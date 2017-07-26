Arts Calendar: July 26-Aug. 5

Greater Portland

Auditions

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s classical a capella concert choir, has openings for experienced choral singers. Contact Harold Stover at harold@haroldstover.com.

Exhibits

“Hard Pics,” photos by Cristy Heckler, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12, on view to Sept. 13.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford with Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Blanchard Weather Report,” photographs by Todd Watts, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through Aug. 19.

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,” Aug. 4-Sept. 22, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, www.yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Merrill Film Society: July 31:”The Zookeeper’s Wife,” (2017), 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Thursday 7/27

“Memories of a Penitent Heart,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, summer documentary series presented with Frannie Peabody Centers.

Galleries

Adriane Herman: Wreckage Salad, Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Aug. 19.

“American Popsicle” by Emilie Stark-Menneg and “An Art Legacy Reinvisioned” by Ellie Barnet, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 US Route One, Falmouth, to Aug. 12.

Alia Ali, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, photography and textile-based installation, through July 29.

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, to Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

“Finding Values,” by Henry Isaacs, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 29.

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

“Passionate Color,” by Susan Roux, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through July 28.

Patricia Chandler, solo exhibit, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, through July 30.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Thursday 7/27

“Visual Poetics of a War on Women,” by Ann Tracy, closing reception, 5-7 p.m., Running with Scissors, 250 Anderson St., Portland, fabric, objects and video in response to the political situation of the past 12 months.

Friday 7/28

Bonnie Faulkner, opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Railroad Square Gallery, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. Glass jewelry and mandalas, handmade books.

Saturday 7/29

Dahlov Ipcar Exhibition, 10 a.m. opening, Rachel Walls Fine Art, Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Jan. 7.

Monday 7/31

Maine College of Art, MFA Lecture Series: Sonya Clark, 5:30 p.m., Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland.

Tuesday 8/1

“Natural Order,” solo exhibit by Jane Herbert opens, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Artist reception Aug. 12.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

“La Traviata,” Opera Maine at Merrill Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. July 26 & 28. Tickets $39-$131, 842-0800, PortTix.com.

Orgelfest17, first four Tuesdays in August, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Pre-concert talks 6:30- 7 p.m. Series also features Kotzschmar Organ Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, with local organists performing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ.

Summer Community Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in July & August, The Bandstand in Fort Allen Park, Portland, hosted by Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

The Kids Are Alright, family friendly, local music series, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday in July, Deering Oaks Park Bandstand, Portland.

Thursday 7/27

Aaron Smith, 5-8 p.m., Cumberland Food Company, 371 Tuttle Rd, Cumberland, www.facebook.com/events/1874115272838196.

Friday 7/28

Maine State Music Theater Cast Concert, 1 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, 781-4460, info@oceanviewrc.com, oceanviewrc.com/mainestate/. Free.

Slygo Road, 7-11 p.m., The Porthole, Portland waterfront, portholemaine.com.

Yankee Brass Band, 7 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, authentic period instruments with music from the Golden Age of Bands. Tickets $10 at the door.

Saturday 7/29

Casco Bay UkeFest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland, workshop, concerts and performances, by donation, cascobayukefest.com.

Tuesday 8/1

Pete Witham, 6 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, all ages show, www.baysidebowl.com, info@baysidebowl.com, 791-BOWL. Free.

Wednesday 8/2

Caroline Cotter, Michael Howard, Jess Raymond & The Blackberry Bushes, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square 181 State St., Portland. Tickets $10, 761-1757, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 8/4

Heatwave w/ILL Gates & tsimba + Dalfin, Daze Inn, Maxfield, Wessanders, Yung Abner, 7 p.m. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, tickets $20, www.baysidebowl.com, info@baysidebowl.com, 791-BOWL.

Saturday 8/5

Fuego Diablo Music Night, 5:30 p.m., 52 Loring Land, Pownal. All ages, abilities, and genres welcome, fuegodiablopownal.com. Free.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Seussical: The Musical,” by the Freeport Players, FPAC, 30 Holbrook St., Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. to July 30. Tickets $10 adults, $8 under 18, www.fcponline.org/tix.htm.

VivMo Shorts, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 5:30 p.m. July 30, St. Lawrence Arts, nine short stories told through dance. Adults $14, children $7, www.vividmotion.org.

“Seussical Jr.,” 6 p.m. July 27 & 28, Yarmouth Community Services Summer Theater Camp at YHS, 286 West Elm St. Free.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

“Threads of History: A Contemporary Take,” work by 16 Maine artists, reception 1:30-4 p.m., Maine Fiberarts, 13 Main St., Topsham, through Sept. 1.

Wednesday 8/2

“All Digital,” photos by Jim Baxter, 4 p.m. artist talk, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick.

Galleries

“Bird interpretations in multimedia,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St. during Bath Artwalk. Work by Maine artisans, including carved wood, clay tiles, felted fiber, to July 30.

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Katherine Mead-von Huene, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Sept. 8.

Tom Burckhardt and Duncan Hewitt, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, painting and sculpture, to Aug. 5.

Sunday 7/30

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, opening reception 1-5 p.m., The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Bowdoin Music Festival, Brunswick, through Aug. 4, for schedule and tickets, see https://bowdoinmusicfestival.secure.force.com/ticket.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Town Mall, Brunswick. Aug. 2: Delta Knights, (blues, classic rock); Aug. 9: Honest Millie, (swing, blues, jazz).

Friday 8/4

Sultans of String, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $25/$28 door, 442-8455.

Monday 8/7

“Innerscapes,” Kate Aldrich, international opera star performs with DaPonte String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Tickets $30 at www.DaPonte.org and Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Grease,” July 19-Aug. 5, Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, www.msmt.org, box office, 725-8769.

“A Day at WHCT,” Centennial Hall, Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, Aug. 4 & 5, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 6, 2 p.m. Harpswell Community Theater, includes drama, comedy, dragons, live music, nostalgia. Tickets $5, call June at 725-2438 to reserve.

Monday 7/31

“Tommy,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20-$40, box office, 725-8769, msmt.org.

Kate Aldrich Joins DaPonte String Quartet for “Innerscapes” at the Unitarian Church in Brunswick on Aug. 7.

“It’s awesome to be singing for the home crowd,” says the mezzo-soprano, a Mid-Coast native who has become an international star.