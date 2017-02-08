Arts Calendar: Feb. 8-18

Greater Portland

Exhibits

Art Guild of Freeport, month-long exhibit, Freeport Community, 10 Library Drive, to Feb.28.

TEMPOart Portland invites Maine artists to submit proposals for temporary projects in Portland’s public spaces during summer 2017. Submission deadline Feb. 28. For more, email info@tempoartmaine.org.

“Contours in Monochrome,” by Kerry Michaels, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to March 3.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

Film

2017 Oscar-nominated short films, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; 3 p.m. Feb. 11; 7 p.m. Feb. 11; 3 p.m. Feb. 12. Admission $10, $8 members and students.

Friday 2/10

“Casablanca,” 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Classic World War II story. Happy Hour, 6:30 p.m., film, 7:30 p.m. Admission $5; members free, but asked to reserve at info@mayostreetarts.org.

Thursday 2/16

“Garbage Warrior,” Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm St. Award-winning documentary profiles renegade architect Michael Reynolds, who works to build efficient housing and communities using discarded materials.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, third Thursday through March, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., free.

Galleries

“Geographies,” by Gina Werfel, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, layered elements, through March 4.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“Abstraction,” 1-3 p.m., artist’s reception, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Feb. 25.

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” through March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus exhibit of several paintings.

Collagraph prints, by Kathleen Buchanan, Daunis Fine Jewelry, 616 Congress St., Portland, through March 1.

Collective Actions II, ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, printed matter highlighting collaboration, communication and public engagement, to March 3.

“Land Sea Stone,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

Stonewall Gallery’s winter show by Portland artist Robin McCarthy, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 25.

Museums

Juried Teen Art Show, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to March 26, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

“Painting through Time: Animals, Figures & the Maine Landscape,” by Neil Welliver, First Friday Art Walk, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Friday 2/10

Saccarappa Boys and a Girl, 6:30-9 p.m., coffee house at Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Traditional bluegrass, country and old-time songs. All ages welcome; refreshments available. Freewill offering, fccdesk@maine.rr.com, 781-3413.

Saturday 2/11

Love Songs on Guitar, classical/jazz and Flamenco, 6 p.m., Maine Charitable Mechanic Association’s Ballroom, 519 Congress St., Portland. Advance tickets through Eventbrite/Love Songs $15; MCMA members $10; at the door $20.

Sunday 2/12

Music Jam-Along, 2-4 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Bring an acoustic stringed instrument to make music with friends and neighbors. Folk & bluegrass lyrics with chords will be projected, or bring one page with chords and lyrics. Listeners, singers, and all musician levels welcome.

“Victorian Passions,” Valentine’s Day with Lantz and Kargul, 2 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. Tickets $22/$20 free for students and/or 21 and under.

Monday 2/13

STRFKR with Psychic Twin, Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, portcitymusichall.com/see-all-shows, 956-6000.

Saturday 2/18

Classical Pianist Jim Nga and violoncellist Hugh Judge, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free; part of Music and Muffin series.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” Portland Stage Company, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, tickets at portlandstage.org/on-stage/mainstage/current-season, to Feb. 19.

“Love Letters,” Good Theater at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., through Feb. 26. See goodtheater.com for tickets and show times.

“The May Queen,” Good Theater at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 26. See goodtheater.com for tickets and show times.

“Romeo & Juliet,” Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 12. Tickets $20 adults, $18 senior citizens, $15 ($6/matinee) students and children, online at portlandplayers.org, 799-7337.

“The Nether,” Mad Horse Theater at Hutchins School, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday in addition to pay-what-you-can nights through Feb. 5. Sci-fi thriller, tickets $20-$23 at madhorse.com, 747-4148.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Teen art show submissions being accepted by Patten Free Library’s Teen Library Council for annual show until March 31. Any student in grades 7-12 in the library service area or schools in R.S.U. 1 eligible.

Joy of Art, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, annual juried art exhibit, through Feb. 25, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Film

“Red Carpet Revival,” film series at Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Screening of six Best Picture Oscar winners 1:30 p.m. Fridays to March 10. Free admission and refreshments, For complete schedule, see patten.lib.me.us, Facebook, or pick up a flier.

Galleries

Ongoing

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Saturday 2/11

Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret – Love for All Seasons, 2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. Tickets $15/person, $25/ couple, ChocolateChurchArts.org, 442-8455.

“Looking at Longfellow,” Longfellow Days, performance, music, lectures and more in various Brunswick venues, Feb. 5-26. Program of the Brunswick Downtown Association, with support from Bowdoin College, the Nathaniel Davis Fund, and the Association of Bowdoin Friends. All free.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Classical pianist Jim Nga, shown, and violoncellist Hugh Judge will give a free performance at Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 as part of the library’s Music and Muffin series.