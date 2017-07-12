Arts Calendar: July 12-21

Greater Portland

Auditions

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s classical a capella concert choir, has openings for experienced choral singers. Contact Harold Stover at harold@haroldstover.com.

Call for Artists

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is accepting submissions for the 2018 Common Ground Fair poster until Aug. 4. Guidelines at mofga.org/TheFair/Poster/tabid/107/Default.aspx.

Exhibits

“Now & Then: Portland Public Library’s Collection Reconfigured,” artistic works in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary year, 5 Monument Square, through July 22.

“Hard Pics,” photos by Cristy Heckler, July 13 – Sept. 13, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist reception 5-7 p.m. Aug 12.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford with Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

Tuesday 7/18

“Keep Me Posted,” curator’s talk, 2 & 5:30 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, www.yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays July 13-Sept.28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Merrill Film Society: “I Know Where I’m Going,” (1945) 7 p.m. July 26; Monday Matinee July 31:”The Zookeeper’s Wife), (2017), 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Thursday 7/13

“Gwich’in Women Speak: The Sacred Place Where Life Begins,” documentary and discussion by environmental educator and filmmaker Miho Aida, 5:30-6:30 p.m. MECA, Portland.

Galleries

“American Popsicle” by Emilie Stark-Menneg and “An Art Legacy Reinvisioned” by Ellie Barnet, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 US Route One, Falmouth, to Aug. 12.

“Dedicated to Art: Celebrating Corcoran & George Washington University Artists in Maine,” Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport, thosmoser.com.

Alia Ali, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, photography and textile-based installation, through July 29.

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, July 20-Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

“Finding Values,” by Henry Isaacs, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to July 29.

Maine College of Art, MFA Lecture Series: 5:30 p.m. July 17 – Brandon Alvendia; July 24- Keith Boadwee, July 31 – Sonya Clark, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland.

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

“Passionate Color,” by Susan Roux, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, through July 28.

Patricia Chandler, solo exhibit, noon-3 p.m. reception, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, through July 30.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Monday 7/17

“Visual Poetics of a War on Women,” by Ann Tracy, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Running with Scissors, 250 Anderson St., Portland, fabric, objects and video in response to the political situation of the past 12 months. Closing reception, 5-7 p.m. July 27.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave. Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Thursday 7/13

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, 5-7 p.m. grand opening of “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller. Also open 5-8 p.m., First Friday, Aug. 4, through Sept. 10. Free admission.

Tuesday 7/18

Symbolism at Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, 6 p.m. tour, $15/$20.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

“An American Dream,” by Opera Maine, 7:30 p.m. July 12 & 14, St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, tickets $12-$22 at http://bit.ly/2tuG4tm.

Rise Above Fest, July 22-23, Waterfront Concerts, Portland, with Korn, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman and Seether, more, tickets at waterfrontconcerts.com, or 800-745-3000.

The Kids Are Alright, family friendly, local music series, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday in July, Deering Oaks Park Bandstand, Portland.

Thursday 7/13

Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts, Space Gallery, Portland, tickets $10, space538.org/events/jeffrey-lewis-los-bolts.

Friday 7/14

Coffee House, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church UCC, 267 Falmouth Road. Featuring Mid-Coast acoustic duo Matt Loosigian and Mariah Sewall with vocal harmonies on Americana and folk covers.

Wait, usLights, & Cape Cannons, 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, all ages, free.

Monday 7/17

Opera at the Mansion, Opera Maine performs Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Perla’s “An American Dream,” Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Tickets $75, includes appetizers and cocktails, http://conta.cc/2tlja9E.

Saturday 7/22

Bebe Buell’s Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $15-$35, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Wednesday 7/26

“The Australian Pink Floyd Show – The Best Side of the Moon 2017,” 8 p.m., State Theatre, Portland.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Seussical: The Musical,” by the Freeport Players, FPAC, 30 Holbrook St., July 21-30, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Pay-what-you-want preview 7:30 p.m. July 20. Tickets $10 adults, $8 under 18, www.fcponline.org/tix.htm.

VivMo Shorts, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 5:30 p.m. July 30, St. Lawrence Arts, nine short stories told through dance. Adults $14, children $7, www.vividmotion.org.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Call for Artists

“The Extinction Event,” Aug. 1-Sept. 29, Frontier Café, Brunswick, exhibit will raise awareness of climate change, apply through www.spindleworks.org, bbraley@iaofmaine.org (subject line: The Extinction Event), or at Spindleworks, deadline July 28.

Exhibits

Sunday 7/23

“Threads of History: A Contemporary Take,” work by 16 Maine artists, reception 1:30-4 p.m., Maine Fiberarts, 13 Main St., Topsham, through Sept. 1.

Film

“Third Thursday Movies in the Park,” Davis Park, Pleasant Street, Brunswick, at dusk July 20 & Aug. 17, rain dates the following Sundays. Concessions, picnicking encouraged.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s,) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Tom Burckhardt and Duncan Hewitt, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, painting and sculpture, to Aug. 5.

Friday 7/14

“Over and Under,” paintings, prints, drawings, collage and photographs by Points of View Artists Jackie Melissas, Ann Slocum and Barbara Snapp, reception 5- 7 p.m. during 2nd Friday Brunswick, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., to July 28.

Sunday 7/16

“Bird interpretations in multimedia,” 4-7 p.m., artists reception, Markings Gallery, 50 Front St. during Bath Artwalk. Work by Maine artisans, including carved wood, clay tiles, felted fiber, to July 30.

Friday 7/21

Katherine Mead-von Huene, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, on view July 17-Sept. 8

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Urban Impressions: New York City in Prints, 1900–1940,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to July 9.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Bowdoin Music Festival, Brunswick, through Aug. 4, for schedule and tickets, see https://bowdoinmusicfestival.secure.force.com/ticket.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Town Mall, Brunswick. July 19: Colwell Brothers Band; July 26: Mes Amis: Aug. 2: Delta Knights.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Guys and Dolls,” Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, to July 15. For tickets and show times, see msmt.org/guys-and-dolls/ or call 725-8769.

“Threads of History: Exploring Maine’s Textile Past” includes an exhibit, history walk, a tour of Maine Woolens, illustrated lectures and a quilting workshop. The events hosted by Maine FiberArts will take place in Brunswick and Topsham in July and August. For details, see www.mainefiberarts.org.