Arts Calendar: Aug. 16-26

Greater Portland

Auditions

Boy Singers of Maine at the Portland Conservatory of Music is accepting singers from age 7 to high school seniors. Auditions through paulschnell@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Portland Community Chorus 2017-18 season auditions, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 22-23, Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Schedule at portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Renaissance Voices, Portland’s classical a capella concert choir, openings for experienced choral singers. Contact Harold Stover at harold@haroldstover.com.

Sunday 8/20

Royal River Community Theatre needs actors, singers, musicians and sound effect artists for a night of Radio Theatre, including an episode from “Little Orphan Annie” and Orson Wells’ “Dracula.” Auditions for ages 8+ from 3-4 & 3-5 p.m.; music auditions 4-5 p.m. at Community House in Yarmouth, @RoyalRiverTheatre on Facebook, info@royalrivercommunitytheatre.com.

Exhibits

“Paper and Metal,” by Sarah Clifford and “Hard Pics,” by Cristy Heckler, CIA Café, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Paper, watercolor, and ink, through Sept. 13.

“Blanchard Weather Report,” photographs by Todd Watts, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland, through Aug. 19.

“Southgate Faces: Faces and Voices from an American Shipyard,“ Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, in conjunction with Maine Maritime Museum, to Sept. 22.

“Keep Me Posted,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., showcases stories captured in mid-19th century letters to and from Yarmouth’s sailors and ship captains, yarmouthmehistory.org, through March.

“World of Animals,” pen and ink drawings by Sylvia Bangs, Merrill Memorial Library 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through Sept. 15.

Film

Summer Documentary Film Series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sept. 28, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Galleries

“American Genre: Contemporary Painting,” ICA at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, to Sept. 15.

“Black & White & Color: Selections from the UNE Permanent Photography Collection University of New England’s Art Gallery on the Portland Campus,” Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland, (former armory), through Sept. 4.

Colin Page: New Work, , Jon Imber featured in the side gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, to Sept. 2.

“Signs of Your Identity “ by Daniella Zalcman, PhoPa Gallery, 132 Washington St., Portland, Aug. 23-Sept. 30, artist’s reception Sept. 19.

“Tiny Giants: Marine Microbes Revealed on a Grand Scale,” grand opening exhibit at The Gallery at Portland International Jetport, 1001 Westbrook St., large-scale photos, through September.

“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Sept. 2.

Thursday 8/17

Artists’ Reception, 5-7 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth: “Midtoast,” guest curated by John Bisbee; “Bathing Beauties,” Judy Taylor.

Friday 8/18

“Right Side Out: the Modern Self-Portrait,” 5 p.m., opening reception, Able Baker Contemporary 29 Forest Ave., Portland.

Museums

“A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach,” Portland Museum of Art, to Sept. 8.

“Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine,” Maine History Museum, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Jan. 13.

“Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,” Children’s Museum & Theater, Monument Square, Portland, Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Aug. 19. Tickets $9/$10 at the front desk and kitetails.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, “Before the Flood,” Anita Clearfield, “Within the Landscape,” Anne Ireland; and “Final Mourner’s Kaddish: 333 Days in Paintings,” Max Miller, through Sept. 10.

“Making Paper, Making Maine,” Maine Historical Society Gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Oct. 28.

Meggan Gould: Bureau of Visual Instruction,” Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 5th floor of the USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 30.

“Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic,” Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, to Oct. 29.

Friday 8/18

String Tide, 6 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, folk grass / Americana quartet, all ages.

Saturday 8/19

Fletcher’s Scouting Company, living history day, Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., re-enactors demonstrate military history, equipment and experiences of the English forces in the Province of Maine in the 18th century. Free and suitable for children.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Tate House Museum, pre-Revolutionary home, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland.

Bickford Museum, 1 Railroad Square, East Main Street, red barn behind Cuddledown. Collection includes more than 40 vehicles, open by chance or appointment.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Portland Chamber Music Festival, Abromson Community Education Center, USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, pcmf.org/, to Aug. 19.

Summer Community Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in August, The Bandstand in Fort Allen Park, Portland, hosted by Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

Thursday 8/17

Hackensaw Boys with G. Love & Special Sauce, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, Portland.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 81 State St., Portland, 761-1751, $5/advance and students day of; $7 seniors, $10 adult day of, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 8/19

Barika w/ Sassquatch, 9 p.m., Empire, 21+, tickets $7, portlandempire.com.

