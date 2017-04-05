Arts Calendar: April 5

Greater Portland

“Stories of Freeport’s Past: Celebrating Our Collections,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., showcases objects that tell an interesting story, to May 31.

“Martha Miller: A Woman’s Movement, Self Portraits,” Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, to May.

“Our Community, Our Home,” photos from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine Portland Club House, Portland Public Library, through June 30.

USM Juried Student Selected Works, April 6-May 1, USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, USM Portland Campus, 35 Bedford St.

Claudia Hughes, Boone Olsen & Jon Strom, CIA, 72 Ocean St., South Portland, to May 11.

Diane Dahlke, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, through May 5.

Thursday 4/6

M.J. Benson, artist reception 6-8 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, on view April 3-29.

Film

Wednesday 4/12

“The Lure,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, admission $8/$6 for members and students.

Galleries

“Under the Northern Sky: Nathaniel Meyer,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Route 1, Falmouth, to April 15.

“Vintage Seascapes and Marine Art,” Thos. Moser Showroom, 149 Main St., Freeport, 865-4519, thosmoser.com, through April 30.

“Joyce Tenneson Maine: Gold Trees,” MMPA Gallery, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to May.

“Momentary Certainties,” photographic work by Megan Magill and Sal Taylor Kydd, PhoPa Gallery, Portland. Artist talk April 6 at 5:30 p.m., on view through April 8.

“This Must Take a Long Time,” Crystal Cawley, Speedwell projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, to May 1.

“Unloaded,” ICA at MECA, 522 Congress St., Portland. Multimedia group exhibit explores historical and social issues surrounding the availability, use and impact of guns in our culture, through April 14; also 5-8 p.m. First Friday, April 7.

“Enchanted,” 23 gallery artists, Yarmouth Frame & Gallery, 720 Route 1, Yarmouth, to April 29.

“Hooked Rugs,” Maine Tin Pedlars, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, Yarmouth, to April 30.

Friday 4/7

“Black Ice,” SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 5-8 p.m. reception for joint exhibit by Shoshannah White and Charley Young based upon travels to the Arctic, through May 13.

“Fleeting Light,” new works by Olena Babak, Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland, artist reception 5-8 p.m., on view through April 28.

James Graham, Brunswick-based artist, 5-8p.m., Gallery 44, 44 Forest Ave., Portland, through May 31.

Saturday 4/8

“Maine: The Way Life Is,” artists’ reception, 1 – 3 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, 50 local artists, on view April 6-29.

Museums

Juried Teen Art Show, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, to March 26, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Maine Jewish Museum exhibits: “Life: Some Assembly Required -Scaintings by Mirlea Saks”; “Randy Fein: Forty Years in Maine: Finding Her Way with Clay”; “Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest: Photographs of Portland,” 267 Congress St. Portland, regular hours through April 30; 5-8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk, mainejewishmuseum.org, free.

Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor to Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, 45 pieces of art created by all four federally recognized Native American Tribes in Maine, through April 30.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, educational, fun and interactive workshops for kids and parents, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.com.

International Cryptozoology Museum,11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays through Sundays, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, cryptozoologymuseum.com.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-noon, adults $8, children $3, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, 780-0118, maineirish.com.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, Sunday 1-5 p.m., or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Neal Dow Memorial, tours by appointment, 714 Congress St., Portland, 773-7773, mewctu.com.

Skyline Farm Carriage and Sleigh Museum, by appointment, free/donations accepted, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org, 829-9203.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, Southern Maine Community College, Fort Road, South Portland, 799-6337, springpointlight.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

April Fest, Portland Conservatory Of Music’s Dimensions In Jazz month-long celebration, Woodfords Church, Portland, 8 p.m. April 14 & 21, Tickets $5-$15/advance at Starbird Music & Jet Video, Portland; $20/door.

Back Cove Contemporary Music Festival, new chamber music by the Portland String Quartet, the Portland Piano Trio, Mark Tipton’s Les Sorciers Perdus: 7:30 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m. April 8 at Woodfords Church; 2 p.m. April 9, SPACE Gallery, tickets $15.

Friday 4/7

R&R, Freeport First Fridays, 6:30 p.m., Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St., $5 for concert, desserts and beverages, benefits Community Services, blues, country, R&B, jazz style.

Thursday 4/13

USM Youth Ensembles Instrumental Concert, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, by donation.

Friday 4/14

Sofia Talvik, 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, Swedish folk/Americana artist by donation.

Saturday 4/15

Putnam Smith, 10-11 a.m., Music & Muffins series at Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Rootsy, multi-instrumentalist songwriter.

Ongoing

Community Chorus, rehearsals 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Saturdays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, 775-5568, ext. 102, liz@stlawrencearts.org.

Irish Music Night at Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, every Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. Irish session.

Noonday Concert Series, 12:25-12:50 p.m. Thursdays, by Portland Conservatory of Music at First Parish, 425 Congress St., portlandconservatoryofmusic.org for schedule.

The Kids Are Alright, children’s concerts, 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Theater/Dance

“Swan Lake,” through April 9, Maine State Ballet, Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth, 7 p.m. Friday; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $19-$25 at mainestateballet.org or 781-7672.

