Arts Calendar: Feb. 15-24

Greater Portland

Auditions

2017 MAMM SLAM, registration open until March 10, for Maine’s High School Rock Off. Open to bands and solo artists; register online at mainetoday.com/mammslam.

Exhibits

Art Guild of Freeport, month-long exhibit, Freeport Community, 10 Library Drive, to Feb.28.

TEMPOart Portland invites Maine artists to submit proposals for temporary projects in Portland’s public spaces during summer 2017. Submission deadline Feb. 28. For more, email info@tempoartmaine.org.

“Contours in Monochrome,” by Kerry Michaels, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to March 3.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

Thursday 2/23

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” 5-7 p.m., opening reception, Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., showcases objects that tell an interesting story, to May 31.

Film

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, third Thursday through March, 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., free.

Galleries

“Geographies,” by Gina Werfel, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, layered elements, through March 4.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“Abstraction,” 1-3 p.m., artist’s reception, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Feb. 25.

“Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry,” through March 31, new mural will be created on the gallery wall of the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland, plus exhibit of several paintings.

Collagraph prints, by Kathleen Buchanan, Daunis Fine Jewelry, 616 Congress St., Portland, through March 1.

Collective Actions II, ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, printed matter highlighting collaboration, communication and public engagement, to March 3.

“Land Sea Stone,” University of New England Art Gallery, Portland campus, through April 2.

Stonewall Gallery’s winter show by Portland artist Robin McCarthy, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 25.

Thursday 2/16

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” 6-8 p.m., opening reception, MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave. Portland, to May.

Museums

Juried Teen Art Show, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to March 26, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Dimensions in Jazz concert series, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Feb 17: The Frank Mauceri Ensemble; Feb 24: 12th Annual Steve Grover Birthday Bash. Tickets $5-$20 at the door or in advance at Jet Video and Starbird Music in Portland and Gulf Of Maine Books in Brunswick.

Saturday 2/18

Exit 244 and Channels of Blessings, 6:30 p.m., Holy Grounds Coffee House, 1047 Congress St., Portland, no cover.

Classical Pianist Jim Nga and cellist Hugh Judge, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free; part of Music and Muffin series.

Sunday 2/19

A Concert of Classical Music performed by members of the Portland Rossini Club, 3-4 p.m., The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland, $10., $5 seniors, students free.

Friday 2/24

Adam Ezra Group with special guests Chris Ross and the North and GoldenOak, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland, 18+ show. Tickets $15/advance; $18/day of, box office at 504 Congress St., 800-745-3000, www.portcitymusichall.com/

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Arms and the Man, Pie Man Theatre Company, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, Portland, Feb. 16-26, Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m., no show Feb. 20, 21. Tickets $20 at the door, 619-4885, ccpiemantheatre.org/box-office. Wednesdays pay-what-you-can

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” Portland Stage Company, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, tickets at portlandstage.org/on-stage/mainstage/current-season, to Feb. 19.

“Love Letters,” Good Theater at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., through Feb. 26. See goodtheater.com for tickets and show times.

“The May Queen,” Good Theater at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 26. See goodtheater.com for tickets and show times.

Thursday 2/16

FPI (Freeport Players Improv), debut by Freeport Players, 7:30 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Pay-what-you-want at the door, www.fcponline.org.

Wednesday 2/22

The Gaslamp Killer with Trackstar the DJ, official Run the Jewels State Theatre After-Party, 9 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland. Tickets $18/advance, $22/day of, all ages.

“The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, Feb. 17-26, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 p.m.; Wednesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 at 1 p.m. Tickets $9-$18, kitetails.org, 828-1234.

Sunday 2/26

Variety Show, 6p.m., the Art Department, Space, 638 Congress St., Portland, $8.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Dances

“Children with Challenges,” dance workshop, New England Regional Theater Company, Studio 48 Performing Arts Center, 20 Davis St., Brunswick, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Feb. 20-23. New program for children and teens who are on the spectrum, high-risk behavior, and other mental challenges, 798-6966, nertc@comcast.net.

Exhibits

Teen art show submissions being accepted until March 31 by Patten Free Library’s Teen Library Council for annual show in Bath. Students in grades 7-12 in the library’s service area or R.S.U. 1 schools are eligible.

Saturday 2/18

Winter Student Art Show, 2-4 p.m. opening reception, The Centre St Arts Gallery, LLC, 11, Centre St., Bath for students in grades 6-12, in Bath, Brunswick, Arrowsic, Woolwich, Georgetown, Harpswell, Phippsburg and Topsham. Public welcome.

Joy of Art, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, annual juried art exhibit, through Feb. 25, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Joy of the Lens, Topsham Public Library, applications accepted for annual photography exhibit beginning Feb. 25-March 18 at the library or online at friendstopshamlibrary.org.

Film

“Red Carpet Revival,” film series at Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Screening of six Best Picture Oscar winners 1:30 p.m. Fridays to March 10. Free admission and refreshments, For complete schedule, see patten.lib.me.us, Facebook, or pick up a flier.

Galleries

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewwgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“Modern Medieval:Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

“Looking at Longfellow,” Longfellow Days, performance, music, lectures and more in various Brunswick venues. Program of the Brunswick Downtown Association, with support from Bowdoin College, the Nathaniel Davis Fund, and the Association of Bowdoin Friends. All free, to Feb. 26.

Tuesday 2/28

Pops Concert by the Coastal Winds, Freeport’s community concert band, combined with the Pine Tree Academy Band, 7 p.m., part of the fabulous Freeport FebFest, Pine Tree Academy gymnasium, 67 Pownal Road, Freeport. Free, 865-4747, Freeportfebfest.com.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“On Golden Pond,” 7 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 24-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 19, 26, Chocolate Church Arts, Bath, tickets $15/advance, $17/ door, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

An opening reception for “Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees” will be held 6-8 p.m., at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. The work of one of America’s foremost artists has been shown in over 150 exhibits worldwide, and has appeared on countless covers for magazines such as Time, Life, Newsweek, Esquire and The New York Times Magazine. Tenneson’s work will be hung until May.