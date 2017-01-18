Arts Calendar: Jan. 18-28

Greater Portland

“Maine and Beyond,” by Jill Shaw, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, through January.

Tuesday 1/24

“Contours in Monochrome,” by Kerry Michaels, 6:30-8 p.m. artist talk and slide show, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to March 3.

Thursday 1/26

Gallery opening: paintings and mixed media by kindergarten through second-grade students at Coffin Elementary School, 4-5 p.m., The Student Art Gallery at Brunswick Town Hall (2nd floor), 85 Union St. Juice and cookies will be served.

Film

Civil Rights Film Series, 6:30 p.m.Thursdays in January, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square: Jan. 19, “Negroes With Guns”; Jan. 26, “Freedom On My Mind.”

2017 Maine Short Film Festival, sponsored by the Maine Film and Video Association at SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 7 p.m. Jan. 21 & 22. Admission $10, $8 SPACE and MFVA members and students w/ ID; 90-minute program celebrates Maine, the land, the people and its creative soul.

Wednesday 1/18

“Tower,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Based on first-person accounts of Kennedy assassination. Admission $8, $6/members and students.

Thursday 1/19

“Meru,” hosted by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St. Award-winning documentary tracks three climbers in the Himalayas. Royal River Film Series runs third Thursday through March, free.

Wednesday 1/25

“Miss Sharon Jones,” 7 p.m., Merrill Film Society, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Galleries

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” through March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus exhibit of several paintings.

Collagraph prints, by Kathleen Buchanan, Daunis Fine Jewelry, 616 Congress St., Portland, through March 1.

Saturday 1/21

“Land Sea Stone,” artist reception for photographer John Eide, 3-5 p.m University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

“Lines of Thought,” CTN Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland, contemplative drawings by 24 artists, through Jan. 29.

“The Pilgrim’s Progress,” various artists, Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, ablebakercontemporary@gmail.com, through January.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

Stonewall Gallery’s winter show, 5:30-7 p.m. opening reception for work by Portland artist Robin McCarthy, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 25.

Museums

Portland Museum of Art: closed until Feb. 3, when “Lights Across Congress” grand reopening with be held at 6 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“Painting through Time: Animals, Figures & the Maine Landscape,” by Neil Welliver, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. First Friday Art Walks 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3, March 3.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Winslow Homer Studio, tours available in Prout’s Neck by reservation, $55, $30/PMA members, $25/students, PMA admission included, 775-6148.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 1/20

“Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un’naugural Ball,” with The Wicked Good Band and the Half Moon Jug Band, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Fundraiser for Mayo Street and and the Maine Immigrant Musical Instrument Project. Tickets $15 at http://bit.ly/2hWSOoD, or $20/door.

Saturday 1/21

Jazz pianist Tom Porter, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Performance by former Maine Public Radio host is part of the monthly Music & Muffins series. Free, 829-2215.

Sunday 1/22

A Concert of Classical Music, by members of The Portland Rossini Club and guests, 3 p.m., The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St. Admission $5/$10, students free, 415-577-4193, rossiniclub.org.

Friday 1/27

An Evening of Arabic Music with Zapion, 8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, Portland, tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun,” Jan.19 – Feb. 4, Footlights Theater, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays. Explores the relationship between a son and his mother, and a woman who has her life changed by both, tickets at 747-5434.

“Tap, Tap, Jazz!” Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 1 & 4 p.m. Jan. 14 & 21, Broadway-style song and dance. Tickets $15-$20, reservations strongly recommended, mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

Four one-act plays, student written and directed for One

Act Festival, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 & 14, Deering High School, Portland. Tickets $5.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, through Jan. 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Children/seniors, $19, adults, $23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421. Special sensory friendly matinee 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21; use special code LMTLW.

“The Nether,” Jan. 19- Feb. 5, Mad Horse Theater in Hutchins School, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday in addition to pay-what-you-can nights. Sci-fi thriller, tickets $20-$23 at madhorse.com, 747-4148.

Saturday 1/28

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Freeport Middle School Drama Club, 2 and 7 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., $5 at the door.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

“The Taming of the Shrew,” Plant Memorial Home, 1 Washington St., Bath, for Chocolate Church Arts Center production, 6 p.m. Jan. 20 & 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for May performances. For more, contact John Willey at johnwilley1@comcast.net.

Exhibits

“The Bill of Rights and You,” Pejepscot Historical Society, 159 Park Row, Brunswick. New pop-up exhibit from the National Archives commemorates the 225th anniversary of the ratification, 729-6606, pejepscothistorical.org, free, through Feb. 2.

Saturday 1/21

Joy of Art Reception, 1-3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, kicks off annual juried art exhibit on view Jan. 17-Feb. 25, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Film

Friday 1/20

“The Man Who Knew Infinity,” by Matthew Brown, 6:30 p.m., Friday Film Night viewing and facilitated discussion, Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick. Based on the true story of mathematical genius Ramanujan. Free and open to the public, mainejungcenter.org.

Galleries

“Robert Frank: Sideways,” Bowdoin Museum of Art, Brunswick, selection of rarely seen photographs from 1947, to Jan. 29.

“The Natural Wonder of Midcoast Maine,” by Bev Bevilacqua, Susan Gilbert and Elaine Reed, Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., through Jan. 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewwgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Over East, an Artist’s Journal: Paintings by Robert Beck of the Contemporary Maritime Community,” Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Adults, $15.50; seniors, $14; children, $10, MaineMaritimeMuseum.org, 443-1316, to Jan. 22.

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,” Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 1/20

Cape Breton Celtic Music Revue, series kick-off with Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15 through 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Pejepscot Station bluegrass band, Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic 7 p.m., band starts at 8:30 p.m., 442-8195.

Saturday 1/21

“One Way Trip to Mars,” rock opera by Hollowbody Electric Band, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, Fort Andross Mill, Brunswick. Multi-media show in the tradition of David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust.” Tickets $15/$18 at Frontier, 725-5222, explorefrontier.com/schedule/music.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Hollowbody Electric Band will perform a concert adaptation of their rock opera “One Way Trip to Mars” at the Frontier Theater in Brunswick at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the style of The Who’s “Tommy.” Advance tickets are $15 at explorefrontier.com or $18 at the door.