 9.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

Saturday 9/17

“Into the Lantern: A Lighthouse Exhibit,” grand opening, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, full-scale replica of the top of Two Lights, discounted cruises, lighthouse-themed games and activities. Free.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 6/16

The Roaring Forties, 7 p.m., Sidedoor Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church, Brunswick. Australian sailor work songs and ballads, $15 at the door, $12 in advance at 737-2187, www.roaringfortiesfolk.com.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Always, Patsy Cline,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, through June 24.

“We Are Rebels,” Resurgence Dance Company, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7 p.m. June 23-24 and 2 p.m. June 25. Original contemporary ballet, Tickets $16/$12 at the door, $12/$8 advance at chocolatechurcharts.org.

Wednesday 6/14

Peek Behind the Curtain – “Always, Patsy Cline,” noon-1 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Moderated talk about current production at Maine State Music Theatre.

Saturday 6/17

The Frisky Business Burlesque Show with Red Hot & Ladylike and Wicked Burlesque dance troupes, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $12-20 at chocolatechurcharts.org or 442-8455.

In “Citizen Jane,” director Matt Tyranuer (“Valentino: The Last Emperor”) brings to life Jane Jacobs’ 1960s showdown with ruthless construction kingpin Robert Moses over his plan to raze lower Manhattan to make way for a highway. The film is being shown June 21 at Space, 538 Congress St., Portland.