Arts Calendar: July 5-15

Greater Portland

Call for Artists

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is accepting submissions for the 2018 Common Ground Fair poster until Aug. 4. Guidelines at mofga.org/TheFair/Poster/tabid/107/Default.aspx.

Exhibits

Marguerite Lawler, New Works in Oils, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, to June 30.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford with Cristy Heckler, July 13-Sept. 13, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, paper, watercolor, and ink.

“Sea Changes,” solo show of collagraph prints by Brooke Lambert, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to July 8.

“Mountains to Sea,” Anne Niles, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, to July 12.

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

Friday 7/7

“Passionate Color,” by Susan Roux, 5-8 p.m., First Friday, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through July 28.

Film

Wednesday 7/5

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Presented with the Chinese & American Friendship Association of Maine, story of the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges after the 2008 financial crisis, $6/$8.

Thursday 7/6

“Presenting Princess Shaw,” 6:30 p.m., Summer Documentary Series at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, story of a musician, who inspired internationally famous musician, composer and video artist Ophir Kutiman.

Galleries

“Dedicated to Art: Celebrating Corcoran & George Washington University Artists in Maine,” Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport, thosmoser.com.

Alia Ali, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, photography and textile-based installation, through July 29.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

“Painting and Photography: An Alliance of Mediums,” by Michelle Hauser, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to July 15.

Patricia Chandler, solo exhibit, noon-3 p.m. reception, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, Portland, through July 30.

Thursday 7/6

“Finding Values,” 5-7 p.m. opening reception for Henry Isaacs, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 29.

Thursday 7/13

“American Popsicle” by Emilie Stark-Menneg and “An Art Legacy Reinvisioned” by Ellie Barnet, 5-7 p.m. opening reception, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 US Route One, Falmouth, to Aug. 12.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, opening reception, 5:30-7 p.m., Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave. Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Thursday 7/13

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, 5-7 p.m. grand opening of “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller. Also open 5-8 p.m., First Friday, Aug. 4, through Sept. 10. Free admission.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

The Kids Are Alright, family friendly, local music series, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday in July, Deering Oaks Park bandstand, Portland.

Rise Above Fest, July 22-23, Waterfront Concerts, Portland, with Korn, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman and Seether, more, tickets at waterfrontconcerts.com, or 800-745-3000.

Wednesday 7/5

In This Moment with Motionless in White, 7 p.m., The State Theatre, Portland. Tickets $30/$35, www.statetheatreportland.com.

Friday 7/14

Coffee House, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church UCC, 267 Falmouth Road. Featuring Mid-Coast duo acoustic duo Matt Loosigian and Mariah Sewall with vocal harmonies on Americana and folk covers.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Film

“Third Thursday Movies in the Park,” Davis Park is on Pleasant Street, Brunswick, at dusk July 20 & Aug. 17, rain dates the following Sundays. Concessions, picnicking encouraged.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s,) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Saturday 7/8

Tom Burckhardt and Duncan Hewitt, 4-6 p.m. opening reception, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, painting and sculpture, to Aug. 5.

Sunday 7/16

“Bird interpretations in multimedia,” 4-7 p.m., artists reception, Markings Gallery, 50 Front St. during Bath Artwalk. Work by Maine artisans, including carved wood, clay tiles, felted fiber, to July 30.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Urban Impressions: New York City in Prints, 1900–1940,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to July 9.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Monday 7/10

Peter Oyloe and The Hank Band, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, Bath Road, Brunswick. Hank Williams tribute band, tickets $20-$40 at www.msmt.org, 725-8769, or Pickard Theater.

Tuesday 7/11

DaPonte String Quartet, “More for Four,” 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $30, www.DaPonte.org.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Guys and Dolls,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, to July 15. For tickets and show times, see msmt.org/guys-and-dolls/ or call 725-8769.

Explore “The World of Animals,” pen and ink drawings by Sylvia Bangs, at the Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St. The exhibit will be on display July 17-Sept. 15, with an opening reception planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.