Tim Mercer, 8 p.m., One Lawrence Square, 181 State St., Portland, tickets $12, $15/day of, onelongfellowsquare.com/.

Monday 8/21

Country Gospel Jamboree, 6-8 p.m., Flaherty’s Family Farm Event Barn, 128 Payne Road, Scarborough, free, all welcome.

Tuesday 8/22

Old Crow Medicine Show, 6:15 p.m., Maine State Pier, Portland, tickets $61+, mainestatepier.boxoffice-tickets.com/.

Orgelfest17, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Pre-concert talk 6:30- 7 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ.

Thursday 8/24

Coffee House, 6:30-9 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, featuring international musician Mahmoud “Mood” Chouki.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, baysidebowl.com, www.facebook.com/baysidebowl.

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Don Quixote,” Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, Thursdays & Fridays 7 p.m.; Saturdays 2 & 7 p.m. through Aug. 19. Classic comedic ballet based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes, tickets $17-$25, mainestateballet.org, 781-7672.

“The All Night Strut,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, tickets through 774-0465, portlandstage.org, through Sept. 10.

The Amazing Acro-cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. Troupe of performing house cats, tickets $24-$39 at circuscats.com, through Aug. 20.

Friday 8/18

Shakespeare’s Garden of Verse, 5:30 p.m., excerpts from six plays by Naked Shakespeare, benefit for theater company and Victoria Mansion, Danforth St., Portland, tickets $30 victoriamansion.org/events, 772-4841, ext. 104.

Wednesday 8/30

Hari Kondabolu, 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, 772-8274, 18+, tickets $25, auramaine.com/events/17-hari-kondabolu/.

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, shows 3 p.m. Saturdays; Fridays 7 & 8:30 p.m.; telescope night last Wednesday of the month, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Points of View Artists, three exhibits, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., 373-9300, through August.

The Mix on Maine Street, Brunswick, mixed media artist Rachael Nimon and hooked rug artist Christine Farrell, through Sept. 6.

“Threads of History: A Contemporary Take,” work by 16 Maine artists, reception, Maine Fiberarts, 13 Main St., Topsham, through Sept. 1.

Saturday 8/19

Brunswick Outdoor Art Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., works from over 100 artists in downtown, bit.ly/BDAartsfest17.

Film

Tuesday 8/22

“Community Conservation: Finding the Balance Between Nature and Culture,” 6:45 p.m. Maine Maritime Museum, Long Reach Hall, Bath, hosted by Beth Israel Congregation and KELT.

Galleries

“Garden Paintings,” by Laurie Burhoe, 92 Front St., (above Reny’s) Bath, to Sept. 16.

Katherine Mead-von Huene, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Sept. 8.

Meghan Brady and Andrea Sulzer, ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Sept. 9.

“Monhegan Days,” by Georgeann Kuhl, The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, through Sept. 15.

Friday 8/18

“Deep Sea Hues,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath. Artists reception 4-7 p.m. during Bath Artwalk. Carvings, felted forms, fiber, glass, clay and metal, through Aug. 31.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

Barkley Hendricks: “Let’s Make Some History,” Markell Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Oct. 29.

“Sydney Botanical Garden,” John Walker, Bowdoin College Museum of Art Zuckert Seminar Room, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to Aug. 20.

“Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Walker Art Building, comprehensive survey, through Sept. 3.

“Hunters and Herders of Northern Siberia: Photography by Bryan Alexander,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through September.

“Robert E. Peary and His Northern World,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum main galleries on the Bowdoin College campus, free admission, through December.

“The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, through Nov. 26.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Kennebec Early Music Festival, various locations in Bath and Phippsburg, tickets at kemfmaine.org, through Aug. 20.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Town Mall, Brunswick. Aug. 23: Maine State Music Theatre; Aug 30: Three’s Country.

Friday 8/18

John Cross and Karen Gray, Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic sign up, 6:45 p.m., featured performers begin at 8:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

“Not Quite 1,001 Nights,” gazebo at Brunswick Town Mall, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18-20, a selection of tales from ‘The Arabian Nights” by an ensemble from The Theater Project.

Thursday 8/24

“Crimes of the Heart,” 7 p.m. staged reading by Studio Theatre of Bath of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Bath Waterfront Park. Free.

Mahmoud “Mood” Chouki, internationally known master guitarist and composer, will be at the Side Door Coffee House at Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, on Aug. 24. Chouki leans towards flamenco, jazz and oriental styles of music. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated.