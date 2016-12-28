Arts Calendar: Dec. 28

Greater Portland

Auditions

New Women’s Chorale, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 & 12, Woodford’s Church, Portland. Sign up at portlandcommunitychorus.org/audition-request-form1.html. Sight reading is a prerequisite.

Exhibits

Photographer France Shea, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, through December.

Holiday Art Exhibit, Cia cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Locally made paintings, pottery, cards, jewelry and YES Art Works at Creative Work Systems, which supports artists with disabilities, through Jan. 15.

Film

Civil Rights Film Series, 6:30 p.m.Thursdays in January, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square: Jan. 5, “Hoxie: The First Stand”; Jan. 12, The Road to BrownJan. 19, “Negroes With Guns”; Jan. 26, “Freedom On My Mind.”



Monday 1/2

“Evolution,” by Lucile Hadzihalilovic, 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Admission $8, $6 SPACE members and students, 828-5600.

Ongoing

PMA Films, Portland Museum of Art; more at portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Royal River Film Series, 7 p.m., third Thursday through March, Yarmouth Historical Society, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth.

Galleries

“Long Ledge Retreat: Woman Artists Working Together,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 US Route One, Falmouth, to Jan. 7.

“Anguish: the Grave Misgivings of Remembrance,” The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, Porteous Building, Portland, through Jan. 14.

“Evangeline: A Modern Tale of Acadia,” by Mark Marchesi, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland. Artist talk 3 p.m. Jan. 8; on view to Jan. 14.

Pastel Painters of Maine, International Juried Exhibition, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, une.edu/artgallery, through Jan. 7.

“The Pilgrim’s Progress,” various artists, Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, ablebakercontemporary@gmail.com, through January.

Friday 1/6

Bill Paxton, works by top-selling Maine artist, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland.

Museums

“Two Life Views,” Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Jan. 6, regular museum hours to Jan. 8, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Portland Museum of Art, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Admission $15/adults, $13/seniors, $10/students, 14 and under free. Free 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 7 Congress Square, 775-6148, portlandmuseum.org.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203 .

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Winslow Homer Studio, tours available in Prout’s Neck by reservation, $55, $30/PMA members, $25/students, PMA admission included, 775-6148.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

“Home for the Holidays,” 8 p.m., Dec. 28-30, Portland Conservatory of Music’s Dimensions in Jazz series, Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. Features Maine’s premier homegrown jazz artists. Tickets $5/students, $10/general admission; proceeds benefit Steve Grover Maine Jazz Camp Scholarship Fund.

Thursday 12/29

Badfish, 40 oz. to Xmas tour by Sublime tribute band, 9 p.m., State Theatre, Portland. Tickets $20 all ages, www.badfish.com.

“The World Ain’t Slowin’ Down: Ellis Paul Celebrates 25 Years On The Road,” 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland, http://bit.ly/2cVdix7.

Friday 1/6

Vanapalooza, family concert, 7 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Suggested donation $10, children free. Proceeds benefit the Peter Leeman Van Fund, 781-5880.

Monday 1/9

“Variations on Light,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by Portland Chamber Music Festival, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Contemporary classical chamber music for flute and strings. Tickets $15, $13 for SPACE members and students, pcmf.org.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

Saturday 12/31

New Year’s Eve at Southworth Planetarium, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, new 2016 shows, older shows, culminates with live feed from Times Square at midnight, $7 for one or all at the door.

Friday 1/6

“Launched,” Portland Playback Theatre, 7:30 p.m., CTN5, 516 Congress St., Portland. Improv with real-life stories shared by the audience, $10 at the door.

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Auditions

Saturday 1/14

Hot Chocolate Jubilee, all-ages talent showcase, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath. Performances are March 30 – April 2.

Exhibits

“The Bill of Rights and You,” Pejepscot Historical Society, 159 Park Row, Brunswick. New pop-up exhibit from the National Archives commemorates the 225th anniversary of the ratification, Jan. 4-Feb. 2. Free, 729-6606, pejepscothistorical.org.

Handmade print exhibit, David Morgan of Green Lion Gallery in Bath, Crooker Gallery at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Artist talk 11 a.m. Jan. 7, last day of exhibit.

Film

Thursday 1/5

“Objectives of T-Ledge Camp for Girls,” 7 p.m., vintage film about camp founded in 1928 and operated til the ’70s, Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road.

Galleries

“Robert Frank: Sideways,” Bowdoin Museum of Art, Brunswick, selection of rarely seen photographs from 1947, to Jan. 29.

“The Natural Wonder of Midcoast Maine,” by Bev Bevilacqua, Susan Gilbert and Elaine Reed, Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., through Jan. 27.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewwgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Over East, an Artist’s Journal: Paintings by Robert Beck of the Contemporary Maritime Community,” Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Adults $15.50; seniors $14; children $10, MaineMaritimeMuseum.org, 443-1316, to Jan. 22.

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global twentieth century, to April 16.

“The Temptation of St. Anthony,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Markell Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Presents renderings of St. Anthony’s visions since the late medieval period, through March 19.

“Power of Flight: Visions of Birds in Inuit Art,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, first floor of Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, more than 50 sculptures and prints by Canadian and Alaskan artists, rare birdskin items, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum, 725-3416, to March.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Wednesday 1/4

Songwriters on Stage series, 7 p.m., Frontier, Fort Andross, Brunswick. Featuring Ashley Storrow, Nat Hussey, Lisa Redfern and Jud Caswell. Tickets $10 at explorefrontier.com or at the door.



Tuesday 1/10

Teen ukulele group, organizational meeting, 2:45 p.m., sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For more, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Handmade prints by David Morgan of the Green Lion Gallery in Bath are on exhibit at the Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, through Jan. 7, when Morgan will give an artist’s talk at 11 a.m.