Arts Calendar: Dec. 6-15

Greater Portland

Exhibits

“Moments of Reflection – Paintings by Kerrin Parkinson and Patricia Ritzo,” Lifeworks Chiropractic Center, 202 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, through winter.

Cathie Stebbins Peterson, fiber art, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., through December.

“Inside Look at Immigrant Life in Portland,” created by English for Speakers of Other Languages classes at Portland Adult Education, Portland City Hall, through Dec. 15.

Portland Printmakers Winter Print Crawl: Peregrine Press, 61 Pleasant St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 9; Pickwick Independent Press, 536 Congress St., 5-8 p.m. Dec. 9 & noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10; Running with Scissors, 250 Anderson St., 4-8 p.m., Dec. 8 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9.

“Portraits: An Exhibit by Art Quilts Maine,” Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, to Jan. 26.

“One More Than Six” holiday show, Cia Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, diverse group of Maine painters and sculptors.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th-century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Merrill Memorial Library Arts exhibit, 22 artists on display, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through Jan. 6.

“Molecular Prints,” by Dash Masland, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., to Jan. 5.

Film

Wednesday 12/13

“Paris, Texas,” (1984, rated R), 7 p.m., hosted by Merrill Film Society at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Galleries

“Ahead of Her Time: The Life and Work of Nancy Hemenway Barton,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, to Dec. 20.

“Antipodean Isles,” by photographer Andrew Crane, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, to Jan. 13.

“Stripes,” by Susan Tureen, Maine College of Art, Porteous Building, Congress Street, Portland, to Jan. 12.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, to Dec. 8.

Saturday 12/16

Abbeth Russell, Toni Jo Coppa, Maia Snow, exhibit opening, 5-8 p.m., Go Yan Gallery, Ste. 211 in State Theatre Building, enter at 142 High St., Portland.

Museums

2017 Memorah Exhibit, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, mainejewishmuseum.org, to Jan. 7.

“Artifact and Artifice” by Jeffrey Ackerman and “Hours and Days” by Kathy Weinberg, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, mainejewishmuseum.org, to Jan. 7.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival,” traveling exhibit, Children’s Museum & Theatre, 142 Free St., Portland, to January.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday & Friday.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, Yarmouth, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series, 12:15 -12:50 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 7, First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St. Free, complete listing: portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/noonday/.

Thursday 12/7

“Tigre Burning Bright: Banda Magda’s Cinematic Tales of Courage and Persistence,” 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland, world music, tickets $25-$45 at the box office, 504 Congress St.

Friday 12/8

Coffee House with Bob Stakel and Katie Daggett, 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church UCC, 267 Falmouth Rd., by donation.

Miss Fairchild w/special guest Gina Alibrio, Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, R&B ensemble, tickets $7/advance, $10/day of.

Saturday 12/9

Driftwood, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, bluegrass, $14/advance, $18/day of.

A Baroque Christmas, Greater Freeport Community Chorus, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth, $10/adults, 18 and under free.

Friday 12/15

St. Petersburg Men ’s Ensemble, 7 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church UCC, 267 Falmouth Rd., a cappella group from Russia, sacred and Russian folk music. Tickets $15 in advance or at the door, fccdesk@maine.rr.com, 781-3413.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Cape Elizabeth High School Theatre, “Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom,” one-act play by Jennifer Haley, and Tim Farrell’s student improv troupe with “Why Jeff Shedd Has Grey Hair,” PG-13, $15 at the door.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play, through Dec. 24, Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, tickets $45-$65, students $20, children $15, portlandstage.org/show/its-a-wonderful-life/.

Saturday 12/16

The Gravity Sessions, 8 p.m., Apohadion Theatre, 107 Hanover St., Portland, music, sound sculpture, silent film, poetry, and visual art. Featured: musician/intermedia artist Duane Ingalls, poet Zanne Langlois, Les Sorciers Perdus, and visual artist Rush Brown, $10, www.theapohadiontheater.com.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

Bowdoin International Music Festival, applications being accepted for the 2018 summer season. Opportunities including lessons, coaching, seminars, solo and chamber performances; financial help available, bowdoinfestival.org.

Exhibits

“Generations of Art,” by Charlotte E. Recknagel and Bobbie A. Salch, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, paintings and drawings, through January.

Friday 12/15

Quilt Show + Reception, 4-7 p.m., hosted by Community Spay-Neuter Clinic at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, honors quiltmaker who has donated a collection.

Galleries

“Celebrate the Creative Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, wearables, sculpture, weaving, pottery, glass, through December.

Friday 12/15

Centre St Arts Gallery fifth-anniversary celebration, 5-8 p.m., 11 Centre St., Bath. Part of Main Street Bath’s Downtown Open House for Old Fashioned Christmas, live music, carolers, hors d’oeuvres.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Dmitri Baltermants: Documenting and Staging a Soviet Reality,” premier Soviet photojournalist, Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 7.

“Glancing Back: Acquisitions from the Museum’s First Years,” Hubbard Hall foyer, Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 9 South Campus Dr., Bowdoin College campus, Brunswick, to Jan. 22.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, through December.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, noon- 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 63 Federal St., Brunswick, free.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

“Threads of Change: Arctic Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, to December 2019.

Music

Friday 12/8

Racer X, 4 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, with Associate Professor of English Aaron Kitch and Associate Professor of Music Vineet Shende. Free.

Saturday 12/9

Guts, with Sylvia Schwartz, baroque violin and John Ott, viola de gamba, sonatas by 16th-century Italian and French composers using historically accurate bows, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, www.gutsbaroque.com.

Sunday 12/10

A Baroque Christmas, Greater Freeport Community Chorus, 2:30 p.m., First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick, $10/adults, 18 and under free.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

The Centre St. Arts Gallery will celebrate its fifth anniversary 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at 11 Centre St., Bath, as part of Main Street Bath’s Downtown Open House. Visitors will see a variety of new work by members, including Lea Peterson, whose painting “For Play” is shown here.