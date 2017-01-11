Arts Calendar: Jan. 11-22

Greater Portland

Auditions

Thursday 1/12

New Women’s Chorale, 6-8 p.m. Woodford’s Church, Portland. Sign up at portlandcommunitychorus.org/audition-request-form1.html. Sight reading is a required.

Sunday 1/15

Greater Freeport Community Chorus, registration 6-6:30 p.m., followed by rehearsals, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Rehearsals for spring concerts held 6:30-9 p.m. Sundays.

Exhibits

“Maine and Beyond,” by Jill Shaw, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, through January.

Holiday Art Exhibit, Cia cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Locally made paintings, pottery, cards, jewelry and YES Art Works at Creative Work Systems, which supports artists with disabilities, through Jan. 15.

“Contours in Monochrome,” by Kerry Michaels, photographer, writer, multimedia producer, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Artist’s talk and slide show 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24; on view to March 3.

Film

Civil Rights Film Series, 6:30 p.m.Thursdays in January, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square: Jan. 12, “The Road to Brown”; Jan. 19, “Negroes With Guns”; Jan. 26, “Freedom On My Mind.”

2017 Maine Short Film Festival, sponsored by the Maine Film and Video Association at SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 7 p.m. Jan. 21 & 22. Admission $10, $8 SPACE and MFVA members and students w/ ID; 90-minute program celebrates Maine, the land, the people and its creative soul.

Wednesday 1/18

“Tower,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Based on first-person accounts of Kennedy assassination. Admission $8, $6/members and students.

Thursday 1/19

“Meru,” hosted by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Award-winning documentary tracks three climbers in the Himalayas. Series runs third Thursday through March, free.

Wednesday 1/25

“Miss Sharon Jones,” 7 p.m., Merrill Film Society, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, 7 p.m., third Thursday through March, Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth.

Galleries

“Anguish: the Grave Misgivings of Remembrance,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Porteous Building, Portland, through Jan. 14.

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” Jan. 17 -March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus exhibit of several paintings.

Collagraph prints, by Kathleen Buchanan, Daunis Fine Jewelry, 616 Congress St., Portland, through March 1.

“Evangeline: A Modern Tale of Acadia,” by Mark Marchesi, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, on view to Jan. 14.

“Land Sea Stone,” photographs by John Eide, University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, Jan. 18 through April 2, artist reception 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21.

“Lines of Thought,” CTN Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland, contemplative drawings by 24 artists, through Jan. 29.

“The Pilgrim’s Progress,” various artists, Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, ablebakercontemporary@gmail.com, through January.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,”, 6-8 p.m. opening reception, Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

Thursday 1/12

Stonewall Gallery’s winter show, 5:30-7 p.m. opening reception for work by Portland artist Robin McCarthy, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 25.

Museums

Portland Museum of Art: closed until Feb. 3, when “Lights Across Congress” grand reopening with be held at 6 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“Painting through Time: Animals, Figures & the Maine Landscape,” by Neil Welliver, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. Opening receptions 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12 & 2-4 p.m. Jan. 15; First Friday Art Walks 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3, March 3 & 5.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Winslow Homer Studio, tours available in Prout’s Neck by reservation, $55, $30/PMA members, $25/students, PMA admission included, 775-6148.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 1/13

Coffee House featuring Peter Alexander, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. All ages, refreshments available, freewill offering, fccdesk@maine.rr.com, 781-3413.

Saturday 1/14

Maine Marimba Ensemble, 7 p.m., After Hours concert at South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, traditional African music, 767-7660, ext. 2, mainemarimbaensemble.com. Free.

Friday 1/20

“Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un’naugural Ball,” with The Wicked Good Band and the Half Moon Jug Band, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Fundraiser for Mayo Street and and the Maine Immigrant Musical Instrument Project. Tickets $15 at http://bit.ly/2hWSOoD, or $20/door.

Saturday 1/21

Jazz pianist Tom Porter, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Performance by former Maine Public Radio host is part of the monthly Music & Muffins series. Free, 829-2215.

