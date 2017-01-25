Arts Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 4

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Maine and Beyond,” by Jill Shaw, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, through January.

“Contours in Monochrome,” by Kerry Michaels, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to March 3.

Film

Thursday 1/26

“Freedom On My Mind,” Civil Rights Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Saturday 1/28



“Bonnie and Clyde,” Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Based loosely on Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. Happy Hour at 6:30 p.m., film starts at 7:30 p.m., free for MSA members, or $5.

Monday 1/30

“The Light Between Oceans,” 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, third Thursday through March, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., free.

Galleries

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” through March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus exhibit of several paintings.

Collagraph prints, by Kathleen Buchanan, Daunis Fine Jewelry, 616 Congress St., Portland, through March 1.

“Land Sea Stone,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

“Lines of Thought,” CTN Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland, contemplative drawings by 24 artists, through Jan. 29.

“The Pilgrim’s Progress,” various artists, Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, ablebakercontemporary@gmail.com, through January.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

Stonewall Gallery’s winter show by Portland artist Robin McCarthy, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 25.

Stick Pins, Maine College of Art Front Window, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 3, free.

Thursday 2/2

“Land Sea Stone,” 5-7 p.m., conversation with photographer John Eide and photo historian Ray Saperstein on the cultural, social and historical marks left by man on the landscape, University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus.

Visiting Artist Lecture: Dyani White Hawk, noon, Maine College of Art, Osher Hall, 522 Congress St., Portland, free.

Friday 2/3

Collective Actions II, 5 p.m. opening, ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland.

Maine Region Scholastics Exhibition at Maine College of Art, 5 p.m., 522 Congress St., Portland.

“Then and Now,” photos of Portland by John Duncan, 3 p.m., Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland.

Saturday 2/4

“Abstraction,” 1-3 p.m., artist’s reception, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, runs Feb. 2-25.

Museums

Friday 2/3

“Lights Across Congress,” grand reopening of the Portland Museum of Art, 6 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“Painting through Time: Animals, Figures & the Maine Landscape,” by Neil Welliver, First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. Same hours First Friday on March 3.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Winslow Homer Studio, tours available in Prout’s Neck by reservation, $55, $30/PMA members, $25/students, PMA admission included, 775-6148.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 1/26

“Inside the Music,” PSO violinist Yasmin Vitalius, Prince Memorial Library Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland.

Friday 1/27

An Evening of Arabic Music with Zapion, 8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, Portland, tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Friday 2/3

Crabapple Jam, 6:30 p.m., February Freeport First Fridays Just Dessert concert, Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St. String band plays originals, old-time jazz, folk, rock and alternative music served with desserts and coffee, admission $5.

Saturday 2/4

Brantley Gilbert, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, tickets $26-$250, 1.ticketmaster.com/event/010051679DB228C0#efeat4212.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun,” Footlights Theater, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays through Feb. 4. Explores the relationship between a son and his mother, and a woman who has her life changed by both. For tickets call 747-5434.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, through Jan. 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Children/seniors, $19, adults, $23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421. Special sensory friendly matinee 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21; use special code LMTLW.

“The May Queen,” Good Theater at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, Jan. 25-Feb. 26. See goodtheater.com for tickets and show times.

“Love Letters,” Good Theater at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Jan. 25-Feb. 26. See goodtheater.com for tickets and show times.

“Romeo & Juliet,” Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, Jan. 27-Feb. 12, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. $20 adults, $18 senior citizens, $15 ($6 for Sunday matinees) students and children. Tickets online at portlandplayers.org, 799-7337.

“The Nether,” Mad Horse Theater at Hutchins School, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday in addition to pay-what-you-can nights through Feb. 5. Sci-fi thriller, tickets $20-$23 at madhorse.com, 747-4148.

Saturday 1/28

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Freeport Middle School Drama Club, 2 and 7 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., $5 at the door.

Tuesday 1/31

“Love Letters,” 7 p.m., special performance to benefit St. Lawrence Arts’ campaign to replace the wheelchair lift. For tickets see goodtheater.webconnex.com/LL.

Saturday 2/4

“SpinS: A Contemporary Circus Show,” 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Tickets $6-$18 at brownpapertickets.com.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

“The Bill of Rights and You,” Pejepscot Historical Society, 159 Park Row, Brunswick. New pop-up exhibit from the National Archives commemorates the 225th anniversary of the ratification, 729-6606, pejepscothistorical.org, free, through Feb. 2.

Joy of Art, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, annual juried art exhibit, through Feb. 25, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Film

Galleries

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewwgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 1/28

David Mallett, UUCB Concerts for a Cause series, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. Tickets $22 in advance, $25 at the door, available at the church office (729-8515), Gulf of Maine Books, or at davidmallett.brownpapertickets.com. Benefits church programming and local charities.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

“Land Sea Stone,” photographs by John Eide – including “Antarctica Peninsula, 2014,” shown here – will be mounted through April 2 at the University of New England in Portland. The photos from the Antarctic, Inca ruins and Maine granite quarries are tied together by a common theme – man’s appropriation of naturally occurring elements and their subsequent traces on the landscape.