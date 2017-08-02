Arts Calendar: Aug. 2-10

Greater Portland

Auditions

Portland Community Chorus 2017-18 season auditions, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 22-23, Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Schedule at portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s classical a capella concert choir, openings for experienced choral singers. Contact Harold Stover at harold@haroldstover.com.

Snowlion Rep, professional Portland theater company, three actors needed for two 2018 shows at Portland Ballet Studio Theater, www.snowlionrep.org.

Exhibits

“Hard Pics,” photos by Cristy Heckler, CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Artist reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12, on view to Sept. 13.

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford with Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Blanchard Weather Report,” photographs by Todd Watts, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through Aug. 19.

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,“ Aug. 4-Sept. 22, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, www.yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

Friday 8/4

“Occupied Wall,” by artist/architect Christian A. Prasch, TEMPOart Portland project, debuts during First Friday Art Walk, Post Office Plaza, Portland.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Galleries

Adriane Herman: Wreckage Salad, Ocean House Gallery & Frame, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Aug. 19.

“American Popsicle” by Emilie Stark-Menneg and “An Art Legacy Reinvisioned” by Ellie Barnet, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 US Route One, Falmouth, to Aug. 12.

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, to Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

“Natural Order,” by Jane Herbert, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Artist reception Aug. 12.

Nor’eastern Dreamers– Three Kite Makers from Bug Light, Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to Aug. 11.

“Selvedge,” Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, contemporary textiles seen through the lens of painting, to Aug. 5.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Thursday 8/3

Colin Page: New Work, opening reception 5-7 p.m., Jon Imber featured in the side gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 2.

Friday 8/4

Bill Paxton and surprise guest performer, 5-8 p.m., Mainely Frames & Gallery, 541 Congress St., Portland.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 10-19, Abromson Community Education Center, USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, www.pcmf.org/.

Orgelfest17, first four Tuesdays in August, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Pre-concert talks 6:30- 7 p.m. Series also features Kotzschmar Organ Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, with local organists performing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ.

Summer Community Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in August, The Bandstand in Fort Allen Park, Portland, hosted by Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

Wednesday 8/2

Caroline Cotter, Michael Howard, Jess Raymond & The Blackberry Bushes, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square 181 State St., Portland. Tickets $10, 761-1757, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Thursday 8/3

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, 6 & 8 p.m., tickets $35/$40, 761-1751, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 8/4

Hannah Daman and The Martelle Sisters w/ The Western Den + Honeysuckle, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, 7 p.m., tickets $12/$15, 761-1751, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Heatwave w/ILL Gates & tsimba + Dalfin, Daze Inn, Maxfield, Wessanders, Yung Abner, 7 p.m. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, tickets $20, www.baysidebowl.com, info@baysidebowl.com, 791-BOWL.

Saturday 8/5

Fuego Diablo Music Night, 5:30 p.m., 52 Loring Land, Pownal. All ages, abilities, and genres welcome, fuegodiablopownal.com. Free.

Sunday 8/6

The Magpie Salute, 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, tickets $30, http://bit.ly/2h9gwzv.

Wednesday 8/9

Gov’t Mule, 5:30 p.m., Maine State Pier, Portland.

Friday 8/11

Coffee House featuring blues duo Red Beans & Rice, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road.

Slygo Road, 7-11 p.m., The Porthole, on the waterfront in Portland.

Sunday 8/13

Downtown Boys, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 7:30 p.m., tickets $10/$12, all ages, http://ticketf.ly/2vevB9l.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, www.baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Don Quixote,” Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, Aug. 10-19, Thursdays & Fridays 7 p.m.; Saturdays 2 & 7 p.m. Classic comedic ballet based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes, tickets $17-$25, mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

All Night Strut, Portland Stage, 25a Forest Ave., Portland, Aug. 15-Sept. 10, tickets $48-$60, 774-0465, portlandstage.org/show/the-all-night-strut/.

“Three Sisters,” by Anton Chekhov, Deering Oaks Park, Portland, 7 p.m. Aug. 3-5, www.fenixtheatre.com.

Thursday 8/10

Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals, 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway geared toward children 3-8.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Saturday 8/5

Sebascodegan Gallery, artists reception and demo, 2-4 p.m., Route 24, 7.5 miles south of Cooks Corner, Brunswick.

Friday 8/11

Points of View Artists, opening reception 5-7 p.m. for three exhibits, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., 373-9300, through August.

2nd Friday Brunswick, 30+ locations, exhibits and live music, 4-7 p.m., http://bit.ly/2w6FulX.

“Threads of History: A Contemporary Take,” work by 16 Maine artists, reception 1:30-4 p.m., Maine Fiberarts, 13 Main St., Topsham, through Sept. 1.

Galleries

“Deep Sea Hues,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath. Carvings, felted forms, fiber, glass, clay, and metal artists, reception 4-7 p.m., Aug. 18 during Bath Artwalk, through Aug. 31.

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Katherine Mead-von Huene, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Sept. 8.

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Saturday 8/5

Family Saturday at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10-11 a.m., in the Pavilion, lecture, activities related to the exhibits. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Town Mall, Brunswick. Aug. 9: Honest Millie, (swing, blues, jazz).

Friday 8/4

Sultans of String, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $25/$28, 442-8455.

Monday 8/7

“Innerscapes,” Kate Aldrich, international opera star performs with DaPonte String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Tickets $30 at www.DaPonte.org and Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick.

Bowdoin Music Festival Season Finale, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, https://bowdoinmusicfestival.secure.force.com/ticket.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Grease,” to Aug. 5, Maine State Music Theatre, Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, www.msmt.org, box office, 725-8769.

“A Day at WHCT,” Centennial Hall, Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 & 5; 2 p.m. Aug. 6, Harpswell Community Theater, includes drama, comedy, dragons, live music, nostalgia. Tickets $5, call June at 725-2438 to reserve.

“The Lion King Jr.,” Midcoast Youth Theater, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, 7 p.m. Aug. 3 & 4; 2 p.m. Aug. 5, adults $12, seniors/students $10.

“Three Sisters,” by Anton Chekhov, will be performed by Fenix Theatre in Deering Oaks Park in Portland at 7 p.m. Aug. 3-5, For more, see www.fenixtheatre.com.