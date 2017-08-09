Arts Calendar: Aug. 9

Greater Portland

Auditions

Boy Singers of Maine at the Portland Conservatory of Music is accepting singers from age 7 to high school seniors. Auditions through Paul Schnell, paulschnell@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Portland Community Chorus 2017-18 season auditions, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 22-23, Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Schedule at portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s classical a capella concert choir, openings for experienced choral singers. Contact Harold Stover at harold@haroldstover.com.

Snowlion Rep, professional Portland theater company, three actors needed for two 2018 shows at Portland Ballet Studio Theater, www.snowlionrep.org.

Exhibits

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford with Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Blanchard Weather Report,” photographs by Todd Watts, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through Aug. 19.

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,“ Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum, to Sept. 22.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, www.yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

“World of Animals,” pen and ink drawings by Sylvia Bangs, Merrill Memorial Library 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through Sept. 15.

Saturday 8/12

“Hard Pics,” photos by Cristy Heckler, artist reception 5-7 p.m., CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to Sept. 13.

Film

Monday 8/14

“Dawson City: Frozen Time,” 7 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Bizarre true story about long-lost collection of 533 film prints from the early 1900s. Admission $8, $6 members/students.

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Galleries

Adriane Herman: Wreckage Salad, Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Aug. 19.

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, to Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

Colin Page: New Work, , Jon Imber featured in the side gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 2.

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Saturday 8/12

“Natural Order,” by Jane Herbert, artist reception, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island.

Friday 8/18

“Right Side Out: the Modern Self-Portrait,” 5 p.m., opening reception, Able Baker Contemporary 29 Forest Ave., Portland.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,” Children’s Museum & Theater, Monument Square, Portland, Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Aug. 19. Tickets $9/$10 at the front desk and www.kitetails.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Saturday 8/19

Fletcher’s Scouting Company, living history day, Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., re-enactors demonstrate military history, equipment and experiences of the English forces in the Province of Maine in the 18th century. Free and suitable for children.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 10-19, Abromson Community Education Center, USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, www.pcmf.org/.

Orgelfest17, first four Tuesdays in August, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Pre-concert talks 6:30- 7 p.m. Series also features Kotzschmar Organ Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, with local organists performing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ.

Summer Community Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in August, The Bandstand in Fort Allen Park, Portland, hosted by Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

Friday 8/11

D. Gross & Los Federales, with Emilia Dahlin Quartet, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland, $7 advance, $10/door.

Coffee House featuring blues duo Red Beans & Rice, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road.

Slygo Road, 7-11 p.m., The Porthole, on the waterfront in Portland.

Saturday 8/12

I Rocked The Basement, with Syd’s Kids, Squagmyre, Lazy Beyond Description, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15/advance, $20/door.

Sunday 8/13

Downtown Boys, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 7:30 p.m., tickets $10/$12, all ages, http://ticketf.ly/2vevB9l.

Thursday 8/17

Hackensaw Boys with G. Love & Special Sauce, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 81 State St., Portland, 761-1751, $5/advance and students day of; $7 seniors, $10 adult day of, www.onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, www.baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Don Quixote,” Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, Aug. 10-19, Thursdays & Fridays 7 p.m.; Saturdays 2 & 7 p.m. Classic comedic ballet based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes, tickets $17-$25, mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

“The All Night Strut,” Aug. 15-Sept. 10, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, tickets through 774-0465, www.portlandstage.org.

The Amazing Acro-cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats, Aug. 10-20, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. Troupe of performing house cats, tickets $24-$39 at www.circuscats.com.

“Three Sisters,” by Anton Chekhov, Deering Oaks Park, Portland, 7 p.m. Aug. 3-5, www.fenixtheatre.com.

Friday 8/18

Shakespeare’s Garden of Verse, 5:30 p.m., excerpts from six plays by Naked Shakespeare, benefit for theater company and Victoria Mansion, Danforth St., Portland, tickets $30 www.victoriamansion.org/events, 772-4841, ext. 104.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Friday 8/11

The Mix on Maine Street, artists’ reception 5:30-7:30 p.m., for mixed media artist Rachael Nimon and hooked rug artist Christine Farrell, with music by Chain of Fools, through Sept. 6.

Points of View Artists, opening reception 5-7 p.m. for three exhibits, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., 373-9300, through August.

2nd Friday Brunswick, 30+ locations, exhibits and live music, 4-7 p.m., http://bit.ly/2w6FulX.

“Threads of History: A Contemporary Take,” work by 16 Maine artists, reception 1:30-4 p.m., Maine Fiberarts, 13 Main St., Topsham, through Sept. 1.

Saturday 8/19

Brunswick Outdoor Art Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., works from over 100 artists in downtown, bit.ly/BDAartsfest17.

Film

Thursday 8/17

“Sing,” 7:30 p.m., Nathaniel Davis Park, Brunswick. Riverview Martial Arts pre-show and picnicking at 6:30 p.m. Concessions available, free, Facebook @moviesintheparkbrunswick.

Galleries

“Deep Sea Hues,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath. Carvings, felted forms, fiber, glass, clay, and metal artists, reception 4-7 p.m., Aug. 18 during Bath Artwalk, through Aug. 31.

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Katherine Mead-von Huene, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Sept. 8.

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Saturday 8/12

Meghan Brady and Andrea Sulzer, artists’ reception, 4-6 p.m. ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Sept. 9.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Saturday 8/5

Family Saturday at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10-11 a.m., in the Pavilion, lecture, activities related to the exhibits. Free and open to the public.

Tuesday 8/15

“Reflections on the Ivory Mirror,” noon, Bowdoin Museum of Art Pavilion. Guest Curator Stephen Perkinson discusses “The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe.”

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Kennebec Early Music Festival, Aug. 15-20, various locations in Bath and Phippsburg, Aug. 20-26, tickets at www.kemfmaine.org.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Town Mall, Brunswick. Aug. 9: Honest Millie, (swing, blues, jazz).

Saturday 8/19

Karen Gray and John Cross, The Side Door Cafe at Brunswick’s Unitarian Universalist Church, open mic at 7 p.m., featured performers at 8 p.m.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

Wednesday 8/16

“Peek Behind the Curtain – Newsies,” noon-1 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre panel discussion, Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick.

Maria Guzmán Capron is one of two dozen artists represented at Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave. in Portland, as Right Side Out presents the work of contemporary and historical artists, working with the theme of the self-portrait. An artists’ reception will open the exhibit Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. Shown is Capron’s “Eclipse.”