Sunday 1/22

A Concert of Classical Music, by members of The Portland Rossini Club and guests, 3 p.m., The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St. Admission $5/$10, students free, 415-577-4193, rossiniclub.org.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun,” Jan.19 – Feb. 4, Footlights Theater, 190 U.S> Route 1, Falmouth, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays. Explores the relationship between a son and his mother, and a woman who has her life changed by both, tickets at 747-5434

“Tap, Tap, Jazz!” Maine State Ballet,348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 1 & 4 p.m. Jan. 14 & 21, Broadway-style song and dance. Tickets $15-$20, reservations strongly recommended, mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

Four one-act plays, student written and directed for One

Act Festival, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 & 14, Deering High School, Portland. Tickets $5.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, Jan. 13-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Children/seniors, $19, adults, $23, lyricmusictheater.org, 799-1421. Special sensory friendly matinee 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21; use special code LMTLW.

“The Nether,” Jan. 19- Feb. 5, Mad Horse Theater in Hutchins School, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday in addition to pay-what-you-can nights. Sci-fi thriller, tickets $20-$23 at madhorse.com, 747-4148.

Monday 1/16

Stories and songs of Scotland, Peaks Island storyteller Bill Hinderer, Seanachie Nights series of spoken word/music from Celtic and British culture, 7 p.m., Bull Feeney’s, 375 Fore St., Portland. Donation suggested.

Tuesday 1/17

“The Tom & Mac Show: Go West Young Man: Settling the American West From Louisiana Purchase into the New Century,” 6 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Patented 100-minute history road show held in conjunction with the 2017 Camden Conference. Free.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

“The Taming of the Shrew,” Plant Memorial Home, 1 Washington St., Bath, for Chocolate Church Arts Center production, 6 p.m. Jan. 20 & 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for May performances. For more, contact John Willey at johnwilley1@comcast.net.

Saturday 1/14

Hot Chocolate Jubilee, all-ages talent showcase, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath for performances March 30 – April 2.

Exhibits

“The Bill of Rights and You,” Pejepscot Historical Society, 159 Park Row, Brunswick. New pop-up exhibit from the National Archives commemorates the 225th anniversary of the ratification, 729-6606, pejepscothistorical.org, free, through Feb. 2.

Saturday 1/21

Joy of Art Reception, 1-3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, kicks off annual juried art exhibit on view Jan. 17-Feb. 25, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Film

Friday 1/20

“The Man Who Knew Infinity,” by Matthew Brown, 6:30 p.m., Friday Film Night viewing and facilitated discussion, Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick. Based on the true story of mathematical genius Ramanujan. Free and open to the public, mainejungcenter.org.

Galleries

“Robert Frank: Sideways,” Bowdoin Museum of Art, Brunswick, selection of rarely seen photographs from 1947, to Jan. 29.

“The Natural Wonder of Midcoast Maine,” by Bev Bevilacqua, Susan Gilbert and Elaine Reed, Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., through Jan. 27.

Wednesday 1/18

“Inside The Artist’s Studio with Jack Gable,” 6:30-8 p.m. ,above Renys in downtown Bath. Free but pre-registration required at woolwichrec.co.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewwgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Over East, an Artist’s Journal: Paintings by Robert Beck of the Contemporary Maritime Community,” Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Adults, $15.50; seniors, $14; children, $10, MaineMaritimeMuseum.org, 443-1316, to Jan. 22.

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,” Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Thursday 1/12

“Unveiling a Rare Image of Abraham Lincoln’s First Inaugural, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bowdoin Museum of Art Pavilion, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free lecture with rare photo of event.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Sunday 1/15

“Summer Music for a Winter’s Eve,” The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series II, 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. Music from Smetana, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. Tickets $20 at the door, 846-5378, midcoastsymphony.org. Under 18 and college students free.

Friday 1/20

Pejepscot Station bluegrass band, Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic 7 p.m., band starts at 8:30 p.m., 442-8195.

Friday 1/20

Cape Breton Celtic Music Revue, series kick-off with Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $15 through 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Saturday 1/21

“One Way Trip to Mars,” rock opera by Hollowbody Electric Band, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, Fort Andross Mill, Brunswick. Multi-media show in the tradition of David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust.” Tickets $15/$18 at Frontier, 725-5222, explorefrontier.com/schedule/music.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

The “Wicked Good, Halfway Decent Un’naugural Ball,” a fundraising concert for Mayo Street Arts and the Maine Immigrant Musical Instrument Project, will be staged 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 Mayo St., Portland. Join Maine music and comedy legends, The Wicked Good Band as they team up with Portland’s most ridiculous sidewalk subversives, the Half Moon Jug Band, for a night of singing and laughter. Advance tickets $15 at brownpapertickets.com.