Arts Calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 9

Greater Portland

Auditions

Maine State Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” Sept. 8 & 9, Maine State Ballet studios, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, www.mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

Saturday 8/9

Nutcracker Burlesque, 10 a.m.-noon, Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook by Vivid Motion of Portland, vividmotion.org.

Portland Youth Dance, 2017-18 season, 1-3:30 p.m., Casco Bay Movers Dance Studio, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, portlandyouthdance.org.

Exhibits

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,“ Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum, to Sept. 22.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford and “Hard Pics,” by Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

“World of Animals,” pen and ink drawings by Sylvia Bangs, Merrill Memorial Library 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through Sept. 15.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Thursday 8/31

Nitehawk Shorts Festival Selects, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland, $8, $6/members & students, seven shorts from the 2016 festival, 828-5600.

Galleries

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, to Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

Colin Page: New Work, Jon Imber featured in the side gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 2.

“Signs of Your Identity “ by Daniella Zalcman, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington St., Portland, artist’s reception Sept. 19, to Sept. 30.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

Friday 9/1

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” 10 a.m. opening by Amy Bickford and Julianne Garvey, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, Peak’s Island, Portland, with artists reception Sept. 9.

Addison Wooley Artists Group, 5-8 p.m., opening reception, Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland.

Bill Paxton, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland, historical scenes and Maine scenery.

Thursday 9/7

“Rocks, Trees, Sand & Sea: Popham to Blue Hill,” by Tina Ingraham, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Why We Fought: American WWI Posters and the Art of Persuasion,” opening reception 4-6 p.m. USM’s AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland, WWI propaganda poster collection, on view to Dec. 8.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Summer Community Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in August, The Bandstand in Fort Allen Park, Portland, hosted by Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

Thursday 8/31

Sad As F**k, 1o p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, emo/post punk/goth dance party, 21+, free, www.portlandempire.com.

Friday 9/1

Mystic Vibes, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Local original roots reggae band, tickets $12/$18, brownpapertickets.com/event/3023273.

Friday 9/8

Coffee House featuring Chris Kemp White, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, local musicians, non-alcoholic beverages and other treats, appropriate for all ages, by donation.

Saturday 9/9

Blues Prophets, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, blues band from Maine formed in the 70s, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Cul-de-Sax, 7-8:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library’s After Hours concert series, 482 Broadway. Free.

Sunday 9/10

Porchfest in Deering Center (Brighton to Forest & Woodfords to Ludlow, Portland), 1-4 p.m., local music.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

King of Crows: The King Comes Here Tonight Short Play Festival, Sept. 7 – 10, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15.

“The All Night Strut,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, tickets through 774-0465, portlandstage.org, through Sept. 10.

The Freedom Project, Sept. 6-9, Space, 538 Congress St. Portland, multimedia physical theater exams mass incarceration in America, 828-5600, space538.org.

“Nice Work If You Can Get It,” Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St. South Portland, Sept. 15-Oct. 1, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 2:30 p.m., ASL interpreted performance Sept. 16. Tickets $19/$23, 799-1421, lyricmusictheater.org.

Saturday 9/2

Bread & Puppet Theater: Our Domestic Insurrection Circus and Pageant, 5:30-8 p.m., presented by Mayo Street Arts at Fort Allen Park, Portland, political themes, by donation.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

The Mix on Maine Street, Brunswick, mixed media artist Rachael Nimon and hooked rug artist Christine Farrell, through Sept. 6.

Joy of Art and Joy of the Lens Winners Exhibit, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, juried art and photography show winners, through Sept. 14.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Katherine Mead-von Huene, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Sept. 8.

Meghan Brady and Andrea Sulzer, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Sept. 9.

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 9/8

COIG, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, celtic band, tickets $20 advance/$23 door, chocolatechurcharts.org/.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

Ben Hunsberger, shown here, along with Mehuman Jonson, Robby Simpson and Laurie Jones, are the inaugural performers who will kick off the new season of Songwriters on Stage at The Frontier in Brunswick. The 2017 season starts Sept. 6 and is the first Wednesday of every month through May.