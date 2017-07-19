Arts Calendar: July 19-29

Greater Portland

Auditions

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s classical a capella concert choir, has openings for experienced choral singers. Contact Harold Stover at harold@haroldstover.com.

Call for Artists

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is accepting submissions for the 2018 Common Ground Fair poster until Aug. 4. Guidelines at mofga.org/TheFair/Poster/tabid/107/Default.aspx.

Exhibits

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

“Hard Pics,” photos by Cristy Heckler, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12, on view to Sept. 13.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford with Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, www.yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Thursday 7/20

“Blanchard Weather Report,” photographs by Todd Watts, opening reception 5-7 p.m., PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through Aug. 19.

Sunday 7/23

“Embracing Earth,” June LaCombe sculpture, slide talk and open house 1-4 p.m., Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal. Wendy Klemperer Maple Tree Talk at 2 p.m.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. July 20: “Dalya’s Other Country” with the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.

Merrill Film Society: “I Know Where I’m Going,” (1945) 7 p.m. July 26; Monday Matinee July 31:”The Zookeeper’s Wife,” (2017), 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Thursday 7/20

“Merchants of Doubt,” hosted by The Portland Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, 6-9 p.m. at St Ansgar Lutheran Church, 515 Woodford St, Portland.

Galleries

“American Popsicle” by Emilie Stark-Menneg and “An Art Legacy Reinvisioned” by Ellie Barnet, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 US Route One, Falmouth, to Aug. 12.

Alia Ali, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, photography and textile-based installation, through July 29.

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, July 20-Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

“Finding Values,” by Henry Isaacs, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 29.

Maine College of Art, MFA Lecture Series: 5:30 p.m. July 24- Keith Boadwee; July 31 – Sonya Clark, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland.

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

“Passionate Color,” by Susan Roux, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through July 28.

Patricia Chandler, solo exhibit, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, through July 30.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Visual Poetics of a War on Women,” by Ann Tracy, Running with Scissors, 250 Anderson St., Portland, fabric, objects and video in response to the political situation of the past 12 months. Closing reception, 5-7 p.m. July 27.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Saturday 7/22

Adriane Herman: Wreckage Salad, opening reception 1-4 p.m., Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Aug. 19.

Friday 7/28

Bonnie Faulkner, opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Railroad Square Gallery, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. Glass jewelry and mandalas, handmade books.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10. Free admission.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

“La Traviata,” Opera Maine at Merrill Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. July 26 & 28. Tickets $39-$131, 842-0800, PortTix.com.

Orgelfest17, first four Tuesdays in August, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Pre-concert talks 6:30- 7 p.m. Series also features Kotzschmar Organ Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, with local organists performing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ.

Rise Above Fest, July 22-23, Waterfront Concerts, Portland, with Korn, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman and Seether, more, tickets at waterfrontconcerts.com, or 800-745-3000.

Summer Community Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in July & August, The Bandstand in Fort Allen Park, Portland, hosted by Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

The Kids Are Alright, family friendly, local music series, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday in July, Deering Oaks Park Bandstand, Portland.

Friday 7/21

Revibe w/ Relative Souls, 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. Vermont jam fusion act, www.baysidebowl.com.

Saturday 7/22

Bebe Buell’s Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $15-$35, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Wednesday 7/26

“The Australian Pink Floyd Show – The Best Side of the Moon 2017,” 8 p.m., State Theatre, Portland.

Friday 7/28

Maine State Music Theater Cast Concert, 1 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, 781-4460, info@oceanviewrc.com, oceanviewrc.com/mainestate/. Free.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Seussical: The Musical,” by the Freeport Players, FPAC, 30 Holbrook St., July 21-30, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Pay-what-you-want preview 7:30 p.m. July 20. Tickets $10 adults, $8 under 18, www.fcponline.org/tix.htm.

VivMo Shorts, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 5:30 p.m. July 30, St. Lawrence Arts, nine short stories told through dance. Adults $14, children $7, www.vividmotion.org.

“Seussical Jr.,” 6 p.m. July 27 & 28, Yarmouth Community Services Summer Theater Camp at YHS, 286 West Elm St. Free.

Thursday 7/20

Circus Arts Performance by Janoah Bailin, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, part of Summer Reading 2017.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Exhibits

“Over and Under,” paintings, prints, drawings, collage and photographs by Points of View Artists Jackie Melissas, Ann Slocum and Barbara Snapp, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., to July 28.

Sunday 7/23

“Threads of History: A Contemporary Take,” work by 16 Maine artists, reception 1:30-4 p.m., Maine Fiberarts, 13 Main St., Topsham, through Sept. 1.

Galleries

“Bird interpretations in multimedia,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St. during Bath Artwalk. Work by Maine artisans, including carved wood, clay tiles, felted fiber, to July 30.

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Tom Burckhardt and Duncan Hewitt, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, painting and sculpture, to Aug. 5.

Friday 7/21

Katherine Mead-von Huene, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, on view July 17-Sept. 8.

Sunday 7/30

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, opening reception 1-5 p.m., The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Bowdoin Music Festival, Brunswick, through Aug. 4, for schedule and tickets, see https://bowdoinmusicfestival.secure.force.com/ticket.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Town Mall, Brunswick. July 26: Mes Amis; Aug. 2: Delta Knights.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Grease,” July 19-Aug. 5, Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, www.msmt.org, box office, 725-8769.

Monday 7/24

1950s-themed Summer Blast Sock Hop Gala, 6 p.m., hosted by Maine State Music Theatre at Brunswick Golf Club, 165 River Road. Tickets $60 at www.msmt.org, 725-8769, box office at 22 Elm St.

Thursday 7/27

“Off the Record: Between a Laugh and a Hard Place: Stories of Migration, Refuge and Finding Home,” by Judith Sloan, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, One Middle St., www.uubrunswick.org. By donation or $16 in advance at http://july27judithsloan.bpt.me.

Monday 7/31

“Tommy,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20-$40, box office, 725-8769, msmt.org.

