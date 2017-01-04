Arts Calendar: Jan. 4-15

Greater Portland

Auditions

New Women’s Chorale, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 & 12, Woodford’s Church, Portland. Sign up at portlandcommunitychorus.org/audition-request-form1.html. Sight reading is a required.

Exhibits

Holiday Art Exhibit, Cia cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Locally made paintings, pottery, cards, jewelry and YES Art Works at Creative Work Systems, which supports artists with disabilities, through Jan. 15.

“Contours in Monochrome,” by Kerry Michaels, photographer, writer, multimedia producer, Jan. 9-March 3, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Artist’s talk and slide show 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24.

Friday 1/6

“Maine and Beyond,” by Maine artist Jill Shaw, 6-8 p.m. opening reception, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, through January.

Film

Civil Rights Film Series, 6:30 p.m.Thursdays in January, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square: Jan. 5, “Hoxie: The First Stand”; Jan. 12, “The Road to Brown”; Jan. 19, “Negroes With Guns”; Jan. 26, “Freedom On My Mind.”



Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, 7 p.m., third Thursday through March, Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth.

Galleries

“Anguish: the Grave Misgivings of Remembrance,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Porteous Building, Portland, through Jan. 14.

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” Jan. 17 -March 31, when a new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus exhibit of several paintings.

Pastel Painters of Maine, International Juried Exhibition, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, une.edu/artgallery, through Jan. 7.

“The Pilgrim’s Progress,” various artists, Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, ablebakercontemporary@gmail.com, through January.

Friday 1/6

Bill Paxton, works by top-selling Maine artist, 5-8 p.m. reception, Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland.

Collagraph prints, by Kathleen Buchanan, 6-8 p.m. reception, Daunis Fine Jewelry, 616 Congress St., Portland, through March 1.

Sunday 1/8

“Evangeline: A Modern Tale of Acadia,” 3 p.m. artist talk by Mark Marchesi, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, on view to Jan. 14.

Wednesday 1/11

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,”, 6-8 p.m. opening reception, Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

Thursday 1/12

Stonewall Gallery’s winter show, 5:30-7 p.m. opening reception for work by Portland artist Robin McCarthy, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 25.

Just for Kids

Wednesday 1/11

“Shingebiss,” 15-minute puppet show by Maine Coast Waldorf School, Freeport Public Library, 10 Library Drive. Based on a First Nation tale about winter, for ages 3-6.

Museums

Friday 1/6

“Two Life Views,” Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., regular museum hours to Jan. 8, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Portland Museum of Art, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Admission $15/adults, $13/seniors, $10/students, 14 and under free. Free 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 7 Congress Square, 775-6148, portlandmuseum.org.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Winslow Homer Studio, tours available in Prout’s Neck by reservation, $55, $30/PMA members, $25/students, PMA admission included, 775-6148.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 1/6

Vanapalooza, family concert, 7 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Suggested donation $10, children free. Proceeds benefit the Peter Leeman Van Fund, 781-5880.

Monday 1/9

Guitarist Albert Lee, 7 p.m. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, tickets $35 at brownpapertickets.com.

“Variations on Light,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by Portland Chamber Music Festival, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Contemporary classical chamber music for flute and strings. Tickets $15, $13 for SPACE members and students, pcmf.org.

Friday 1/13

Coffee House featuring Peter Alexander, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. All ages, refreshments available, freewill offering, fccdesk@maine.rr.com, 781-3413.

Saturday 1/14

Maine Marimba Ensemble, 7 p.m., After Hours concert at South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, traditional African music, 767-7660, ext. 2, mainemarimbaensemble.com. Free.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Disney on Ice Presents: Dare to Dream, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, Jan. 5-8, DisneyOnIce.com.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, Jan. 13-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Children/seniors, $19, adults, $23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421. Special sensory friendly matinee 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21; use special code LMTLW.

Friday 1/6

“Launched,” Portland Playback Theatre, 7:30 p.m., CTN5, 516 Congress St., Portland. Improv with real-life stories shared by the audience, $10 at the door.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

Saturday 1/14

Hot Chocolate Jubilee, all-ages talent showcase, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath. Performances are March 30 – April 2.

“The Taming of the Shrew,” Plant Memorial Home, 1 Washington St., Bath, for Chocolate Church Arts Center production, 6 p.m. Jan. 20 & 1 p.m. Jan. 21. Performances will be in May. For more, contact John Willey at johnwilley1@comcast.net.

Exhibits

“The Bill of Rights and You,” Pejepscot Historical Society, 159 Park Row, Brunswick. New pop-up exhibit from the National Archives commemorates the 225th anniversary of the ratification, Jan. 4-Feb. 2. Free, 729-6606, pejepscothistorical.org.

Saturday 1/7

Handmade prints, 11 a.m., artist talk by David Morgan of Green Lion Gallery in Bath, Crooker Gallery at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road.

Film

Thursday 1/5

“Objectives of T-Ledge Camp for Girls,” 7 p.m., vintage film about camp founded in 1928 and operated til the ’70s, Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road.

Galleries

“Robert Frank: Sideways,” Bowdoin Museum of Art, Brunswick, selection of rarely seen photographs from 1947, to Jan. 29.

“The Natural Wonder of Midcoast Maine,” by Bev Bevilacqua, Susan Gilbert and Elaine Reed, Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., through Jan. 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewwgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Over East, an Artist’s Journal: Paintings by Robert Beck of the Contemporary Maritime Community,” Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Adults, $15.50; seniors, $14; children, $10, MaineMaritimeMuseum.org, 443-1316, to Jan. 22.

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,” opens Jan. 10, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Thursday 1/12

“Unveiling a Rare Image of Abraham Lincoln’s First Inaugural, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bowdoin Museum of Art Pavilion, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free lecture with rare photo of event.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Tuesday 1/10

Teen ukulele group, organizational meeting, 2:45 p.m., sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For more, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Sunday 1/15

“Summer Music for a Winter’s Eve,” The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series II, 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Music from Smetana, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. Tickets $20 at the door, 846-5378, midcoastsymphony.org. Under 18 and college students free.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical” will be staged at Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St. South Portland, Jan. 13-29. Based on the life of author Louisa May Alcott’s, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy as they grow and change during Civil War America. Tickets can be purchased at lyricmusictheater.org or by calling 799-1421.