“The Trip to Bountiful,” St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. Through April 30, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary, 885-5883, www.goodtheater.com.

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through April 9, with ALS interpretation April 3. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $15 students, 799-7337, portlandplayers.org.

“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, Thursday – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. through April 9. Tickets $20/$23, pay-what-you-can Thursdays, madhorse.com, 747-4148.

“Shakespeare In Hollywood,” Yarmouth High School Playmakers, 286 West Elm St., 7 p.m. April 13 & 14. Set amidst the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood, high-spirited comedy about Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, tickets $8 at the door.

Friday, April 14

Improv Battle: Self IMPROVment vs. Queen City Improv, 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12/$18, brownpapertickets.com/event/2884067

Ongoing

Page to Stage discussions, noon on the first Tuesday after Portland Stage production opens, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Copies of the play available at the reference desk. Bring lunch, drinks provided.

Mid-Coast

Exhibits

Cabin Fever Art Show, Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick. Works by people in recovery from mental illness. All proceeds benefit artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through April 21.

“Passages,” photos and prints by Judith and Burke Long, Thornton Oaks, Brunswick, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through May 31.

Galleries

Botanical artist Katie E. MacGillivary, Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, through May 19.

“Pairings,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, groupings of new work by Maine artists, to April 30.

Ongoing

Bayview Gallery, 58 Maine St., Brunswick, 729-5500, bayviewgallery.com.

Beth Carlson Animal Portraits Gallery, 613 Foster Point Road, Bath, 751-5288.

Cabot Mill Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 837-9108.

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coleman Burke Gallery, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, emilycollierjohnson@gmail.com.

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-5242, curtislibrary.com.

11 Pleasant Street, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 607-4016, daughtry@vsartsmaine.org.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at Park Row, 185 Park Row, Brunswick, 907-4016.

Gallery at Schoolhouse Crossing, 48 West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, Topsham, 603-674-6098, keith@keithsphotography.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, 833-6081, widgeoncove.com.

Gallery Framing, 12 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 729-9108.

Gelato Fiasco, 74 Maine St., Brunswick, 607-4002, gelatofiasco.com.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath.

Gun Point Cove Gallery, 1241 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, 833-7303, gunpointcovegallery.com.

Harbor Works Gallery, Holbrook-Trufant House, 977C Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 841-9812, harborworksgallery.org.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157.

Just Framing, 149 Front St., Bath.

K. Mizner Art Studio & Gallery, 128 Water St., Hallowell, kmizner.com.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902.

Little Dog Coffee, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820.

Mae’s Cafe, 160 Centre St., Bath, maescafeandbakery.com/events, 442-8577.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678, mainefiberarts.org.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, 841-5914, merrymeetingartscenter.org.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936.

Sebascodegan Artists Cooperative Gallery, 4 Old Orr’s Island Road, Harpswell, 833-5717, sebascodeganartists.com.

Summer Island Studio, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-1810.

Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, 729-8033, thorntonoaks.com.

Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org, 725-1727.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, handmade paper, widgeoncove.com.

Museums

“Art and Artifacts of the Nineteenth Century,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art Boyd Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. American and European paintings, sculpture, photographs and prints, contrasted with decorative arts from around the world, to June 4.

“Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, various galleries, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Defines artistic responses to the historic transformations of the global 20th century, to April 16.

“Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Shaw Ruddock Gallery, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 4.

“Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshima: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution,”Becker Gallery, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Drawings created in the ’50s by children living in Hiroshima, to April 16.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Maritime Museum, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 4/7

“The Drawbacks of a Modest Celebrity,” poet, guitarist, singer, bluesman Chris Smither, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St., Bath. Tickets $24/advance, 442-8455, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.Bath, or $27/door.

Saturday 4/8

Women in Harmony, Concerts for a Cause series, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. Portland-based chorus of 60 women, $12/advance, at the church, Gulf of Maine Books, womenharmony.brownpapertickets.com, $15/ door.

Tuesday 4/11

Primo Cubano, 7 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, Cuban dance music dating back to the turn of the 20th century, free and open to the public.

Friday 4/14

Farmers Market Bluegrass Jamboree, 6-10 p.m., Topsham Fairgrounds, via Route 24, featuring local bands Borderline and Rough Sawn, farm-to-table menu and mocktails.

Ongoing

Music at Noontime, Wednesdays 12:15-12:45 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515. Free.

Teen ukulele group, sponsored by Teen Library Council at Patten Library, Bath. Open to high school students; experience not needed. For details, contact Roberta Jordan, rjordan@patten.lib.me.us, 443-5141, ext. 25.

Theater/Dance

The ANZACS: Lest We Forget,” April 6-15, various times Thursday-Sunday, pay-what-you-want, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, story of the beginnings of the Australian New Zealand Army Corps, theaterproject.com, 729-8584.

Topsham Fairgrounds will host the inaugural Farmers Market Bluegrass Jamboree 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 14, featuring local bands Rough Sawn, shown here, and Borderline.

Rough Sawn is a band of farmers and carpenters from Portland and the Mid-Coast, featuring Seth Gallant and Ben Whatley on guitar, Steve Frens on mandolin, and Nick Whatley on bass. The event will be in Exhibition Hall, accessible from Route 24 or the Route 196 bypass. Suggested donation is $10.